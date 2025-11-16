135 Tattoo Quotes That Might Give You A New Perspective On Body Art

These days you won’t surprise anyone with your dolphin ankle tattoo or an eternity sign on your wrist. Even believe tattooed on your collarbone is so everyday that one might think they’re being sold in Walmart or something. This previous passage is basically saying that tattoos have become the norm, but that’s exactly how we like it! In fact, we like body art so much that we’ve dedicated this whole article to tattoo quotes to highlight our undying love for the art. If you like them as much as we do, you’ll also like this selection of cool quotes; we can bet on that.
So, quotes about tattoos and what you should expect of them. Well, for starters, a fair share of varying opinions! These ink quotes mostly come from famous people, and some, like Rafael Nadal, say his piece against getting an everlasting drawing on your skin, while others, like Lena Headey, say a tattoo is absolutely a special occasion. Different takes are great, and this collection of famous people’s quotes attends to that in full force. Especially if you’re just thinking about getting your first ink and need to gather bits and pieces to leverage your choice one way or the other. Besides all this, these smart quotes will also let you in on their owners’ motivations for getting one and their innermost worlds. A tattoo, after all, is a very private and heartfelt thing! Well, most of the time, at least.
Now, prepare yourself for some quality quotes heading your way! They are, just, as usual, a bit further down, and once you are there, be sure to give the body art quotes you liked the best your vote! After all that is done, share this article with your friends who are thinking about getting a tattoo or won’t stop blabbering about the one they just recently got.
#1
“Anyone who’s had a tattoo knows once you get your first one, as you’re walking out the door, you’re planning the next.” – Chris Evans
#2
“The world is divided into two kinds of people: those who have tattoos, and those who are afraid of people with tattoos.”
#3
“They keep track of time. Sometimes things happen and you feel that you need to mark them down.” – Scott O’Connor
#4
“I think tattoos are a way to express yourself without words. Without having to explain yourself, people can look at your tattoos and see who you are.” – Jodi Morgan
#5
“Some of us can begin to heal the damage people have done to us by escaping the situation, but some of us need more than that. Tattoos make statements that need to be made. Or hide things that are no one’s business. Your scars are battle wounds, but you don’t see them that way. Yet.” – Tammara Webber
#6
“Tattoos tell the world we’ve still got something to say.” – Liz Jones
#7
“People are proud of their tattoos. It’s like a modern coat of arms.” – Christian Louboutin
#8
“Good tattoos aren’t cheap and cheap tattoos aren’t good.” – Josephine Fuller
#9
“I want my tattoos to be a story of my life.” – Anne-Marie
#10
“Tattoos… are the stories in your heart, written on your skin.” – Charles De Lint
#11
“My only advice is don’t tattoo some guy’s name on yourself. Ever. I’ve done it twice. Twice! I’m in the process of getting both removed. It’s the most painful thing imaginable.” – Diora Baird
#12
“I am a canvas of my experiences, my story is etched in lines and shading, and you can read it on my arms, my legs, my shoulders, and my stomach.” – Kat Von D
#13
“I always liked the idea of shaving the back of my head and getting a tattoo of my own face there so that, whichever way I was looking, I could freak people out.” – Jon Hopkins
#14
“Our bodies were printed as blank pages to be filled with the ink of our hearts” – Michael Biondi
#15
“I’m from a nice, suburban, middle-class family, but my tattoos remind me where I’ve been.” – Tom Hardy
#16
“Tattoos have a power and magic all their own. They decorate the body but they also enhance the soul.” – Michelle Delio
#17
“The tattooed man has solidified his own skin and become that solid object; that permanent identity that all men in fear of the amorphous become.” – Donold Richie
#18
“I designed a tattoo for a girl once, and she got it, which I thought was pretty cool. We no longer speak. She’ll always remember me, though – I can guarantee that.” – Matt Cohen
#19
“I’d say to all kids, don’t have a tattoo until you’re 21.” – James Arthur
#20
“I just don’t want to get a tattoo just to have a tattoo.” – DeAndre Hopkins
#21
“No one would get a tattoo like this, so I decided to get Jesus holding a basketball.” – Derrick Favors
#22
“If people are honest with themselves when they choose a tattoo, the art will represent them better than anything that will ever come out of their mouth.” – Troy Holloway
#23
