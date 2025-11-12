I’ve Been Taking Photos In My Friend’s Attic For Two Years

I’m fortunate to have a friend that lives in a beautiful 100+-year-old Victorian house that has been in her family for decades. A couple years ago, she asked me if I’d like to check out her attic because she thought I’d like to use it for shoots. The attic hasn’t been touched in almost 60 years (which I think is equal parts perfect and amazing). The other great thing is, her daughter Kiera is one of the best kids ever and I often use her and her friends for my shoots. I bring a ton of my props and furniture over and set them up in the two tiny rooms. Her neighbors probably think I’m a crazy person, bringing antique furniture in and out of the house constantly.

So, here you go- a couple years worth of attic photos. Thank you, Tina, for the amazing location!

More info: karenjerzykphoto.com

#1 The Intruder

#2 Monster In My Closet

#3 Teacher Vs Student

#4 Mother Night

#5 Researching The Importance Of Posture

#6 Finishing School

#7 I’ll Be With You Always

#8 Wrinkles The Clown

#9 Dream

#10 Jupiter

#11 Earth After Gravity

#12 Host Cells

#13 Caged Bird

#14 Don’t Ever Leave

#15 The Queen

#16 Broken Television

#17 One Day They Will Find Me

#18 Dress Made Of Mars

#19 The Human Child

#20 Mr Fix-It

#21 Vanity

#22 A New-Fangled Thing

#23 Spun

#24 The Littlest Dinosaur

#25 Frown

