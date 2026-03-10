41 Examples Of People Operating At 1% Brain Capacity

Everyone makes mistakes, to err is human, after all, but, as with everything, some folks out there manage to surpass the rest of us. So we’ve gathered some breathtakingly dumb examples of stupidity that netizens have shared, from social media posts that really should have stayed in one’s drafts, to painfully expensive errors.
Get comfortable as you scroll through
#1 Just Turn It Off
Image source: MulhollandL0ver
#2 Eat Local
Image source: McGJGlen
#3 Idiot Of The Week Award Goes To This Lady
Image source: lesstaller
#4 I May Not Be A Smart Man, But I Know What Stupid Is
Image source: Smirkz_XIX
#5 There Was An Attempt To Buy A Ticket To The Ariana Grande Concert
Image source: notearstilda
#6 There Was An Attempt To Correctly Calculate A 10% Pay Increase
It could be worse.
They could be in accounting instead of HR.
Image source: snacktivism
#7 My Wife Bought This To Get Some Hydrogen Into Our Water
Image source: unexpected_hulk
#8 Native Americans Aren’t American Apparently
Image source: Reasonable_Crazy3825
#9 Maybe Not The Dad You Want To Hug
Image source: spaceraingame
#10 Didn’t Think To Put Something On The Carpet When Ironing Large Banner
Image source: Kielynn2198
#11 Wanted Some Hash Browns For Breakfast But One Of My Idiot Housemates Scrubbed Off The Oven Markings
Image source: wrongblackkid
#12 I Honestly Have No Idea Why My Mother Has Done This
Image source: Icy-Book2999
#13 So That’s How You Make A Convertible Car
Image source: shaishoo
#14 Love Her Confidence
Image source: IndependentNext8230
#15 Apparently Frogs Are Mammals Now
Image source: robopilgrim
#16 Drying Undies On A Plane
Image source: Empty_Row5585
#17 In Argentina’s Congress, A Deputy Claimed The Covid Vaccine Gave This Guy Magnetism
Image source: 4pigeons
#18 I Don’t Think They Can Read
Image source: babygirl_8
#19 A Little White Stuff And We All Forget How To Drive
Image source: NYCBikeLanes
#20 Putting Your Infant At Risk And Making A Hazard For Others If There Was An Emergency
Image source: pokebikes
#21 Clueless Idiots Who Walk Down The Middle Of The Road To Their Car. This Has Gone On For Over A Minute
Image source: reddit.com
#22 Passenger Left Her Baby In My Suv To Make Sure I Didn’t Leave At Her Stop
Image source: TheWizardry90
#23 The Refrigerator In My Office Most Mornings
Image source: SwissMaestro95
#24 Found This On A Community Page
Image source: cafeteriastyle
#25 An Incredibly Stupid And Verified Facepalm
Image source: Lord_Answer_me_Why
#26 It Always Amazes Me When People Are So Confident In Their Stupidity
Image source: puppersandcoffee
#27 Gas Doesn’t Weigh Anything
Image source: YaBoiJones
#28 First Class Be First Classin
Image source: bigfootray06
#29 Dude Deep Frying A Turkey In Bare Feet
Image source: Scott_A_R
#30 Don’t Worry, The World Will Soon Be Bug-Free
Image source: Dot_Logic
#31 I Love When This Happens
Image source: GraderDaddyInTheMask
#32 Biologically?
Image source: theglenlovinet
#33 That’s Not A Turn Lane Bud
Image source: reddit.com
#34 How Stupid Do You Have To Park There?
Image source: Himansidlm
#35 My Parents Refuse To Take Down This Dehumidifier Setup No Matter How Dangerous And Stupid I Say It Is
Image source: rasterblaster1111
#36 What Kind Of Stupid Parks Like This
Image source: reddit.com
#37 Climbing Egyptian Antiques
Image source: AccomplishedAd2155
#38 So Stupid
Image source: Zerostar39
#39 Internet Technician Figured This Was A Good Place For My New Router, On The Ground In My Dining Room
Image source: Lord0fchaos-1
#40 Shoutout To The Disgusting Neanderthal That Made This Mess, And Props To Every Janitor Who Have/Had To Clean Up After Similar Incidents
Image source: Impaling-Heads
#41 Stupid!
Image source: SiteTall