“A word to the wise, a tattoo is obviously for life, so make sure you’ve triple-checked for typos and spelling errors.” – Lucy Alice Morris
#24
“Technically, all tattoos are temporary, even permanent ones.” – Mokokoma Mokhonoana
#25
“Usually all my tattoos came at good times. A tattoo is something permanent when you’ve made a self-discovery or something you’ve come to a conclusion about.” – Angelina Jolie
#26
“Tattoos are a permanent commitment of passion.” – Tawny Lara
#27
“I noticed that I got a better space in the line in Starbucks when I had my tattoo. People associate tattoos with a certain edge. Then I open my mouth, and something completely different comes out.” – Wentworth Miller
#28
“The gummy bear’s tattoo was my idea. It’s my son’s favorite candy. The sketch was my other son’s idea. It’s a self-portrait of himself. I just showed the artist his sketch and had him tattoo it on my forearm. It looks like a stick person with big hair. It’s pretty funny.” – Prince Fielder
#29
“All my tattoos, they’ve been thought out, thought over, been a work in progress for at least a year before I’ve got them. So I’m not walking into a tattoo shop, picking tattoos off a wall. It’s something that means something to me. It’s something that I believe in.” – Colin Kaepernick
#30
“Tattooing is about personalizing the body, making it a true home and fit temple for the spirit that dwells inside it.” – Michelle Delio
#31
“With my tattoos, I’ve got my war side on my left side, being left-handed, and a faith side on my right side, right with God.” – Jalen Rose
#32
“Having the tattoo itself is not really for the end result for me. I like having them done.” – Lena Headey
#33
“I’m a tearless clown. If I were to get a tattoo, it would be the two masks, and they would be both smiling.” – Andy Samberg
#34
“You ever notice how when you get a new tattoo, it’s like a magnet? People are drawn to it, everybody wants to touch it?” – Michael Anthony
#35
“I’m never gonna get it, but I always wanted a tattoo that says: ‘This is my tattoo.'” – Domo Genesis
#36
“Although I didn’t spend much time in New Zealand at all, I feel really privileged to have that Maori blood and link to my past. I got my tattoo out of respect to that.” – Robert Whittaker
#37
“Tattoos are permanent and a lifelong commitment, the same as marriage.” – Chester Bennington
#38
“The tattoo attracts and also repels precisely because it is different.” – Margo Demello
#39
“The tattoo represents not only a willingness to accept pain, to endure it but a need to actively embrace it. Because life is painful, beautiful but painful.” – Nicola Barker
#40
“Getting a tattoo is a nice way of reclaiming your own body, to help tell yourself that you’re in charge.” – Ashley Love
#41
“If you like how people look when they’re all covered in tattoos, then you should be covered in tattoos.” – Lil Peep
#42
“I got a tattoo saying ‘Made in England’ above my foot to represent that, that I felt like a doll for so long.” – Cara Delevingne
#43
“I have a tattoo on my wrist… and it says, ‘She believed she could, so she did.” – Carly Pearce
#44
“My first tattoo is a French proverb, and it says, ‘Dream your life, live your dreams’.” – Ravyn Lenae
#45
“I have a tattoo of Joy Division on my chest, and I like One Direction.” – Jamie Blackley
#46
“I sometimes want to make a book of every tattoo I wanted to get before I actually got a tattoo because there were so many awful ideas and concepts.” – Lena Dunham
#47
“I signed a baby’s head one time, which I thought was an odd situation. I had a guy show me a tattoo one time, and he wanted me to sign the tattoo. So I signed the tattoo, and he went across the street and had the signature tattooed.” – Eric Church
#48
“Every tattoo on my body symbolizes a phase in my career.” – Edge
#49
“I’m such a profound believer that timing is everything; I would tattoo that on my arm.” – Drew Barrymore
#50
“Unlike a celebrity, there’s nothing I won’t try and nothing I won’t talk about when it comes to my hair. If I were to get a tattoo on my inner upper arm, it would read, ‘Change thy hair, change thyself.'” – Emily Weiss
#51
“Any time you choose not to hide your tattoo, you’re limiting your social sphere, because they’re not popular in big business.” – Helen Fisher
#52
“I’m conflicted about the lyric tattoo thing. I feel like that’s a lifetime decision, and I always feel like, ‘I hope you don’t regret this a couple of years from now when you get tired of that song.'” – Sam Hunt
#53
“The Olympic Rings tattoo has played its part and will continue to motivate me.” – Sandeep Singh
#54
“I got my first tattoo when I was 14 years old. Unfortunately, I didn’t need a signature, which I probably shouldn’t have gotten done, because, you know, it was one of my friends who was a tattoo artist.” – DeAndre Hopkins
#55
“Getting a tattoo should hurt. It’s a rite of passage.” – Jenna Jameson
#56
“Tattoos exude pain and pleasure all at the same time.” – Chester Bennington
