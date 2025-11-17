29 Summer Solstice Traditions That Celebrate A Long Day

Summer solstice traditions, like other fun holidays, celebrate an important event of the year — the longest day. It’s an event observed by societies and cultures around the world as being the high point of the year. When you get the chance to enjoy the sunshine for several more hours, it’s only natural to use a portion of it (sometimes all of it) to celebrate the day in unique ways. However, if you were to go to Northern Europe or the Americas, summer solstice celebrations seem to share some similar elements. Two of which are the most eye-catching — fire and dances.
Since the summer is hot, lighting up a bonfire seems to be both natural and symbolic of the season. Fire plays a role in a lot of June’s solstice traditions. Fire symbolizes rebirth, warmth, and to an extent — creativity. The fire tries to capture the same meaning the sun has garnered throughout the years. Spain and Eastern European cultures seem to use it the most.
However, some summer solstice rituals focus on the dancing and unity part of the festivities. Northern Europe might take the award for having the best tradition in this category. Sweden, for example, observes solstice with a dance around a maypole. Some see it as another weird tradition, but to Swedish people — it’s an important holiday.
With the summer solstice celebration approaching us quickly, it might be time to prepare for it. As with any other holiday, traditions vary in each culture that celebrates the longest day of the year. From Stonehenge in England to the big apple of New York, United States, we have compiled a list of the June solstice celebration traditions that are even more fun than they look. Upvote the traditions and festivities that you liked the most. If you have had the chance to partake in some of them, share your experiences in the comments below.
#1 Mountaintop Bonfires – Tyrol, Austria
Austrians are blessed with ranges of mountains, and they use them in the best possible way to mark the June solstice. The tradition of lighting fires on top of mountains is rooted in the middle ages and the Napoleonic wars. On June 21st, Austrians honor the night by mixing fires and religious symbols on top of the mountains.
Image source: alpencamp_marienberg, tyrol.com
#2 Sunrise At Stonehenge – Wiltshire, England
Stonehenge was built to perfectly (usually) align with the sunrise on the summer solstice and sunset on the winter solstice. On June 20th and June 21st, these well-aligned stones get crowded with tourists from around the world. As they were built thousands of years ago, the tradition of seeing the sun off on the June solstice is very old.
Image source: english-heritage.org.uk
#3 Juhannus (Midsummer) – Finland
Juhannus is the Finnish version of the Midsummer celebrations. However, Juhannus celebrated not only the longest day but also the God of the sky, Ukko, before Christianity came to Finland. They mark the occasion by lighting bonfires around bodies of water, like lakes, rivers, and even seas.
Image source: Russell Snyder
#4 Midsummer – Sweden
The way that Swedish people celebrate Midsummer is not in any way similar to the movie… for the most part. During Midsummer, villages in Sweden erect maypoles (poles decorated with flowers and greenery) and dance around them. People usually walk barefoot and celebrate the upcoming days.
Image source: en.wikipedia.org
#5 Inti Raymi (Inca Ritual) – Bolivia
Gods played an important role in the celebrations of American indigenous tribes. For the Quechua indigenous people in Bolivia, Inti, the god of the sun, was celebrated during the solstices. In the old days, the Inti Raymi celebrated the upcoming new year, and people were encouraged to observe this event.
Image source: Carlos Rodríguez, Jisa39
#6 Ivan Kupala Day – Belarus And Ukraine
Ivan Kupala Day focuses on the romance, love, and purity aspects. This holiday celebrates the birth of the summer season sun — Kupalo. During the celebrations, people are encouraged to go out and light bonfires (safely), bathe in rivers and gather herbs. Young women also wear floral wreaths that symbolize purity and flourishing relationships.
Image source: Alina Vozna, wikipedia.org
#7 Secret Solstice Festival – Reykjavik, Iceland
The island that came to reality thanks to the volcano marks the summer solstice with a large bang of music. The Secret Solstice Festival is not such a secret since the occasion gets marked by Icelandic rock music. For three days, people hear already famous and up-and-coming musicians from the nation and around the world.
