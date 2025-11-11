23 Superheroes Then And Now

A lot can happen in a few decades. New technologies, trends, styles, etc… But have you ever taken the time to check out how our current superheroes have changed from their origins? Batman, Superman, Iron Man – they’ve all changed. Just try to imagine them without their bad-ass costumes and gadgets… Can’t? Check out this list of the evolution of different superheroes compiled by Bored Panda.
Which do you like better old or new?
#1 Exo-Man 1977 And Iron Man 2008
Image source: amazon.com
#2 Hulk 1978 And 2012
Image source: amazon.com
#3 Thor 1978 And 2015
Image source: amazon.com
#4 Wolverine 2000 And 2013
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Superman 1948 And 2016
Image source: amazon.com
#6 Catwoman 1966 And 2012
Image source: amazon.com
#7 Spider-Man 1977 And 2016
Image source: amazon.com
#8 Batman 1943 And 2016
Image source: amazon.com
#9 Wonder Woman 1975 And 2017
Image source: imdb.com
#10 Joker 1966 And 2016
Image source: imdb.com
#11 Hulk And Thor 1988 And 2012
Image source: amazon.com
#12 Doctor Strange 1978 And 2016
Image source: imdb.com
#13 Captain America 1990 And 2016
Image source: amazon.com
#14 Robocop 1987 And 2014
Image source: amazon.com
#15 Power Rangers 1993 And 2017
Image source: imdb.com
#16 The Penguin 1966 And 1992
Image source: amazon.com
#17 Nick Fury 1998 And 2012
Image source: amazon.com
#18 The Flash 1990 And 2016
Image source: amazon.com
#19 Supergirl 1984 And 2015
Image source: amazon.com
#20 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 1993 And 2016
Image source: amazon.com
#21 The Punisher 1989 And 2015
Image source: amazon.com
#22 Fantastic Four 1994 And 2015
Image source: amazon.com
#23 Daredevil 2003 And 2016
Image source: imdb.com
Follow Us