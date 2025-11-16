30 Retail Employees Share The Things That Customers Do That They Can Never Forgive

If you want to know your limit to the amount of nonsense you can tolerate, just get a job in retail. From intense and long shifts to poor management, it gives you plenty of reasons to sigh and roll your eyes. But it’s probably the customers that generate the most fury.
The subreddits ‘Target‘ and ‘Trader Joe’s‘ unite many of the chains’ employees, providing a well-needed space for venting. But scroll through their content and you’ll see that these people would be a lot happier if it weren’t for us barbarians burdening them with our ignorance, pettiness, and nastiness.
#1 No Excuses
#2 Old But Gold
#3 Every Single Sign In The Store
#4 Facts!
#5 Workers Have Spoken
#6 Gotta Love It
#7 Thought This Would Fit Here
#8 Me Staring At The Customer Who Just Came Within 12 Inches Of Me With No Mask On To Ask If We Sell Covid Tests
#9 Getting Into The Holiday Spirit
#10 Happens Almost Every Shift
#11 An 8 Year Old Kid Can Destroy An Aisle With More Speed And Efficiency Than A Category 5 Hurricane
#12 Every Time
#13 Raise Your Hand If You “Ruined A Christmas” Because You Didn’t Have Some Popular Item In Stock The Day Before Christmas
#14 Absolutely Hate People That Abandon Carts With Food
#15 It’s Called Etiquette
#16 Target Employees Hate When You Think Your Tiny Car Can Fit The Biggest TV On Planet Earth
#17 Ah Yes, Those Guests That Tell You Their Whole Life Story After You Told Them In What Aisle The Item They’re Looking For Is At
#18 Coworker Found This Hidden In The Wine Section…. Yes Those Are Bite Marks
#19 Actual Guest Interaction Today
#20 Same Feeling When My Weekday Closing Lead Says “Have A Good Weekend Team” Over The Walkie On Friday Night
#21 I’m Dead
#22 A Guest Decided To Have Breakfast In Our Paper Aisle. Worst Part Is They Used Chocolate Milk
#23 Is It Me Or Are Guests, Target (Things In General), Getting Worse
#24 Yea Cus It’s Our Fault U Came In Less Than An Hour Before Closing
#25 Not A Target Worker But I Thought This Will Make You Relate
#26 There Should Be A Limit To How Many Items A Guest Can Order For Drive Up…
#27 So, A Customer Tried Paying With This Today…
#28 Every Time!
#29 Every. Damn. Day
#30 Why… Just Why?