#57
“A tattoo is an affirmation: that this body is yours to have and to enjoy while you’re here. Nobody else can control what you do with it.” – Don Ed Hardy
#58
“I got a tattoo about four years ago… Tired of being thought safe and boring, I am now slightly shocking… Men look at me differently. They think I might have hidden depths of naughtiness (I don’t). That I might be bold and fun-loving and devil-may-care, willing to take risks, and go to Glastonbury and not worry about having nowhere to charge my Philips toothbrush.” – Liz Jones
#59
“Tattoos tell stories of crime and passion, punishment and regret. They express an outlaw, antiauthoritarian point of view and communicate romantic solidarity among society’s outcasts.” – Douglas Kent Hall
#60
“Everybody in the family decided to get a tattoo each as a sign of togetherness and pestered me to get one. You have to be with the times, and I’m glad my tattoo isn’t scary or anything.” – Alok Nath
#61
“A very common thing these days is people show up and they ask us in the band to sign with a Sharpie right on their skin and they go get it tattooed the next day. Then they’ll show up at another show and they’ll have their tattoo.” – Jared Leto
#62
“I can’t make a song for a particular person or demographic. If I love it, I’m gonna do it. I have to perform it for the rest of my life. A song is like a tattoo – you can never get away from it.” – Rihanna
#63
“I probably have the crappiest tattoo – not only in country music – but maybe the world.” – Blake Shelton
#64
“Two friends and I decided to get tattoos of different animals. My one friend got a bulldog. My other friend got a bull, I think, and then I got a shark. Two years later, there was a cartoon called ‘Street Sharks,’ and by happenstance, it looked eerily reminiscent of my tattoo. Actually, it was identical.” – Edge
#65
“I have one. I may get another during the off-season, I might get my son’s name but I’m not sure yet. The one I have is my Hebrew name, which I share with my grandfather, and it’s not the best tattoo.” – Adam Pally
#66
“It’s hard to get a tattoo and give it the time that it needs to heal in between trying to get ready for fights and train. I would probably have more if I wasn’t having to roll around and train all the time.” – Carlos Condit
#67
“When I came to New York and I opened the window of the thirty-fifth-floor apartment, there’s light pollution and fog, and I couldn’t see my star. So I drew it on my wrist with a pen, but it kept washing away. Then I went to a tattoo parlor on Second Avenue and had it done.” – Gisele Bundchen
#68
“Jardim Peri will be always marked in my life, and I’m always going to bring it with me. It will not only be on a tattoo on my body – but also in my heart.” – Gabriel Jesus
#69
“That’s what I think to stand out about me, because of this tattoo on my face.” – 21 Savage
#70
“A quote is just a tattoo on the tongue.” – William F. DeVault
#71
“My tattoo is a phoenix. I got the first when I was 16. I hid it for years.” – Ashley Scott
#72
“All my tattoos except my first were not planned. I would just go into the shop late at night with friends and ask for something on the spot. My first is my parents’ wedding date. I thought it would soften the blow of getting a tattoo.” – Hailey Baldwin
#73
“Getting a tattoo would probably make me cry.” – Calvin Trillin
#74
“A great epiphany: I found out that I’m totally confused and I’m good with that. I’m consistently inconsistent. I’m all of the above. I’m OK. I’m a work in progress. That’s my next tattoo somewhere.” – Ronnie Dunn
#75
“If I had a bloody tattoo for every film I’d done, I’d be a walking billboard.” – John Rhys-Davies
#76
“In the States, I get recognized all the time. I met a fan once who had a tattoo of my face on his arm. I can see how some people get carried away with it, but I don’t have trouble staying grounded.” – Luol Deng
#77
“It’s 2010. I’m forty-three years old. I’ve just turned in the final draft of what will be my third novel when I decide I want a tattoo. Maybe it’s a middle-aged thing. Or maybe now that my kids are nearly grown and I have a career in place, I’m finally coming into my own.” – Therese Fowler
#78
“People tattoo for different reasons. I use a tattoo as a marker of time, to be reminded of a time in my life. It is something special and personal.” – Jennifer Nettles
#79
“I stopped telling people what lyrics meant to them when I saw them tattoo it on them because it clearly meant much more to them than it ever did to me.” – Finneas
#80
“I went and got a tattoo of James Dean on my shoulder without actually seeing him in any movies.” – Sergei Polunin
#81
“Tattoos fulfill a need to inscribe the self as an individual.” – Margo Demello
#82
“Tattoos made my skin more “me.” – Melissa Maxwell
#83
“Your body is a temple, but how long can you live in the same house before you redecorate.”
