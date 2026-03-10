41 Examples Of People Operating At 1% Brain Capacity

Everyone makes mistakes, to err is human, after all, but, as with everything, some folks out there manage to surpass the rest of us. So we’ve gathered some breathtakingly dumb examples of stupidity that netizens have shared, from social media posts that really should have stayed in one’s drafts, to painfully expensive errors.

Get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare something to protect yourself from intermittent facepalming, upvote your favorites and be sure to recant your own fails in the comments section down below.

#1 Just Turn It Off

Image source: MulhollandL0ver

#2 Eat Local

Image source: McGJGlen

#3 Idiot Of The Week Award Goes To This Lady

Image source: lesstaller

#4 I May Not Be A Smart Man, But I Know What Stupid Is

Image source: Smirkz_XIX

#5 There Was An Attempt To Buy A Ticket To The Ariana Grande Concert

Image source: notearstilda

#6 There Was An Attempt To Correctly Calculate A 10% Pay Increase

It could be worse.

They could be in accounting instead of HR.

Image source: snacktivism

#7 My Wife Bought This To Get Some Hydrogen Into Our Water

Image source: unexpected_hulk

#8 Native Americans Aren’t American Apparently

Image source: Reasonable_Crazy3825

#9 Maybe Not The Dad You Want To Hug

Image source: spaceraingame

#10 Didn’t Think To Put Something On The Carpet When Ironing Large Banner

Image source: Kielynn2198

#11 Wanted Some Hash Browns For Breakfast But One Of My Idiot Housemates Scrubbed Off The Oven Markings

Image source: wrongblackkid

#12 I Honestly Have No Idea Why My Mother Has Done This

Image source: Icy-Book2999

#13 So That’s How You Make A Convertible Car

Image source: shaishoo

#14 Love Her Confidence

Image source: IndependentNext8230

#15 Apparently Frogs Are Mammals Now

Image source: robopilgrim

#16 Drying Undies On A Plane

Image source: Empty_Row5585

#17 In Argentina’s Congress, A Deputy Claimed The Covid Vaccine Gave This Guy Magnetism

Image source: 4pigeons

#18 I Don’t Think They Can Read

Image source: babygirl_8

#19 A Little White Stuff And We All Forget How To Drive

Image source: NYCBikeLanes

#20 Putting Your Infant At Risk And Making A Hazard For Others If There Was An Emergency

Image source: pokebikes

#21 Clueless Idiots Who Walk Down The Middle Of The Road To Their Car. This Has Gone On For Over A Minute

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Passenger Left Her Baby In My Suv To Make Sure I Didn’t Leave At Her Stop

Image source: TheWizardry90

#23 The Refrigerator In My Office Most Mornings

Image source: SwissMaestro95

#24 Found This On A Community Page

Image source: cafeteriastyle

#25 An Incredibly Stupid And Verified Facepalm

Image source: Lord_Answer_me_Why

#26 It Always Amazes Me When People Are So Confident In Their Stupidity

Image source: puppersandcoffee

#27 Gas Doesn’t Weigh Anything

Image source: YaBoiJones

#28 First Class Be First Classin

Image source: bigfootray06

#29 Dude Deep Frying A Turkey In Bare Feet

Image source: Scott_A_R

#30 Don’t Worry, The World Will Soon Be Bug-Free

Image source: Dot_Logic

#31 I Love When This Happens

Image source: GraderDaddyInTheMask

#32 Biologically?

Image source: theglenlovinet

#33 That’s Not A Turn Lane Bud

Image source: reddit.com

#34 How Stupid Do You Have To Park There?

Image source: Himansidlm

#35 My Parents Refuse To Take Down This Dehumidifier Setup No Matter How Dangerous And Stupid I Say It Is

Image source: rasterblaster1111

#36 What Kind Of Stupid Parks Like This

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Climbing Egyptian Antiques

Image source: AccomplishedAd2155

#38 So Stupid

Image source: Zerostar39

#39 Internet Technician Figured This Was A Good Place For My New Router, On The Ground In My Dining Room

Image source: Lord0fchaos-1

#40 Shoutout To The Disgusting Neanderthal That Made This Mess, And Props To Every Janitor Who Have/Had To Clean Up After Similar Incidents

Image source: Impaling-Heads

#41 Stupid!

Image source: SiteTall

