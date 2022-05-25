10 Things You Didn’t Know about Teal Swan

There are some documentaries that don’t do much for us. Then, here is the Hulu Documentary called The Deep End about a woman who calls herself Teal Swan. She is a self-proclaimed spiritual leader who many find absolutely questionable. She’s been referred to as a cult leader, and her documentary is nothing short of absolutely fascinating. Here is a general overview of what you need to know about this woman.
1. She’s an 80s Kid
Teal Swan was born Mary Teal Bosworth. Her date of birth is June 16, 1984, which means she will soon turn 38. She grew up in a time that is much different than our current times. She did not have social media or a cell phone in school, and life was much simpler in terms of not being so out there for the world to see at that age.
2. She’s from The Southwest
Swan was born in New Mexico. Santa Fe was home, initially, but her family did not stay there long. She actually moved a little bit further north to Utah. She spent the vast majority of her childhood living in Logan. She only lived there until her teens. She lived with her parents and a brother who is younger than her, though we don’t know how much younger
3. She Did not Conform in Utah
Utah is infamous for its many Mormon residents. It’s a place that largely follows the Mormon church, but she did not like that. She did not fall in line with the typical Mormon beliefs, and she felt that she didn’t need to conform or change her own way of thinking in order to fit into the same area as her peers.
4. She Was Bullied
Because she didn’t fit in growing up, she claims she was often bullied as a result of her differences. She did not bother to try and conform to the way things were going for her at school, but she also did not try to make any changes, either. She says the bullying was terrible, but she also said she never gave up being herself.
5. She is Often Referred to as a Cult Leader
By now, we’ve all seen the previews for the new documentary called The Deep End that follows her and her life, so what is this all about? She has her own religion and she has a lot of followers, but she is often referred to as someone who is a cult leader. She says otherwise, though.
6. She Shares Controversial Beliefs
At the end of the day, this is a woman who might have some serious mental health issues based on the advice she gives to others. She actually encourages suicide. She calls it a ‘safety net or our reset button that’s always available to us,’ and she shares that advice with those who follow her, those she counsels, and those who listen. It’s not gone over well with many who have heard her speak.
7. She is Hypersensitive
When she began to notice she was different was when she was growing up. She felt that she was hypersensitive to so many things, and those things allowed her to also believe that she is clairvoyant. She now feels she is a spiritual catalyst, and she wants to share her own gifts with the world.
8. She Said Her Childhood Was Awful
She’s said numerous times that she was only six when someone close to her family began sexually abusing her, drugging her, and torturing her. She said the person who did this to her said it was to cure her, and that this person also wanted to induct her into cults that follow satan. She said this happened two times, and it took until she was 19 to escape.
9. She’s an Author
What she likes to do is share. She’s authored six books at this point. Each book she writes is focused on self-help and changing the way she thinks and feels. She feels that her courses are also a great way for her to help others, and she sells online courses all about self-love that cost you a staggering $400 per course.
10. She is Beloved
While there are many who feel she is not the best source of help for anything, there are people who follow her and say that she is Jesus, that she is the best thing that ever happened to them, and that she is everything they ever needed. She has a huge following, and her followers are very much obsessed with her.