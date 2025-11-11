23 Superheroes Then And Now

by

A lot can happen in a few decades. New technologies, trends, styles, etc… But have you ever taken the time to check out how our current superheroes have changed from their origins? Batman, Superman, Iron Man – they’ve all changed. Just try to imagine them without their bad-ass costumes and gadgets… Can’t? Check out this list of the evolution of different superheroes compiled by Bored Panda.

Which do you like better old or new?

#1 Exo-Man 1977 And Iron Man 2008

Image source: amazon.com

#2 Hulk 1978 And 2012

Image source: amazon.com

#3 Thor 1978 And 2015

Image source: amazon.com

#4 Wolverine 2000 And 2013

Image source: amazon.com

#5 Superman 1948 And 2016

Image source: amazon.com

#6 Catwoman 1966 And 2012

Image source: amazon.com

#7 Spider-Man 1977 And 2016

Image source: amazon.com

#8 Batman 1943 And 2016

Image source: amazon.com

#9 Wonder Woman 1975 And 2017

Image source: imdb.com

#10 Joker 1966 And 2016

Image source: imdb.com

#11 Hulk And Thor 1988 And 2012

Image source: amazon.com

#12 Doctor Strange 1978 And 2016

Image source: imdb.com

#13 Captain America 1990 And 2016

Image source: amazon.com

#14 Robocop 1987 And 2014

Image source: amazon.com

#15 Power Rangers 1993 And 2017

Image source: imdb.com

#16 The Penguin 1966 And 1992

Image source: amazon.com

#17 Nick Fury 1998 And 2012

Image source: amazon.com

#18 The Flash 1990 And 2016

Image source: amazon.com

#19 Supergirl 1984 And 2015

Image source: amazon.com

#20 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 1993 And 2016

Image source: amazon.com

#21 The Punisher 1989 And 2015

Image source: amazon.com

#22 Fantastic Four 1994 And 2015

Image source: amazon.com

#23 Daredevil 2003 And 2016

Image source: imdb.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
