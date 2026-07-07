79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Food is honestly one of life’s greatest pleasures. A delicious meal can turn your whole day around, and there’s a reason so many of our happiest memories are made at the dinner table. That said, loving food doesn’t automatically make someone good at cooking it.
Nowhere is that more obvious than on the Stupid Food subreddit, which collects some truly questionable dishes from across the internet. We gathered the wildest examples for you below. Scroll down to check them out, just maybe not during lunch.
#1 Giant Cutlet, Tiny Bun
Image source: Sweaty_crepesS
#2 Cwd Positive Venison Hamburger
Image source: CircumspectCapybara
#3 Looks Horrifying. Tastes Incredible
Image source: danielminds
#4 My Mil Thinks She Can Cook, I’m Not Even Sure What This Is
Image source: redrowan3
#5 What Is This For $12.99?
Image source: MrTacocaT12345
#6 What The Hell Is Actually Dishwasher Cooking
Image source: -DYNAMIGHT-
#7 Sparkling Chips
Image source: metamorphosisSss
#8 Horrendous Meal That My Mother Had
Image source: peaches_are_weird
#9 My Friend Ordered A Hamburger And Got Whatever This Is
Image source: gufjoojuice
#10 If You Know You Know
Image source: Individual-Net-9296
#11 This Is How They Cut Bagels In St Louis
Image source: DonovanSarovir
#12 Boiled Chicken, Greek Yogurt And White Rice
Image source: NevOTheTransporter
#13 It’s Probably Sanitary But Still
Image source: SteponkusCeponas
#14 My Failed Attempt At An Omelette In A Non-Stick Pan. I Tried
Image source: Cozy-Coffee-Cupz36
#15 Philly Cheesesteak At “The Swamp”
Image source: zurbles
#16 Pepperoni Pizza
Image source: teddyrupxin
#17 One Of The Worst Burgers I Have Seen
Image source: Kratomius
#18 Til This Is What’s Considered “Pizza” In Altoona, Pennsylvania 🤢
Image source: FuriNorm
#19 Because Regular Ice Cream Is Too Healthy
Image source: crowbar_k
#20 Is This A Fish Cake…
Image source: No_Broccoli_4053
#21 I Made Deviled Eggs For My Brother’s Gender Reveal Party
Image source: TeepingDad
#22 Notorious Chocolate Onions
Image source: Forsaken-Peak8496
#23 The King’s Hand: A Royal Mess
Image source: Forsaken-Peak8496
#24 Pasta-Flavored Coffee
Image source: Forsaken-Peak8496
#25 My Twin Brother Made His Own Dinner
Image source: AkkaiM
#26 It Just Looks Too Big 🤢
Image source: RaggedMountainMan
#27 Vegan Night On Campus
Image source: mentallyillsyd
#28 My Balkan Stonehenge. Picklehenge
Image source: redzy1337
#29 The Catering Company Should’ve Clarified That “Reduce Packaging” Meant “Mix All The Individual Items Together”
Image source: blart_institute
#30 Dubai Chocolate Cola In Russia(Price One Dollar, Volume Liter )
Image source: Adlerherz
#31 What Did My Family Get For Thanksgiving
Image source: Dyl_Manbearpig
#32 My Brother Accidentally Cockspatched A Turkey
Image source: bgo
#33 Wife Finished The Christmas Shopping
Image source: Franck_Costanza
#34 No Words At All…
Image source: BritMae
#35 For My Entire Life, My Dad Cuts Steaks In Half To See If They’re Done Cooking, And They’re Always Incinerated Regardless Of How We Want Them Done
Image source: Salty-Passenger-4801
#36 Today On This Sub: An Artificially Made Post Of Non Existing Food Got 30k Upvotes
Image source: Impressive-Koala4742
#37 Pickles Are Noch Thicker Than The Patty
Image source: Forward-Position798
#38 My Brother’s Celery Water
Image source: snoozepooze1234
#39 The Early 2000s Were An Especially Stupid Time For Food. Remember The Special Colored Bottles Of Ketchup?
Image source: CommunityBig9626
#40 Does My Wife Wasting Her Caviar In Instant Ramen Count?
