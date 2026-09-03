Reality, Distorted: 33 Surreal And Dystopian Images By Marcus Wallinder

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The Malmö-based Swedish artist Marcus Wallinder, better known as Meanwhile In Nowhere, combines his background in photography and graphic design with digital techniques and generative AI. Drawing on minimalism, surrealism, geometric abstraction, and metaphysics, he transforms familiar figures and settings into monochromatic compositions where precise forms meet unexpected distortions.

Wallinder’s interest in these themes is also deeply personal. Growing up in a family affected by addiction and losing both parents at an early age, he found creativity to be a way of processing experiences that were difficult to put into words. Questions of identity, loss, and connection consequently became recurring threads throughout his work.

He describes his images as “screenshots from dreams,” ambiguous fragments rather than straightforward narratives. There is no single explanation for what is happening in them, allowing viewers to bring their own memories and emotions to each scene.

More info: Instagram | meanwhileinnowhere.com

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Reality, Distorted: 33 Surreal And Dystopian Images By Marcus Wallinder

Image source: Marcus Wallinder

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Reality, Distorted: 33 Surreal And Dystopian Images By Marcus Wallinder

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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