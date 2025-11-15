I Captured What Superheroes Do When They Are Not Saving The World (35 Pics)

I’m David Cubero, a Barcelona-born and based VFX and motion graphics artist for ads, movies, and animation.

I love toys and photography and I have been taking pics of my toy collection since 2009. I share my work on Instagram, Facebook, and Flickr with all kinds of articulated figures.

When I’m not rendering frames I like to imagine what do our heroes do when they are not being heroic or saving somebody, and take pictures of it. I like it so much that I have been doing it for almost 10 years.

Here’s a little selection of my photographs.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | flickr.com

#1 Do You Know Something About This, T’challa?

#2 Bath Time

#3 Stark Wanted Groot To Join The Avengers So Bad

#4 Fear

#5 Have A Nice Weekend!

#6 Civil War

#7 I Don’t Know If I Like Your New Friend, Chewie…

#8 Saturdays Are For Comic Books

#9 I Think You Should Ask The Wakandians To Review That New Metal Arm Of Yours‬, Bucky

#10 The Truth About The Day After The Civil War

#11 Road To Infinity War

#12 Child’s Play

#13 It’s All About The Pose

#14 Afternoon

#15 …and Then The Guardians Met The The Lords Of The Sith

#16 Relaxing Hobbies

#17 Tslif (Thank Stan Lee It’s Friday)

#18 Hulk Wanna Play

#19 When The Avengers Met The Guardians

#20 Don’t Be Too Proud Of This Technological Terror You Have Constructed, Mr. Stark

#21 Seems Like It’s Going To Be Another Busy Week At Stark Labs

#22 A Day At The Park

#23 Merry Christmas

#24 Avengers Of The Galaxy? Groot Joining Stark’s Side On The Upcoming Civil War? Whatever, The Man Makes Everything Look Cooler

#25 Spikes Admiration

#26 When The Weekend Comes And You Have All Your Work Done

#27 Dr Banner’s Endless Personality Disorders

#28 When Will They Stop Behaving Like Children?

#29 They Love When The Doctor Makes A Visit

#30 Alex Made New Friends

#31 Thief-E

#32 Waiting For The Next Movie Can Be Exhausting

#33 Hulk Don’t Wanna Hear One More Peep Out Of You!

#34 Roots!

#35 Are You Pure In Heart, Tony?

