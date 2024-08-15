Teacup on Peacock: A New Horror Series Engulfs a Family in Rural Georgia

Something ominous is lurking in rural Georgia.
The first teaser for the new Peacock series Teacup doesn’t reveal too much, but it’s evident that an evil force is prowling around the countryside and appears to be targeting a family, one member at a time. Based on Robert McCammon’s 1988 best-selling novel Stinger, this eight-episode series boasts a powerhouse team behind it. Yellowstone’s Ian McCulloh serves as the showrunner, with the opening episodes directed by E.L. Katz from The Haunting of Bly Manor. Adding to the project’s allure, horror legend James Wan is onboard as an executive producer.
The cast includes Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman, Chaske Spencer, Kathy Baker, Boris McGiver, Caleb Dolden, Emilie Bierre, and Luciano Leroux. Their intricate performances only add depth to this haunting adaptation.
Teacup on Peacock: Release Date and Schedule
Teacup will be available for streaming on Peacock starting Oct. 10, with two new episodes dropping each week. This staggered release aims to keep the suspense alive and audiences eagerly awaiting the next twist.
An Adaptation That Stays True to Its Roots
Stinger, McCammon’s novel, has long been revered in horror literature circles. Fans of the book will be thrilled to see how closely the series aligns with its source material, maintaining the eerie atmosphere and complex narrative threads that make it a standout read.
This adaptation preserves much of the original story’s essence while bringing fresh visual elements that only enhance its chilling appeal.
In anticipation of this much-awaited release, fans can look forward to diving into a world where every episode promises to be more unsettling than the last.