Image source: secretsolstice.is
#8 The Night Of San Juan – Spain
The season of summer is not only economically important for Spain but also culturally. The Night Of San Juan celebrates the summer solstice with bonfires and fire jumping in some regions. When things get too hot, attendees might want to take a swim in the water, another important element of the celebration.
Image source: hispania-valencia.com
#9 Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival – Ottawa, Canada
The Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival combines fun and diversity in this celebration of the longest day. Hosted in the capital of Canada, the festival is a tourist and local citizen attraction full of activities to partake in. People can dance, play games and enjoy the music of the indigenous people of Canada.
Image source: summersolsticefestivals.ca
#10 Mayan Solstice – Tikal, Petén Department, Guatemala
Mayans are known for their rituals, so it’s not a wonder why their June solstice celebrations are the bomb. People who like to celebrate the solstice with style can do so in Tikal, Guatemala, an old Mayan city that was once a capital. While sacrifices are no longer conducted there, people can enjoy the views provided to them.
Image source: yucatantoday.com
#11 Vestalia – Ancient Rome
Roman ladies would customarily go to the Vestal Temple and make sacrifices to the goddess during the ancient festival known as Vestalia. Modern Italians continue to view the solstice as a time for fresh starts. The traditional fire and water practices are used to celebrate Vestalia today.
Image source: Randolph Croft, Alistair Young
#12 Sunset Between The Pyramids – Cairo, Egypt
The pyramids are not only wonders of the world due to their architecture but are also unique when it comes to the June solstice. In Cairo, during the last hours of the solstice, people can observe how the sun sets right in the middle of the two great pyramids. It’s a sight that is rarely found on the equator of the Earth.
Image source: Glen Dash
#13 Festa Di San Giovanni Battista – Italy
Festa Di San Giovanni Battista celebrates two things in one swoop — the summer solstice and Christianity. Saint John the Baptist, San Giovanni Battista in Italian, is celebrated every 24th day of June in Italy. Due to the figure being a patron saint of many towns, his celebrations are marked with fireworks and street festivals.
Image source: Marica Massaro, iletorino
#14 Slinningsbålet – Norway
Joining together with Sweden and Finland, Norway also celebrates Midsummer, known as Slinningsbålet. Maypoles, bonfires, and dances are present throughout the country when the June solstice is present. If you are in Norway during the solstice, visit Alesund, where the largest bonfire in the country gets burnt.
Image source: yrjö jyske, wikipedia.org
#15 Midnight Sun Baseball Game – Fairbanks, Alaska, USA
The state of Alaska is a cold place, so when the summer solstice arrives, people tend to mark the occasion with some interesting activities. One of them is the Midnight Sun Baseball Game. People in Fairbanks, Alaska, enjoy the day with a baseball game and mark the end with a singing of the Alaskan flag song.
Image source: explorefairbanks.com
#16 White Nights – St. Petersburg, Russia
The Russians, especially in St. Petersburg, celebrate the June solstice with professional dancing and theater performances. White Nights refer to the period when the skies in St. Petersburg reach twilight but never total darkness. During this period, free events are held in the streets and the multiple theaters of the city.
Image source: iya_evstratova_rnd, Marina Lystseva
#17 Astrofest – Istria, Croatia
Nestled near the coast of the Adriatic Sea, Istria, Croatia, seems like the best place to have a summer solstice celebration. Astrofest, a festival held on June 21st or 22nd of every year, is as mystical as it seems. Music and dancing might capture your attention, but the stargazing near an astronomical observatory is what puts the cherry on the top.
Image source: istra.hr
#18 Solstice At Chichén Itzá – Chichén Itzá, Yucatán Peninsula, Mexico
Architecture plays an interesting part in the June solstice celebrations, and the perfect example would be the Chichén Itzá. In the city constructed by the Mayans, people gather to celebrate the solstice near the Temple of Kukulcán. Due to its construction, one side is always illuminated in light, while the other — is engulfed in darkness.
