19 Kids Who Probably Dress Better Than You

A well-dressed guy or gal is always going to look good, but how are you supposed to feel when a six-year-old kid is dressed better than you are? That’s exactly what the kids in this post represent – they’re the most fashionable kids on the playground.
You have to wonder, though – who’s having more fun here, the kids or the parents? The kids look fresh from head to toe, but in most cases, their parents probably had to have helped them choose their clothing. Some of the children look a bit strange dressed as adults, but others definitely look downright adorable.
The practice raises some interesting questions, too. How can it affect a child’s psyche when their parents try to make them look more like adults?
Would you dress your own children up like this?
Image credits: instagram.com
Image credits: unknown
Image credits: unknown
Image credits: instagram.com
Image credits: instagram.com
Image credits: unknown
Image credits: instagram.com
Image credits: instagram.com
Image credits: instagram.com
Image credits: statigr.am
Image credits: unknown
Image credits: instagram.com
Image credits: instagram.com
Image credits: instagram.com
Image credits: instagram.com
Image credits: instagram.com
Image credits: instagram.com/szafeczka
Image credits: instagram.com
Source: huabao.taobao.com
Follow Us