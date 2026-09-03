30 Captivating Paintings By Minyoung Kim Where Mischievous Cats Take Over Familiar Scenes

by

Cats have a talent for making perfectly ordinary moments feel slightly unpredictable. A quiet room, a carefully arranged table, or an otherwise polished still life can change completely when a paw appears from nowhere or a pair of yellow eyes emerges from behind a curtain. That tension between the familiar and the strange sits at the heart of London-based artist Minyoung Kim’s paintings, where black cats frequently appear as mysterious, mischievous characters.

Kim’s fascination with cats comes partly from their contradictions: they are familiar and seemingly everywhere, yet can remain strangely unreadable. In her work, they are rarely just decorative subjects. A cat might reach for something it should not, hide behind an object, interrupt an otherwise composed scene, or appear only as a paw, tail, shadow, or pair of eyes

More info: minyoungkimwork.com | Instagram

#1 Unwelcome Guest

30 Captivating Paintings By Minyoung Kim Where Mischievous Cats Take Over Familiar Scenes

Image source: mykeeem

That playful sense of disruption runs through Kim’s wider approach to painting. She combines meticulous technique with absurd compositions, unexpected changes of scale, unusual creatures, and details that reward a closer look. Her recent work also draws on the visual language of European still-life painting, particularly its treatment of light, liquids, reflections, and optical illusion. Alongside her recurring feline imagery, these elements create paintings that can appear calm and beautifully composed at first, only to reveal something much stranger underneath.

Now, take a closer look at Minyoung Kim’s quirky cat paintings and surreal still lifes, where a seemingly innocent scene can hide a mischievous paw, an unsettling gaze, or one wonderfully strange detail.

30 Captivating Paintings By Minyoung Kim Where Mischievous Cats Take Over Familiar Scenes

#2 Cat In Yolk

30 Captivating Paintings By Minyoung Kim Where Mischievous Cats Take Over Familiar Scenes

Image source: mykeeem

#3 Chopped Melon

30 Captivating Paintings By Minyoung Kim Where Mischievous Cats Take Over Familiar Scenes

Image source: mykeeem

#4 Sweating Egg

30 Captivating Paintings By Minyoung Kim Where Mischievous Cats Take Over Familiar Scenes

Image source: mykeeem

#5 Behind The Veil

30 Captivating Paintings By Minyoung Kim Where Mischievous Cats Take Over Familiar Scenes

Image source: mykeeem

#6 Love Hurts

30 Captivating Paintings By Minyoung Kim Where Mischievous Cats Take Over Familiar Scenes

Image source: mykeeem

#7 Cherries With Cat

30 Captivating Paintings By Minyoung Kim Where Mischievous Cats Take Over Familiar Scenes

Image source: mykeeem

#8 The Bite

30 Captivating Paintings By Minyoung Kim Where Mischievous Cats Take Over Familiar Scenes

Image source: mykeeem

#9 Cat Moth

30 Captivating Paintings By Minyoung Kim Where Mischievous Cats Take Over Familiar Scenes

Image source: mykeeem

#10 Orange Huntness

30 Captivating Paintings By Minyoung Kim Where Mischievous Cats Take Over Familiar Scenes

Image source: mykeeem

#11 Night Willow

30 Captivating Paintings By Minyoung Kim Where Mischievous Cats Take Over Familiar Scenes

Image source: mykeeem

#12 The Pot

30 Captivating Paintings By Minyoung Kim Where Mischievous Cats Take Over Familiar Scenes

Image source: mykeeem

#13 Milky Ghost

30 Captivating Paintings By Minyoung Kim Where Mischievous Cats Take Over Familiar Scenes

Image source: mykeeem

#14 Between Olives

30 Captivating Paintings By Minyoung Kim Where Mischievous Cats Take Over Familiar Scenes

Image source: mykeeem

#15 Cat Apartment

30 Captivating Paintings By Minyoung Kim Where Mischievous Cats Take Over Familiar Scenes

Image source: mykeeem

#16 Cat Sock

30 Captivating Paintings By Minyoung Kim Where Mischievous Cats Take Over Familiar Scenes

Image source: mykeeem

#17 Swirling Tale

30 Captivating Paintings By Minyoung Kim Where Mischievous Cats Take Over Familiar Scenes

Image source: mykeeem

#18 The Jar

30 Captivating Paintings By Minyoung Kim Where Mischievous Cats Take Over Familiar Scenes

Image source: mykeeem

#19 Drowning House

30 Captivating Paintings By Minyoung Kim Where Mischievous Cats Take Over Familiar Scenes

Image source: mykeeem

#20 Summer Reverie

30 Captivating Paintings By Minyoung Kim Where Mischievous Cats Take Over Familiar Scenes

Image source: mykeeem

#21 Big Fish

30 Captivating Paintings By Minyoung Kim Where Mischievous Cats Take Over Familiar Scenes

Image source: mykeeem

#22 Condensed Gaze

30 Captivating Paintings By Minyoung Kim Where Mischievous Cats Take Over Familiar Scenes

Image source: mykeeem

#23 Chestnut Bur

30 Captivating Paintings By Minyoung Kim Where Mischievous Cats Take Over Familiar Scenes

Image source: mykeeem

#24 Hidden Witness

30 Captivating Paintings By Minyoung Kim Where Mischievous Cats Take Over Familiar Scenes

Image source: mykeeem

#25 Negotiation

30 Captivating Paintings By Minyoung Kim Where Mischievous Cats Take Over Familiar Scenes

Image source: mykeeem

#26 Nocturnal Shell

30 Captivating Paintings By Minyoung Kim Where Mischievous Cats Take Over Familiar Scenes

Image source: mykeeem

#27 Peeping

30 Captivating Paintings By Minyoung Kim Where Mischievous Cats Take Over Familiar Scenes

Image source: mykeeem

#28 Reflector

30 Captivating Paintings By Minyoung Kim Where Mischievous Cats Take Over Familiar Scenes

Image source: mykeeem

#29 Sole Wave

30 Captivating Paintings By Minyoung Kim Where Mischievous Cats Take Over Familiar Scenes

Image source: mykeeem

#30 Under Cloth

30 Captivating Paintings By Minyoung Kim Where Mischievous Cats Take Over Familiar Scenes

Image source: mykeeem

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
People In Quarantine Finally Have The Time For Cool Projects, And Here Are 32 Of The Most Creative Ones
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Embracing Life’s Absurdity: 30 New Comics By Pierre Mortel
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Identity Revealed Of Attacker Who Took Two Lives And Torched Michigan Mormon Church
3 min read
Sep, 29, 2025
TikToker Stunned After Visiting Wax Museum In Krakow Which Has Rather Controversial Exhibits, Sparks Massive Discussion Online
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Captured Sakura Bloom In Japan
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Kathie Lee Gifford: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Aug, 16, 2026