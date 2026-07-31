Taylor Swift Cuts Ties With Blake Lively’s Children As Brutal Details Reveal What Finally Pushed Her To Walk Away

Taylor Swift, 36, was not only a close friend of Blake Lively but also the godmother of the latter’s three daughters with Ryan Reynolds.
Their dynamic, however, allegedly shifted after the billionaire pop sensation’s name was dragged into Lively and Reynolds’ explosive public spat with Justin Baldoni.
According to an insider, the rift explains the couple’s absence from Swift’s high-profile July 3 wedding at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
The drastic change, the source said, forced Swift to sever ties with her goddaughters.
“It was one of the toughest decisions she’s ever had to make,” the source said.
Taylor Swift allegedly cut ties with her goddaughters after a discussion with Travis Kelce
Image credits: Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer
In the aftermath of the Justin Baldoni legal drama, Taylor Swift felt she had “no choice” but to “remove herself” from the lives of her goddaughters, James, 11, Inez, 9, and Betty, 6, the insider told the Daily Mail.
“It was very emotional because she loves the girls,” the source said. “It hurt her heart, but she had no choice given the circumstances.”
The source also said that Swift made the call “a few months ago” after discussing the matter with her now-husband, Travis Kelce.
Image credits: Getty/Gotham
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Kelce reportedly supported the decision, saying it was “the right thing to do.”
A second insider told the outlet that the “only thing that is causing trouble” in her otherwise excellent life was the loss of her relationship with Lively’s kids.
“Right now, she doesn’t feel it’s healthy or realistic to maintain a close relationship with the children while having virtually no relationship with their parents,” the second source said.
Image credits: Getty/Taylor Hill
“Taylor doesn’t believe it’s fair to anyone involved – especially the kids – to put them in the middle of such a strained situation. She believes stepping away is the most respectful path forward for all parties.”
The second source also said that Swift hopes that once the children are adults, they will be able to “make their own decisions” and be “free to reconnect if they choose.”
Taylor Swift included Blake Lively’s kids in her Grammy speech
Image credits: blakelively
Over the course of their decade-long friendship, Swift and Lively have been spotted together on numerous occasions, dining at restaurants, supporting each other’s work, and showing up for events.
In 2024, Lively accompanied Swift to the Super Bowl to cheer on Kelce, whose team, the Kansas City Chiefs, took on and defeated the San Francisco 49ers.
Image credits: taylorswift
They were so close that Swift’s godmother status reportedly had no “agreement in writing” and was merely a “verbal” understanding between her and Lively, the first insider told the Daily Mail.
Regardless, Swift was dutiful in her role, regularly seeing the children, trick-or-treating together, and even featuring their names in her music albums.
In November 2017, Taylor featured James’ voice in her Reputation track, Gorgeous.
Image credits: blakelively
She also name-dropped all three girls in her songs on her 2020 album Folklore, and even gave them a shoutout while accepting her third Album of the Year Grammy for the same.
“I want to thank James, Inez, and Betty, and their parents, who are the second and third people that I play every new song that I write,” she said.
DMs released as part of the Baldoni case showed signs of bad blood brewing between the two
Image credits: Netflix
After Blake Lively accused her It Ends with Us co-star Justin Baldoni of s**ual harassment in a 2024 lawsuit, the latter responded in a $400 million countersuit against her and Reynolds.
In the lawsuit, Baldoni cited and subpoenaed Swift, claiming that Lively used her “mega celebrity friend” to take control of the film.
Most actions were dismissed, and Lively and Baldoni settled the remaining claims out of court in May 2026 without any payment, just two weeks before a scheduled civil trial in New York.
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The legal case led to the release of several text messages exchanged between Lively and Swift about Baldoni.
In one of them, Swift referred to the actor as a “b**ch” with a “tiny violin.”
In more released text messages, Lively was seen reaching out to Swift, asking if everything was okay between them.
Image credits: taylorswift
“I felt like a bad friend lately because I was such a sad sack who only talked about my own s**t for months,” the Gossip Girl alum wrote in one.
Swift responded that Lively’s texts read like “mass corporate email” and made her feel “distanced,” but they ended up reconciling for the moment.
However, things allegedly got bitter soon.
Taylor Swift’s alleged wedding snub left Blake Lively “sad”
Image credits: Getty/Kevin Mazur
Despite multiple insiders initially claiming that their friendship was intact, fans began to speculate if the court case soured things between the two after Blake opted out of attending the 2025 Super Bowl.
A source told the Daily Mail at the time that Lively did not want to “overshadow” Swift and Kelce’s “big night.”
The suspicions were recently fueled by Swift reportedly not inviting her friend to her wedding. It left Lively “sad” and “pi**ed,” according to a Daily Mail report.
“Taylor’s in a different place now and she just wants to be around people she trusts and who bring her peace,” an insider told Page Six at the time.
The source revealed that Swift had once hoped she and Lively would get past their differences, but “stuff kept happening.”
“By the time Taylor was making decisions about the wedding and who she wanted there, she realized she just didn’t want that kind of energy around something so important, and it really was a turning point for her,” the source said.
“It’s a shame because she and Blake really were close, but she doesn’t think it’s something that’s going to be fixed. As far as [Swift] is concerned, their friendship is done.”
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