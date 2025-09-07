“Changed My Life!” 80 Photos Before And After Tattoo Removal

Back in the day, tattoos used to be forever. That’s why we’re still warned to think twice about getting tattoos today. But nowadays, tattoo removal exists, and experts say that removing standard black tattoos has up to 90% success rate. About 70-90% of colored tattoos are removed successfully, and the same goes for 95% of small tattoos.

Every bit of the removal journey can feel like a small win, and where better to share your progress than on a subreddit dedicated just for that? Whether it’s a bad tattoo job, an ex’s name, or something that brings back bad memories, tattoo removal experts have helped these folks to get rid of it.

We’ve gathered the most impressive and successful examples of tattoo removal and present them to you here. Turns out, sometimes you can erase your mistakes.

To know more about how the tattoo removal process works, Bored Panda reached out to a professional – Sydney-based tattoo removal specialist Jamie Tomlinson from Goodbye Tattoos. “Tattoo removal is like peeling back an onion skin,” she tells us. Yet there’s also so much more to it.

Read on to find out whether removing a tattoo is more painful than getting one, what the most annoying misconceptions about tattoo removal are, and why new technology is making it more and more effective!

#1 Successful Self Harm Tattoo Removal

To punish myself in a breakdown a few years ago I tattooed my face. With pico laser I got it removed it took about 4 sessions.. now I need to stay sober and try to remove the rest of the tattoos on my body and to preserve my original beauty I destroyed…

Image source: No_Resolution9384

#2 Almost Gone!!! April 2025 Will Be 3 Years Since I’ve Started Removal. 2-3 Months Apart

Image source: seanceforavampire

#3 8 Sessions Over A Three Year Period. Professional, Amateur, And Prison Made Ink. Nanosecond Laser

Image source: johnnylaser007

#4 Mission Accomplished!

Image source: LongjumpingStore4461

#5 3 Sessions. First Two Sessions Six Months Apart In 2018. Third Session Done June 2020. After Photo Taken Today January 2025. Q Switch Nanosecond Laser. Not Removery. Not Picoway

Image source: johnnylaser007

#6 6 Session Progress

Image source: Fragrant-Dust-4598

#7 Seven Sessions First Session January 2019. Q Switch Nanosecond Laser

Image source: johnnylaser007

#8 Big A** Black Tattoo That’d Been Reworked Twice Before Biting The Removal Bullet. 2 Years And 10 Or So Sessions Later, She’s Gone

Image source: BishSaidWut

#9 7 Sessions. 16-20 Weeks Apart. Q Switch Nanosecond Laser

Image source: johnnylaser007

#10 5 Sessions In! Feeling Like I’m In The Home Stretch

Image source: definitelyagemini

#11 Tattoo Removal

Image source: enter-the-void-

#12 All Gone (:

Image source: WarmAbbreviations178

#13 10 Sessions Over 3.5 Years

Image source: Background_Movie_469

#14 Update On My Tattoo Removal

Image source: Alert_Statistician62

#15 | 10 Months | 4 Sessions | Q Switch Ndyag |

Image source: reddit.com

#16 Bringing You Guys Hope

Image source: iagopolo

#17 Five Sessions Over A 4 Year Period. Q Switch Nanosecond Laser. Not Picoway. Not Removery

Image source: johnnylaser007

#18 Ok Guys Please Don’t Judge🤦🏻‍♀️ I Just Wanted To Show You The Benefits Of Leaving A Huge Gap In Between Sessions, So This Is Only 4 Sessions Of Removal With Pico Laser, 1 Each 12 Months, It Just Kept Continuing To Fade On It’s Own , Stoked With The Results !!!

Image source: shyladream

#19 8 Sessions In 4 Years, Dark Skin Tattoo Removal

Image source: Jaded19977

#20 Before And After Progress

Image source: lnguy2

#21 Almost Done With Removal 2+ Years

Image source: Outrageous-Steak5018

#22 2.5 Years Of Blackout Removal Progress

Image source: some-ragretz

#23 Finally Done After 2 Years & 8 Sessions

The after pic was taken 6/25/2025.
Two things I did religiously that I think helped were using the massage gun on it a few times a week, and covering it sports tape any time it was going to be exposed to the sun. Yes, it did look a bit silly when I was wearing a dress or in a bathing suit but it helps to keep it covered.
Laser :Picoway Price : $1,700

Image source: Necessary-Object1243

#24 7 Sesions, 1 Year And A Half In A Cover Up

Image source: maycry8

#25 3 Sessions In

Image source: Mwilliams0714

#26 Full Removal. 8 Sessions Over 11 Months. May 2021-April 2022. Picosure

Image source: Ok-Load-2162

#27 Low Density 3 Sessions 🦾

Image source: No-Awareness3288

#28 6 Treatments In

Image source: Moodygoofysteph

#29 I’ve Had Six Treatments In Two Years. I’m Very Happy With The Progress!

