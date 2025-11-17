Taking A Look Through My Sketchbook (13 Pics)

by

Hi! I’m an high school artist with big creative dreams! Here’s a first look through one of my sketchbooks.

#1 My Dog

Taking A Look Through My Sketchbook (13 Pics)

#2 Cute Doodles

Taking A Look Through My Sketchbook (13 Pics)

#3 Boba Boy

I think I drew this with a reference from Google but i don’t remember the original pic. Nevertheless, it’s not all mine.

Taking A Look Through My Sketchbook (13 Pics)

#4 Sword Master Hybrid

Again this was a reference from the internet. This was back when I was still learning.

Taking A Look Through My Sketchbook (13 Pics)

#5 Beautiful Maiden

Reference again although I think the original had octopus arms for hair instead.

Taking A Look Through My Sketchbook (13 Pics)

#6 Howl’s Moving Castle

Taking A Look Through My Sketchbook (13 Pics)

#7 Hair Salon

Taking A Look Through My Sketchbook (13 Pics)

#8 Embrace

Taking A Look Through My Sketchbook (13 Pics)

#9 Moominvalley Characters But They’re Human

Proud of this one. If you haven’t watched Moominvalley, I highly recommend it!

Taking A Look Through My Sketchbook (13 Pics)

#10 Sketches

Taking A Look Through My Sketchbook (13 Pics)

#11 Oc Kyle

Taking A Look Through My Sketchbook (13 Pics)

#12 Music And Chill

Taking A Look Through My Sketchbook (13 Pics)

#13 More Moominvalley

Actually this is part of my plans for an animatic. Hopefully I can bring it to life soon!

Taking A Look Through My Sketchbook (13 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Five Most Memorable Futurama Characters
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2018
15 Of The Funniest Photos From This Year’s Wildlife Photography Contest That Are Comedy Gold
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
I Give New Life To Boring Furniture By Painting Cute Characters
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Queen Songs Turned Into Vintage Comic Book Covers By Butcher Billy
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
My Forest Animations
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
This ‘Living’ Lamp Actually Breathes Air, And It’s Straight Out Of A Sci-Fi Movie
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.