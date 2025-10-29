“It’s All A Show”: Expert Claims Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau’s Romance Is A Jab At Their Exes

A body language expert firmly believes Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s recent public debut was less about love and more about sending calculated messages to their exes.
On October 25, less than a month after sparking romance rumors, the 41-year-old singer and the former Canadian prime minister made their relationship publicly official.
The lovebirds were spotted on a dinner date in Paris, France, celebrating Katy’s birthday during a cabaret show at the Crazy Horse Paris.
“It’s ALL a show. She doesn’t really want to be with him that much at all… Sees him as safe and romantic in a young, naive kind of way. Will use him for what he’s good for – PR,” one netizen expressed.
Expert Judi James shared her insight on why she believes the lovebirds’ Paris outing was a carefully staged “PR” move
The star couple was spotted leaving the world-renowned Crazy Horse cabaret hand in hand, making quite the “classy” appearance.
For her intimate 41st birthday celebration, Perry stunned in a body-hugging crimson red dress, while Trudeau complemented her look with a dark navy suit and a satin black shirt.
Reportedly, the new lovebirds didn’t shy away from the spotlight, allowing paparazzi to capture their photos at the exit of the venue.
According to body language expert Judi James, the way Katy and Justin behaved in front of the cameras was a “bizarre ritual” that resembled “a couple on their wedding day.”
Judi told Daily Mail, “Katy and Justin’s non-verbal displays here seem to define them as a high-status power couple wanting to look classy and rather demure. Both walked slowly and elegantly with a matching air of graciousness, appearing in the doorway with an adopted air of specialness.”
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau stepped out for a public dinner date to celebrate the singer-songwriter’s birthday
During the outing, a fan handed Perry a matching red rose, a moment that initially seemed like a sweet celebrity-fan interaction but was far from it.
Judi described the moment as “pitch-perfect choreography,” suggesting the fan’s gesture was likely part of the couple’s carefully planned appearance.
“Katy even stopped to accept a long-stem rose in the exact shade of red as her simple but stunning dress from a waiting fan, who seemed equally invested in the pitch-perfect choreography.”
The Dark Horse singer’s romantic evening with her 53-year-old politician boyfriend came just months after her split from longtime partner and father of her child, Orlando Bloom.
Meanwhile, Trudeau had parted ways with his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, in 2023 after 18 years of marriage.
The body language expert claimed that Katy and Justin were engaged in “pitch-perfect choreography”
James highlighted that posing for the cameras and appearing all loved-up wasn’t just for fans, it was also a subtle dig and a signal to both their exes that they had “found the one.”
Explaining why the 13-time Grammy nominee’s body language exuded such confidence, Judi said it was because Katy wanted to show she was with “a man of previous global power and connections who can open up a whole new world outside of showbiz.”
As for who might be the “dominant” one in the relationship, the expert pointed to Justin.
“Justin’s gentlemanly displays do tend to be about leading, steering and even offering some reassurance, making it look as though he might be slightly dominant.”
“Justin Trudeau is like a colander of charm, he oozes the stuff without even trying, and his hand gestures here are seamless and cool as he gently ushers Katy into their car via a series of very smooth and affectionate touches,” she added.
Perry was previously engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, while the 53-year-old politician was married to Sophie Grégoire Trudeau for 18 years
Social media users seemed to agree with James’ remarks, with many slamming the pair’s romance as a “rebound” relationship and a “PR stunt.”
One user commented, “Rebound relationships often do not last very long. These two will likely increase the same stats.”
Another user wrote, “Do grown men and women who have kids really ‘sending messages to their ex?!’ I think if you are a confident person you don’t need to do that, it is childish.”
“I doubt their exes miss them at all – these two are show phonies performing for the media.”
The body language expert also noted that the former prime minister appeared to act committed to the relationship for the paparazzi.
“We can see Katy glance at Justin just as they reach the threshold as though to say ‘Here we go’ and we can also see Justin take Katy’s hand in his, pulling the clasp towards his own body as though offering one final note of reassurance and commitment.”
Katy shares more than a decade of an age gap with Justin, with whom she was first spotted in July this year
However, Judi concluded the interview by highlighting the factors that made the couple’s Paris outing appear “unashamedly romantic.”
“The couple appear, in this brief but telling glimpse, to have the kind of effortless-looking synchronicity that implies a meeting of minds as well as bodies.”
“This look is unashamedly romantic, from the classic red dress and rose to the matching, raised and rounded cheek smiles that both are sporting.”
Trudeau and Perry were first spotted together in July this year, enjoying a private dinner in Montreal.
However, the nature of their relationship was confirmed to be romantic just a few weeks ago, on October 11, when the pair engaged in some PDA while on a yacht near the coast of Santa Barbara.
They were captured by paparazzi passionately kissing on board.
“I didn’t know she had such low standards. This is a pathetic look for her AND her career is over,” wrote one user