Image source: rickyspanish9000

#30 4/5 Treatments In

Image source: waxeryboiliroo

#31 Four Years Later On Jet-Black Tattoo.. I Feel So Much Happier And Lighter. It’s Unbelievable

Image source: neonblakk

#32 Completed Tattoo Removal – 6 Years/~18 Sessions

Image source: Beginning-Custard128

#33 This Is Where We’re At Now

Image source: Correct-Active4410

#34 Update On Large, Dark Tattoo Removal. 7 Sessions Over 5 Years

Image source: mustluvpizza

#35 Update; 7 Months After Session Nr. 3

Image source: _linnnea

#36 Guys!! Don’t Lose Hope

Image source: No_Sympathy_4975

#37 6th Session Snake Tattoo Update 🐍

Image source: Proper_Ad_6218

#38 That’s A Wrap

Image source: Tiny-Pineapple

#39 I’m Gonna Call This A W

Started in Dec 2020, I’ve had 10+ sessions, stopped keeping track so it’s probably more! My last session was over 6 months ago. Might get one more for good measure but I’m fine with just letting time do it’s thing :)

Image source: sn00pd0g123

#40 16 Sessions Over 4.5 Years

Image source: No-Initiative-7165

#41 11 Sessions. First Session April 2019. Q Switch Nanosecond Laser. Not Picoway. Not Removery

Image source: johnnylaser007

#42 Update 2 Yrs Later

Image source: Bobby678G

#43 One Single Session. Five Years Ago Yesterday . Second Session Today. When You Wonder Why You Aren’t Seeing Progress After Your Third / Fifth / Ninth Session, Its Because You Aren’t Giving Yourself Enough Time Between Sessions

Image source: johnnylaser007

#44 Before And After: 3 Picosure Sessions Over 18-24 Months

Image source: Feloninthestacks

#45 My Process / Progress

Image source: -SweetFancyMoses-

#46 1 Session, 6 Months Ago

Image source: Total_Government2708

#47 Update – Getting There! 3 Months After My 12th Session, Seeing The Light At The End Of The Tunnel!

Image source: celineandbarnes

#48 After 10-13 Treatments. Skin Type 4. All Q-Switched

Image source: JHB_TattooRemoval

#49 2 Years!!

Image source: MarketPretty6159

#50 Don’t Give Up!

Image source: panic_at-the_costco

#51 It’s Possible!

Image source: Princess_Unicorn_

#52 8 Sessions

Image source: jamie_0007

#53 One I’ve Been Working On A Few Years –

Image source: Background_Movie_469

#54 Nine Sessions Over 3 Years. Nanosecond Laser

Image source: johnnylaser007

#55 5 Sessions With Two Months Of Spacing

Image source: No-Awareness3288

#56 Getting Close To The Finish Line

Image source: ne0ngl0w

#57 Removal Update. 12 Sessions And Over 2 Years Later I’m Finally Done And Ready To Commit To A Coverup

Image source: victowie

#58 Just Wanted To Share This With You Guys … After 2 Years It Finnaly Happened

Image source: FryingDan

#59 Before – August 2024 – August 2025

Image source: zetaretic0li

#60 4 Years – 6 Sessions

Image source: cookk123

#61 6 Sessions In 9 Months With Cutera Enlighten

Image source: Familiar_Milk_1037

#62 I Treated This Tattoo 6 Times On One Of My Pico Laser

Image source: jamie_0007

#63 Many Sessions Later

Image source: Rude_Literature7886

#64 5 Sessions 12-24 Weeks Apart. Last Session Two Years Ago. Before Photo June 2019. After Photo Taken Today. Qswitch Nanosecond Laser

Image source: johnnylaser007

#65 Left Was Before Any Sessions, Right Is After About 8 Sessions. So Worth It

Image source: dazyyyyy96

#66 16 Sessions Over Five Years. Nanosecond Laser

Image source: johnnylaser007

#67 Two Years Of Progress

Image source: lov3streams

#68 2 Sessions. Six Years Ago. After Photo Taken Today. Q Switch Nanosecond Laser

Image source: johnnylaser007

#69 2 Sessions. That’s Right. Two Sessions Spaced Six Months Apart In 2018. Q Switch Nanosecond Laser. Not Pico. This Person Returned Today After Visiting Us In 2018 To Start On A New Tattoo

Image source: johnnylaser007

#70 Almost Gone….(Please Be Nice)

Image source: marcavln

#71 5 Years Of Sessions On The Heaviest Tattoo Ever. So Close To Total Removal!

Image source: ninefortysix

#72 10 Sessions Over Three Years. Nanosecond Q Switch Laser

Image source: johnnylaser007

#73 Updates. Removery Tattoo. 14 Sessions

Image source: Efficient_Working_53

#74 Black & Grey Sleeve Progress

Image source: Nordic_up_north

#75 2 Sessions! 6 Months Wait In Between

Image source: curioustatt

#76 Haven’t Done A Session In Over A Year But It’s Still Releasing Ink

Image source: reddit.com

#77 5 Sessions Over Three Years. Q Switch Nanosecond Laser

Image source: johnnylaser007

#78 ~2.5 Years, 8 Grueling Removal Sessions With Medlite C6, And One Less Shoddy Tattoo Later

Image source: stanislavovna

#79 Progress After 1.5 Years. Haven’t Had A Removal Session In 6 Months. Waiting Longer Between Sessions Is The Best For Results

Image source: pauliepablo2

#80 My Completed Removal 🥳 Don’t Lose Hope!

Image source: innerbloooooooooooom

