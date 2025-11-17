30 People Share Innocent-Looking Things That Are Actually Really Dangerous

The world can seem like a safe place. You wake up in a comfy bed, prepare yourself a tasty meal, take a hot shower, all in the comfort of your own home. You then head to work, where people work in a team to reach mutual goals and provide for themselves and their families. Sounds wonderful, doesn’t it?
Well, that’s only half of the picture. You can also get food poisoning before you leave, end up in an automobile accident on your way, and fall down the stairs at the office. I’m not saying you will, but these unfortunate situations are just mathematical probabilities, and the fact that we don’t like to think of them doesn’t diminish their chances.
Interested in the things that we tend to overlook, Reddit user TYP-E made a post on the platform, asking everyone, “What is something that can be far more dangerous than people realize?” and folks immediately started sending in their answers. Below you will find the most popular ones.
#1
Texting while driving. See it all the time. Seen people get into a big collision and continued texting immediately after. People should lose their licenses for texting while driving.
Image source: irish-springs, melissa mjoen
#2
Pregnancy and Childbirth is extremely dangerous, and I have met a lot of people who don’t seem to or refuse to understand this.
Image source: Black_Feathered_Hair
#3
The sun.
I live in a pretty consistently sunny touristy area. The amount of people that let themselves get ruthlessly burned or try hiking without water is staggering. The sun will f**k you up.
Image source: IWearBones138__, Vidar Nordli-Mathisen
#4
Spreading false info or rage bait.
Image source: death_by_relaxation, Michael Burrows
#5
Driving while tired.
Image source: That_Dual_Guy, Tobi
#6
Pressure washers. People think it’s funny to spray others with them but the reality is that water coming out of that nozzle can be powerful enough to chip bricks. It easily cuts into the skin and can even inject that water into your bloodstream. Also the blue ringed octopus has some of the most toxic venom on the planet yet people still hold them thinking they’re cute.
Image source: 350chevyman
#7
Getting into a relationship with a low self esteem or toxic partner.
Image source: Particular_Display17, Jasmin Wedding Photography
#8
Ho, well, I have one actually.
Sucker Punch, or any unprepared or unforeseen head impact. People doesn’t understand that guys and pals fighting being prepared isn’t as deadly as getting hit by surprise. If your muscles aren’t ready for the impact you can easily get knocked out and fall limp on the ground, hitting it hard enough to break something vital and die. Also, if you have an unknown condition that get aggravated by the hit, it can also be over.
Never hit someone if you aren’t prepared for the consequences. Never fight somebody if you can avoid it. A *bad* hit is all it take.
Image source: Connect_Atmosphere80, NEOSiAM 2021
#9
I feel like I’ve met a lot of people who don’t take bites and scratches from small animals like cats or little dogs as something serious. It just baffles me that they don’t understand how bacteria works.
Image source: Realistic_Routine137, Tadeusz Lakota
#10
Complacency. It’s run so deep at this point that we just accept things as they are now. Assuming that it’s the way things have always been so it always will be. At least here in the states. This good guy bad guy mentality has driven people to be comfortable in their belief that their side is the good one and the only way to keep everything afloat. Not knowing that their hard stick beliefs are the reason we are all getting more miserable and a lower quality of life by the day. Everyday we just sit around content with our system at hand because we’ve refused to do anything about it.
No I don’t mean in a “oh Communism good” or whatever, I mean we don’t hold our representatives accountable due to complacency and they grow further and further away from being objective in progress and more so enamored in keeping things the way they are.
Image source: Jellyfishjaketv
#11
Herbivore animals, meanwhile predators would probably not see humans as worth hunting all the time Herbivores will see anything as a threat and go crazy.
A moose a horse a cow a donkey can kick you to death a lot quicker than you think, theyre not your best buds that you can just go and pet them like a classic Disney movie.
Image source: ehsanboy74
#12
Mosquitoes.
Image source: courtneychachacha, Jimmy Chan
#13
Driving.
Every time you get into that vehicle you’re putting your life at risk.
Image source: Fried-Pig-D**ks, JESHOOTS.com
#14
Ladders.
I’m an emergency physician. Aside from motorcycle/car crashes and gunshots, the next biggest trauma I see is probably falls from ladders.
Image source: Wilshere10, Pixabay
#15
Running through railroad crossings, it might be the most idiotic thing some can do while driving. There is always that one chance you get stuck and then you get pancaked.
Ever see what a train could do to a semi truck? I’ve see what it can do to an unsuspecting person. Let’s put it this way, he was carrying pizzas and then became one.
Image source: NotThatKindof_jew, eberhard 🖐 grossgasteiger
#16
Media monopolies.
Image source: Far-Truck4684, Pixabay
#17
Garage door springs.
Image source: Avicii_DrWho, Mathias Reding
#18
Cleaning the home. Many household chemicals can react with very small amounts mixing. A neighbor girl in grade school died from it actually. But to be fair she also had Asthma.
Image source: Soundwave-1976, Anton
#19
Chernobyl exclusion zone. The amount of people that visit illegally is shocking and the disregard for their own safety and health is also shocking. Like there is a claw that was used to move nuclear waste and it was moved into a spot and left there and the amount of people CLIMBING TOUCHING AND SITTING INSIDE OF IT is insane… like that could kill you with a few hours of exposure. And also not to mention the amount of things that could radiate potentially deadly particles that people take as a souvenir is also mad.
Image source: Awwyissman, Viktor Hesse
#20
Drinking water:
* Drinking too much of it.
* Brain eating Amoebas.
* Ingesting ocean water.
* Flint Michigan drinking water.
* Your cup of drinking water spilled onto the ground and its very cold there and it freezes and you slip on it and hit your head too hard as you fall.
* Fish farts.
Image source: Mizuho34, Lisa Fotios
#21
Riding a horse.
Image source: tab_completion, willsantt
#22
Driving close to, or behind a semi truck.
Not only because wind might make it swing your way, but all the components that could fail and fly your way. A drum could brake, a wheel bearing not in place properly making a tire come off, a split-rim tire blow out and hit you, and that’s just scratching the surface.
Image source: FactsHurt1998
#23
Fentynal. People do not realize the absolute magnitude of the tiniest amount of it.
Image source: hollyjollyaf
#24
Skiing. I was young and flew through multiple barriers completely out of control on a mountain into unprotected territory in Whistler, Canada. Had to be rescued by ski patrol.
Image source: RoutineDare4653, Visit Almaty
#25
They call them a ”pumpjack”. You see them in oil fields. The look like a big metal rocking horse. They move slow and don’t seem like they would be that dangerous, but they are.
I tried to ride one when I was 12. It mangled my foot and I’m lucky that’s all it did. It required surgical pins down each toe into the middle of my foot, drain hoses, skin grafts and two separate toe amputations to save what I have left of my foot.
You don’t want to mess with them. They will grind you to a pulp in slow motion. It’s all torque and no speed.
Image source: AaronJeep
#26
Electricity.
Image source: CpuJunky, Kindel Media
#27
Anything heavy suspended over your head. Don’t walk under gantries. If something heavy falls, don’t tempt mass and gravity with your sausage fingers.
Image source: Exotic-Sample9132, Kaboompics .com
#28
Compressed air.
High pressure air can pretty easily pass through the skin and into the bloodstream, which is no bueno.
Image source: Rauskal, Anete Lusina
#29
Bunjee cords. Blind in one eye now because I did not want a cooler rolling around the car.
Image source: Substantial-Dirt-618
#30
Licking snails.
Image source: fin008, amirali mirhashemian
Follow Us