#84
“Tattoos have a power and magic all their own. They decorate the body but they also enhance the soul.” – Michelle Delio
#85
“Tattoos are for life, not just for a season, so if you’re planning on getting inked you might want to be wary of jumping on any trend bandwagons you may live to regret.” – Sophie Gallagher
#86
“The artist that did my first tattoo chuckled when I told him I was just planning on getting one, and that would be it. He just smiled, shook his head, and said, “Tattoos are like chips, you can never have just one.” And he could not have been more right.” – Mihaela Karst
#87
“Tattoos transform us from raw animals into cooked cultural beings.” – Claude Levi-Strauss
#88
“For me, a tattoo is an art installation that I get to wear all the time. It’s all about self-expression. You get to wear your insides on your outsides.” – Malia Jones
#89
“People getting tattoos are often at a crossroads – a chapter is ending or a new one is beginning… All it is connecting.” – Mark Mahoney
#90
“Tattoos, for me, are like a timeline of my life. I could look at a certain tattoo, and it reminds me of a certain time in my life and why I got that tattoo.” – Tyga
#91
“If you’re over 22, getting a tattoo and you don’t do work that involves tools you should be ashamed of yourself!” – Sean Lock
#92
“I like my feet. I have a tattoo on my foot with my last name. They’re dancers’ feet. They’re pretty. My toes are proportioned nicely. And they’re strong – I can pinch people with my toes.” – Caity Lotz
#93
“I love my tattoo and I think it looks great. It’s like an old pair of jeans, it’s beaten up. I remember when I first got it outlined. I’m like ‘why don’t more guys do this?’ Then I realized the pain.” – Tim Commerford
#94
“I have five tattoos. One says “Conquer”, another “Svatantra”, a third “Mind over matter.” I have a heart on my collar bone, and another tattoo saying “Always Mommy’s Girl.” I got these tattoos in different places at different times in my life and they all mean something to me.” – Ananya Birla
#95
“Somebody actually tattooed my face on his arm. In a couple of years, that will be the equivalent of having a Screech tattoo.” – Chris Jericho
#96
“Tattoos are like stories – they’re symbolic of the important moments in your life. Sitting down, talking about where you got each tattoo and what it symbolizes, is really beautiful.” – Pamela Anderson
#97
“Well, I used to have a sister, but I never got to meet her because she died after two days, I think. So if I got a tattoo, it would probably have to be something to do with my sister. I actually want to get a tattoo when I’m older of something about her.” – Chloe Grace Moretz
#98
“You have to think hard with a tattoo. ‘What will I love for the rest of my life?'” – Kate Upton
#99
“I have Bob Dylan lyrics on my ribs. I’m a diehard Dylan fan, and my dad and I joke that if I ever met him, I’d have him sign his name right under my tattoo and then I’d run to the parlor to get his signature tattooed.” – Carly Chaikin
#100
“I’ve always been the type of person – you know, I kind of am extreme. So you know, I’m not like, ‘Oh, let me get one tattoo.’ It’s, like, my old whole arm has to be covered.” – Lecrae
#101
“Somebody got a tattoo of me. Kind of threw me off a little bit, but the work was amazing… It’s definitely good to feel that love and support.” – Jordan Clarkson
#102
“I believe I can be one of the best players in the world. That’s why I have my ‘Dreamchaser’ tattoo on my chest.” – Memphis Depay
#103
“I wouldn’t care if they tattoo Festus all over. He’s been good to me.” – Ken Curtis
#104
“I have a tattoo on my arm that says, ‘Would you be proud to die this way?’ And that’s my reminder to continue to treat people well and love people, and if I took my last breath right now, would I be happy with who I am?” – Jordan Fisher
#105
“I love Tinkerbell because she’s feisty and about it. She’s got swag! She’s going to do what she wants to do. I even have a Tinkerbell tattoo, and she is wearing Adidas flip-flops!” – Kidada Jones
#106
“That’s the beauty about beauty; it’s not like a tattoo. You can just wash it right off, and your skin is your canvas, so you can do something new the next day.” – Michelle Phan
#107
“My very first tattoo was a crown of thorns around my upper left arm that I had since gotten covered up because I got it right before Pamela Anderson came out with ‘Barb Wire.'” – Brett Young
#108
“I’ve seen a few lookalikes, and that kind of freaks me out, but then I’m not the first person on the planet to have tattoos, and I’m not the first person to have hair or a tattoo sleeve.” – Nick Wooster
