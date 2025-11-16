30 Retail Employees Share The Things That Customers Do That They Can Never Forgive

by

If you want to know your limit to the amount of nonsense you can tolerate, just get a job in retail. From intense and long shifts to poor management, it gives you plenty of reasons to sigh and roll your eyes. But it’s probably the customers that generate the most fury.

The subreddits ‘Target‘ and ‘Trader Joe’s‘ unite many of the chains’ employees, providing a well-needed space for venting. But scroll through their content and you’ll see that these people would be a lot happier if it weren’t for us barbarians burdening them with our ignorance, pettiness, and nastiness.

#1 No Excuses

Image source: TraderJoesUnion

#2 Old But Gold

30 Retail Employees Share The Things That Customers Do That They Can Never Forgive

Image source: robaco

#3 Every Single Sign In The Store

30 Retail Employees Share The Things That Customers Do That They Can Never Forgive

Image source: mosura5282

#4 Facts!

30 Retail Employees Share The Things That Customers Do That They Can Never Forgive

Image source: FudgeMania1

#5 Workers Have Spoken

30 Retail Employees Share The Things That Customers Do That They Can Never Forgive

Image source: TargetWorkersUnite

#6 Gotta Love It

30 Retail Employees Share The Things That Customers Do That They Can Never Forgive

Image source: Target_tech_consult

#7 Thought This Would Fit Here

30 Retail Employees Share The Things That Customers Do That They Can Never Forgive

Image source: Grammarnatzie

#8 Me Staring At The Customer Who Just Came Within 12 Inches Of Me With No Mask On To Ask If We Sell Covid Tests

30 Retail Employees Share The Things That Customers Do That They Can Never Forgive

Image source: El_Floyd

#9 Getting Into The Holiday Spirit

30 Retail Employees Share The Things That Customers Do That They Can Never Forgive

Image source: Saik0path

#10 Happens Almost Every Shift

30 Retail Employees Share The Things That Customers Do That They Can Never Forgive

Image source: stewhen_

#11 An 8 Year Old Kid Can Destroy An Aisle With More Speed And Efficiency Than A Category 5 Hurricane

30 Retail Employees Share The Things That Customers Do That They Can Never Forgive

Image source: HectorZeroniGaming

#12 Every Time

30 Retail Employees Share The Things That Customers Do That They Can Never Forgive

Image source: Two_Faced_Harvey

#13 Raise Your Hand If You “Ruined A Christmas” Because You Didn’t Have Some Popular Item In Stock The Day Before Christmas

30 Retail Employees Share The Things That Customers Do That They Can Never Forgive

Image source: JEBERNARD

#14 Absolutely Hate People That Abandon Carts With Food

30 Retail Employees Share The Things That Customers Do That They Can Never Forgive

Image source: maichodo

#15 It’s Called Etiquette

30 Retail Employees Share The Things That Customers Do That They Can Never Forgive

Image source: reddit.com

#16 Target Employees Hate When You Think Your Tiny Car Can Fit The Biggest TV On Planet Earth

30 Retail Employees Share The Things That Customers Do That They Can Never Forgive

Image source: naaeee__x

#17 Ah Yes, Those Guests That Tell You Their Whole Life Story After You Told Them In What Aisle The Item They’re Looking For Is At

30 Retail Employees Share The Things That Customers Do That They Can Never Forgive

Image source: ramos-squared

#18 Coworker Found This Hidden In The Wine Section…. Yes Those Are Bite Marks

30 Retail Employees Share The Things That Customers Do That They Can Never Forgive

Image source: guyfieriismyhero

#19 Actual Guest Interaction Today

30 Retail Employees Share The Things That Customers Do That They Can Never Forgive

Image source: TrueJackson-VP

#20 Same Feeling When My Weekday Closing Lead Says “Have A Good Weekend Team” Over The Walkie On Friday Night

30 Retail Employees Share The Things That Customers Do That They Can Never Forgive

Image source: _Not_A_Fed_

#21 I’m Dead

30 Retail Employees Share The Things That Customers Do That They Can Never Forgive

Image source: DragonGirl_95

#22 A Guest Decided To Have Breakfast In Our Paper Aisle. Worst Part Is They Used Chocolate Milk

30 Retail Employees Share The Things That Customers Do That They Can Never Forgive

Image source: ihatedanielpelletier

#23 Is It Me Or Are Guests, Target (Things In General), Getting Worse

30 Retail Employees Share The Things That Customers Do That They Can Never Forgive

Image source: oxrox88

#24 Yea Cus It’s Our Fault U Came In Less Than An Hour Before Closing

30 Retail Employees Share The Things That Customers Do That They Can Never Forgive

Image source: emily17033

#25 Not A Target Worker But I Thought This Will Make You Relate

30 Retail Employees Share The Things That Customers Do That They Can Never Forgive

Image source: Pndalan86

#26 There Should Be A Limit To How Many Items A Guest Can Order For Drive Up…

30 Retail Employees Share The Things That Customers Do That They Can Never Forgive

Image source: luskiloo6

#27 So, A Customer Tried Paying With This Today…

30 Retail Employees Share The Things That Customers Do That They Can Never Forgive

Image source: Burn1at420

#28 Every Time!

30 Retail Employees Share The Things That Customers Do That They Can Never Forgive

Image source: No_Bus8767

#29 Every. Damn. Day

30 Retail Employees Share The Things That Customers Do That They Can Never Forgive

Image source: prboi

#30 Why… Just Why?

30 Retail Employees Share The Things That Customers Do That They Can Never Forgive

Image source: Malnurtured_Snay

