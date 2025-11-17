Taking A Look Through My Sketchbook (13 Pics)

Hi! I’m an high school artist with big creative dreams! Here’s a first look through one of my sketchbooks.
#1 My Dog
#2 Cute Doodles
#3 Boba Boy
I think I drew this with a reference from Google but i don’t remember the original pic. Nevertheless, it’s not all mine.
#4 Sword Master Hybrid
Again this was a reference from the internet. This was back when I was still learning.
#5 Beautiful Maiden
Reference again although I think the original had octopus arms for hair instead.
#6 Howl’s Moving Castle
#7 Hair Salon
#8 Embrace
#9 Moominvalley Characters But They’re Human
Proud of this one. If you haven’t watched Moominvalley, I highly recommend it!
#10 Sketches
#11 Oc Kyle
#12 Music And Chill
#13 More Moominvalley
Actually this is part of my plans for an animatic. Hopefully I can bring it to life soon!
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us