Image source: chichenitza.com
#19 Rasos – Lithuania
Lithuania’s solstice celebrations date back to the Pagan days when the period was known as Rasos. Today Lithuanians celebrate Joninės, named after John the Baptist, every 24th of June, but the traditions of Rasos are still present. For example, Lithuanians and tourists are encouraged to go outside and enjoy the mist that falls on the grass in the morning.
Image source: Bearas, unknowwikipedia.orgn
#20 Celebrating Yin Forces – China
Yin and Yang — dark and light forces — play an important role in the summer and winter solstice celebrations. According to Chinese philosophy, Yang forces are more potent during the summer solstice. During the summer (Yin forces) celebrations, women exchange colorful fans and perfumes with one another. In Beijing and Shandong, people are encouraged to eat noodles to keep the balance of energy just right.
Image source: Tania Yeromiyan
#21 Jāņi Festival – Latvia
Like its Baltic brother Lithuania, Latvia also has a June solstice tradition. Dating back to the middle ages, Jāņi Festival is celebrated on the 23rd and 24th of June and is known for its unique product — Jāņi cheese. During the celebrations, participants are encouraged to celebrate the old traditions that focus on fertility and continuation.
Image source: Paul Berzinn, wikipedia.org
#22 Mayan Ceremony – Tazumal, El Salvador
For the Mayan civilization, December and June’s solstices got marked with rituals and celebrations. Presently, by the descendants of Mayans in El Salvador, the June solstice is celebrated in the old site of Tazumal. Due to the amount of rain that falls on the nation, the June solstice is seen more as the Winter one.
Image source: Noticias Estrella TV
#23 Greek Festival Of Kronia – Kronia, Greece
Social stratification got generally disregarded during the Greek festival of Kronia in favor of equality. The festival’s goal was to recreate the Golden Age of Kronos, when nobody had to work for a living, and everyone got treated equally. Today, the festival is celebrated by trekking to the top of Mt. Olympus on the summer solstice.
Image source: Raki_Man, wikipedia.org
#24 Nude Swim – Hobart, Tasmania
In the land of down under, nude swimming plays an important role during the June solstice. In the Australian island of Tasmania and the city of Hobart, around 1000 Tasmanians strip naked and swim in the water. However, since the water is 53ºF (12ºC) cold, not every brave soul is willing to take a dip.
Image source: abc.net.au
#25 Fête De La Musique – Paris, France
Summer wouldn’t be so fun with no music involved. Fête De La Musique in Paris celebrates the June solstice with sound, and crowds gather to hear the music that gets played. On this Music Day, citizens and tourists are encouraged to go outside and let out some steam with music every year on June 21st.
Image source: Bill07200, fetedelamusique-paris.fr
#26 Simmer Dim – Scotland
Scotland’s June solstice celebrations are marked with motorcycles and fun festivities. With around 19 hours of sunlight provided on the solstice, Simmer Dim (summer twilight) tries to involve as many people as possible. While bikers ride their motorcycles on the streets, citizens and tourists get the chance to enjoy games and food present at the festivities.
Image source: shetland.org
#27 Mass Yoga – New York, USA
Tranquility — not something we would associate with the busy New York City. During the June solstice, Times Square itself becomes the center of calmness. During the June solstice, people gather in the commercial center to do some yoga practices with hundreds of participants. And the good part — it’s partially free.
Image source: Jim.henderson, timessquarenyc.org
#28 Solstice Festival – Anchorage, Alaska, USA
A large portion of Anchorage, Alaska, becomes a place of partying for the June solstice. With the gift of a day of sunlight, several events are held in the city, but the main attraction is the Solstice Festival & Hero Games. The competitors are usually first responders and other citizens, like artists and musicians.
Image source: anchorage.net
#29 Fremont Fair – Seattle, Washington, USA
Unlike their Alaskan counterparts, Seattle, Washington, doesn’t get that dramatic sunlight increase during the June solstice. Still, citizens of the city celebrate the solstice with the Fremont Fair. Besides the unique style, slow-paced music, and humor present, the fair is famous for its Solstice cyclists, who strip naked and paint their bodies before riding bikes.
Image source: 2bethere, en.wikipedia.org
