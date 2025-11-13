I Show The Perfect Balance Between The Bodies Of Dancers Through My Surreal Photography

by

Over the last two years, I’ve been finding the most interesting and bizarre locations to create surreal structures using professional dancers. With the world being in a state of chaos, I wanted to show the beauty and harmony being created simultaneously in communities where people choose to focus on love over negativity and hate.

I spend hours searching for locations, models, and photo ideas, and then I create my images using a combination of creative photography techniques and post-processing. Every image is photographed on location with all of the ballet dancers posing in various positions to get the desired image.

The result is creative photos that have never been seen before- the world I imagine in my mind that pairs humans beautifully with nature and urban environments, where our limits and boundaries have been removed.

I hope my images brighten your day and inspire thoughts of what we’re capable of when we overcome our fears.

More info: Instagram | robwoodcox.com

#1 Tree Of Life

#2 Sky Climb

#3 Spontaneous Creation (Part 1)

#4 The Stairs (Part 1)

#5 El Espíritu Asciende (Part 2)

#6 Early Growth

#7 Human Tetris (Part 1)

#8 Lighting Strikes

#9 Human Tetris (Part 3)

#10 The Climb

#11 Spontaneous Creation (Part 2)

#12 El Espíritu Asciende (Part 1)

#13 Love

#14 High Noon

#15 The Pod

#16 Evolution Of A Fall

#17 Evolution Of A Jump

#18 Rise Up

#19 New York State Of Mind (Part 1)

#20 The Dawn

#21 The Lion King

#22 The Stairs (Part 2)

#23 Skeleton Queen

#24 Together

#25 Human Tetris (Part 2)

#26 New York State Of Mind (Part 2)

#27 New York State Of Mind (Part 3)

Patrick Penrose
