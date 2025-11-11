Breathtaking Supercell Storm Photos Captured in US by Storm Chaser

These aren’t invading alien ships or volcanic explosions – they’re supercell thunderstorms forming in the U.S.A’s tornado alley. These shots of hail-producing, tornado-generating, thundering super storms were taken this summer by Slovenian storm chaser Marko Korosec.
Storm chasers like Korosec often gather in the central U.S., where the moist warm air from the Gulf of Mexico meets with the cold, dry air from the Rockies and creates the perfect conditions for tornadoes and super-storms. Many storm chasers have specially-equipped vehicles with sensors that help them track the developing storms and, should the need arise, avoid their wrath. These storms bring high winds, dangerous hail and frequent lightning strikes, and they often form tornadoes. Their unique shape forms owing to cyclone-like storms, called mesocyclones, spinning in their centers.
Korosec shot the storms during a 26-day expedition in the U.S. over the summer. He encountered them in the states of Texas, Kansas and Colorado. He spent at least an hour near each storm, and made sure never to get closer than a kilometer to the storms. “I usually observe storms in as safe a position as possible, to avoid any dangerous conditions which could cause us damage or to the vehicle. Storm chasing usually means a lot of moving around, remaining in one position for some time and then moving when storm gets closer,” the storm chaser told Daily Mail.
Source: weather-photos.net
Photos by: Marko Korosec