#109
“The tattoo that means the most to me would probably be my Chinese symbol on my neck. It means love – I got it on Mother’s Day.” – Kane Brown
#110
“A tattoo is a graffiti on the temple of the body.” – Gordon B. Hinckley
#111
“Some guy in Germany has my face tattooed on the back of his calf. That was wild. It was a decent tattoo job, but that’s kind of weird for me.” – Megan Rapinoe
#112
“Fred Durst gave my first wife a tattoo of a star on the bottom of her foot when she was 14 years old in his trailer home. So that was my first introduction to Limp Bizkit.” – Laura Jane Grace
#113
“I have a tattoo on my arm that says, ‘The greatest pleasure in life is doing what people say you cannot do.'” – Willie Cauley-Stein
#114
“Most of my tattoos have a story. When people ask me, I tell them whatever they want to hear. ‘What’s this tattoo? What does this mean? Does it hurt?’ I tell them everything they want to know.” – Kenny Stills
#115
“My motto is ‘from difficulties up to the stars.’ I got a tattoo to represent that when I used to sit in the stands at Treviso.” – Leonardo Bonucci
#116
“I look at other people’s tats for probably the idea, or like, where to put it or something. But, at the end of the day, all my tats gotta mean something back to me. The moment you get something that doesn’t mean something to you, you’re gonna regret that tattoo.” – NLE Choppa
#117
“I felt in college I wanted tattoos. I’m really glad I didn’t. I was broke. I would’ve been bargain shopping for a tattoo artist.” – T.J. Dillashaw
#118
“My first tattoo was for my son, just a little infinity symbol. Because every time we go apart, we stay together in infinity, so it’s a tiny infinity symbol.” – Maria Brink
#119
“Dad and I had a deal from when I was about 10 that if I ever did play Test cricket we’d both get a tattoo of my number, so we’ll see if we actually go through with that or not.” – Will Pucovski
#120
“You know you’re in trouble when you shake hands and your tattoo also shakes.” – John J. Daly
#121
“Show me a man with a tattoo and I’ll show you a man with an interesting past.” – Jack London
#122
“Being with a tattooed girl is always like being on an adventure. Men appreciate girls who can make their lives interesting.” – Roberta Costa
#123
“My tattoos are a source of strength — they crystalize what’s important to me in life. I’m a big believer in the power of symbols and how they can hold meaning and memories.” – Eleni Stefanou
#124
“The tattooed man has solidified his own skin and become that solid object; that permanent identity that all men in fear of the amorphous become.” – Donald Richie
#125
“The first time I showed the tattoo, it was big news in the newspaper: ‘She has a tattoo with a snake.’ It’s not a snake.” – Li Na
#126
“I have this huge lion tattoo embossed on my arm. I was a little worried as to how we would cover it up. But my makeup man covered the tattoo with makeup. It took close to two hours.” – Sanjay Dutt
#127
“I got a tattoo saying, ‘Freedom From Fear’ because of ‘Black Water Transit.'” – Brittany Snow
#128
“I actually have a tattoo on the left side of my chest that says ‘Blessed.’ It represents how blessed I’ve been in my life and how thankful I am for all that I have.” – Michael Chandler
#129
“Hard to believe, I’m sure, but I am not a tattoo guy. Never had one and never will.” – Chris Harrison
#130
“I love tattoos. And mine symbolizes who I really am. I have a Samurai on my left arm. At a subconscious level, I connect to this warrior and model myself on his discipline, skills, and honor. There is also a tribal tattoo and a Chinese symbol of faith. I have seen a lot of people getting tattoos just because it’s a trend.” – Virat Kohli
#131
“I have one secret tattoo. ‘True Romance’ is my favorite film of all time and in the film, the two lovers get matching tattoos of a cherub holding a heart with a banner in it. They obviously get each other’s names in it, but mine is empty and will stay empty.” – Daisy Lowe
#132
“Given a choice, I want to do a yin and yang tattoo on the middle of my chest and right next to my heart.” – Daisy Shah
#133
“Grandmother used to take my mother to the circus to see the fat lady and the tattooed man – now they’re everywhere.” – Joan Collins
#134
“I basically – I don’t like tattoos unless you’re a firefighter who has a tattoo that has to do with that or a military guy. That’s – those are people who should have tattoos.” – Denis Leary
#135
“My body is my journal, and my tattoos are my story.” – Johnny Depp
