I Captured What Superheroes Do When They Are Not Saving The World (35 Pics)

I’m David Cubero, a Barcelona-born and based VFX and motion graphics artist for ads, movies, and animation.
I love toys and photography and I have been taking pics of my toy collection since 2009. I share my work on Instagram, Facebook, and Flickr with all kinds of articulated figures.
When I’m not rendering frames I like to imagine what do our heroes do when they are not being heroic or saving somebody, and take pictures of it. I like it so much that I have been doing it for almost 10 years.
Here’s a little selection of my photographs.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | flickr.com
#1 Do You Know Something About This, T’challa?
#2 Bath Time
#3 Stark Wanted Groot To Join The Avengers So Bad
#4 Fear
#5 Have A Nice Weekend!
#6 Civil War
#7 I Don’t Know If I Like Your New Friend, Chewie…
#8 Saturdays Are For Comic Books
#9 I Think You Should Ask The Wakandians To Review That New Metal Arm Of Yours, Bucky
#10 The Truth About The Day After The Civil War
#11 Road To Infinity War
#12 Child’s Play
#13 It’s All About The Pose
#14 Afternoon
#15 …and Then The Guardians Met The The Lords Of The Sith
#16 Relaxing Hobbies
#17 Tslif (Thank Stan Lee It’s Friday)
#18 Hulk Wanna Play
#19 When The Avengers Met The Guardians
#20 Don’t Be Too Proud Of This Technological Terror You Have Constructed, Mr. Stark
#21 Seems Like It’s Going To Be Another Busy Week At Stark Labs
#22 A Day At The Park
#23 Merry Christmas
#24 Avengers Of The Galaxy? Groot Joining Stark’s Side On The Upcoming Civil War? Whatever, The Man Makes Everything Look Cooler
#25 Spikes Admiration
#26 When The Weekend Comes And You Have All Your Work Done
#27 Dr Banner’s Endless Personality Disorders
#28 When Will They Stop Behaving Like Children?
#29 They Love When The Doctor Makes A Visit
#30 Alex Made New Friends
#31 Thief-E
#32 Waiting For The Next Movie Can Be Exhausting
#33 Hulk Don’t Wanna Hear One More Peep Out Of You!
#34 Roots!
#35 Are You Pure In Heart, Tony?
