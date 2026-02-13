“Totally Delusional”: Taylor Swift’s Gift To Selena Gomez Sparks Backlash

Taylor Swift’s homemade gift to Selena Gomez was branded as an “extremely offensive” and “totally delusional” offering by some netizens.
The pop star, 36, baked an artisanal loaf of blueberry lemon sourdough for her longtime bestie Selena and her husband, Benny Blanco.
But there was one particular detail about her gesture that quickly sparked backlash online.
Image credits: taylorswift
Taylor Swift is officially in her sourdough era. The Love Story singer, who has been vocal about her passion for baking, said her hobbies around the house have been in full swing since she wrapped up her Eras Tour in December, 2024.
“I’d say all my hobbies could be categorized as, like, hobbies you could have had in the 1700s, you know? Like, I get all my granny s***,” she said on her fiancé Travis Kelce’s podcast New Heights last year.
“We’re very deep in a sourdough obsession that has taken over my life,” she added.
Image credits: selenagomez
“The sourdough’s taken over my life in a huge way. I’m really talking about bread 60 percent of the time now,” she went on to say.
“I’m just, like, always baking bread and texting my friends and being like, ‘Can I send you some bread? I need some feedback,” she continued. “Do you like this one better than you liked the other one? Like, I did the rise a little differently.’”
Image credits: selenagomez
Last month, the star gave each of her friends a carefully wrapped loaf of sourdough bread during a night out with Este Haim, Danielle Haim, Alana Haim, and Sombr.
The celebs were seen walking away from a West Hollywood restaurant with the baked goods in their hands.
Additionally, Taylor also earmarked one loaf of blueberry lemon sourdough for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.
Image credits: jakecohen
The loaf had stickers on them, including one that said, “Baking because m**der is wrong.”
The main sticker that had netizens eye-rolling said: “Thank you for supporting my small business.”
Image credits: selenagomez
Some Reddit users were downright furious, with one sharing a picture of the loaf and saying: “Taylor just gifted another sourdough to Selena and Benny Blanco.”
“I’ve found it curious the sticker ‘Thank you for supporting my small business,’” they continued. “If this is a joke, it is a terrible one. As someone who is a small business owner, I also find this extremely offensive. Totally delusional.”
Image credits: itsbennyblanco
Others joined the discussion, saying: “This is cringey 1000%.”
“A billionaire cosplaying (cosbaking?) as poor. Groundbreaking(ly grotesque),” one said.
“You know she just bought a bunch of generic stickers off Temu,” another chimed in.
Image credits: itsbennyblanco
One said, “The small business thing comes off in such poor taste especially when she’s known to be the most wealthy woman in the world.”
“A literal billionaire calling their PR quirky hobby a ‘small business’ is wild work,” another wrote.
“Unpopular opinion but I don’t find anything wrong with that phrase, I just don’t think Taylor is entitled to use it,” one said. “It should be used by people who are NOT billionaires who can’t just snap their fingers and make their problems go away, thus they bake as stress relief.”
Taylor’s friendship with Selena has gone on for years, ever since they met in 2008 while respectively dating Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas.
“We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical,” the Only Murders in the Building during a 2017 interview with KIIS FM UK.
“It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked,” she continued.
The Come & Get It singer said her friendship with Taylor was “the best thing” they “got out of those relationships.”
Image credits: selenagomez
Taylor’s baked goods are famous among the celebrity circle, with even Katy Perry once raving about them and calling them “incredible.”
“They were soft. I couldn’t believe they weren’t store-bought.” she said in an interview.