Image source: EL_Jefe510
#41 This Was Served As Caprese Salad
Image source: xingrubicon
#42 Steak Was Sent Back For Being “Undercooked”
Image source: Exotic_Increase5333
#43 The “Salad” My Mom Ordered
Image source: LandOfAhZ
#44 At Gordon Ramsey Burger Las Vegas. Ceasar Salad. It Was Annoying To Eat
Image source: zaraahmed1
#45 Boyfriend Brought This “Soup” For My 17 Year Old Who Wasn’t Feeling Well
Image source: misterrandom1
#46 $3 Meal Created From 1000s Of Simulations By The Us Government
Image source: ImaginaryCoffeeTable
#47 Starbucks Drinks These Days
Image source: Gluesniffs
#48 My Coworker Pays For A Dietician And Now This Is What He Eats For Breakfast And Lunch
Image source: blart_institute
#49 This Was My 2.5$ Dinner In Angola,africa, With My Two Parents
Image source: Such-Competition-816
#50 12/10 The Dumbest Lunchable I Have Ever Had
Image source: MementoMaria
#51 Suggested Creative Uses Of The Chocolate Fountain I Received As A Gift
Image source: mrtravelfun69
#52 Did Someone Post This Yet?
Image source: BullishPennant
#53 Apparently You Can Make Make Pancakes In The Microwave
Image source: pettyGandalf
#54 This Wicked Themed Mystery Color Mac And Cheese That I Bought
Image source: pineapplepizza8705
#55 Looks Alright At First Glance, But When You Eat Them
Image source: Regular_Weakness69
#56 Are Dog Treats Allowed?
Image source: eddmario
#57 What’s The Point?
Image source: leonard017
#58 Every Time My Boyfriend Cooks Any Meat, The Skillet Looks Like This
Image source: MidnightMass2
#59 My Friend’s Snapchat Story Featuring Hotdog Spaghetti
Image source: SuccessfullyDrained
#60 Keep Seeing This Velveeta Ad… This Shit Does Not Look Appetizing
Image source: TidalJ
#61 Is This What The Brits Mean By Beans On Toast?
Image source: Blerkm
#62 Definitely Not Enough Sauce For All That Meat
Image source: Forsaken-Peak8496
#63 Not Sure If This Is The Right Sub But This Is How I Eat My Baked Beans
Image source: Germmie1
#64 Burger I Was Served Yesterday
Image source: TheDudeWhoCanDoIt
#65 The Ultimate Clean Eating For Fitness Bro
Image source: lllavien
#66 Parmesan Crusted Water From Longhorn
Image source: Sable-Industries
#67 I’m Not Sure How To Attack This Thing
Image source: R4ndomlyJ0n
#68 Ran Out Of Regular Pickles
Image source: Thewildclap
#69 Is This Stupid Food? It Was My Grandma’s Favorite Snack – Pitted Avocado With Ketchup And Salt. Eaten With A Spoon Like Ice Cream
Image source: HipHopAnonymous23
#70 Rocky Mountain Oyster Pizza
Image source: HippyDippyGypsyGrl
#71 Mcdonald’s Germany Releasing A Grimace Meal With A Burger With A Purple Bun And Cheese
Image source: Ok_Literature2535
#72 Well, Never Ordering That Again
Image source: GloomyLingonberry509
#73 Our Expensive Resort Dinner Course 1/4
Image source: survivorblonde
#74 I Cooked Carp For The First Time
Image source: CryptoMango89
#75 Caused A Scandal Posting These Snow Globe Cookies Because I Used Plastic Ornaments. Do These Belong Here 🙈?
Image source: ChampionshipNo5707
#76 Mom Did It. Please Tell Me What Kind Of Cut Is This Haahaa
Image source: WarmSoupTheory
#77 Someone Posted This In A Discord Server I’m In. Collectively Got Flamed On
Image source: PaleontologistSad448
#78 My Friends Midnight Creation
Image source: Clean_blean
#79 I’m Offended, But I Wanted It Because Of The Pistachios
Image source: tejbinka
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