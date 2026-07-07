79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

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Food is honestly one of life’s greatest pleasures. A delicious meal can turn your whole day around, and there’s a reason so many of our happiest memories are made at the dinner table. That said, loving food doesn’t automatically make someone good at cooking it.

Nowhere is that more obvious than on the Stupid Food subreddit, which collects some truly questionable dishes from across the internet. We gathered the wildest examples for you below. Scroll down to check them out, just maybe not during lunch.

#1 Giant Cutlet, Tiny Bun

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: Sweaty_crepesS

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

#2 Cwd Positive Venison Hamburger

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: CircumspectCapybara

#3 Looks Horrifying. Tastes Incredible

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: danielminds

#4 My Mil Thinks She Can Cook, I’m Not Even Sure What This Is

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: redrowan3

#5 What Is This For $12.99?

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: MrTacocaT12345

#6 What The Hell Is Actually Dishwasher Cooking

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: -DYNAMIGHT-

#7 Sparkling Chips

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: metamorphosisSss

#8 Horrendous Meal That My Mother Had

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: peaches_are_weird

#9 My Friend Ordered A Hamburger And Got Whatever This Is

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: gufjoojuice

#10 If You Know You Know

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: Individual-Net-9296

#11 This Is How They Cut Bagels In St Louis

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: DonovanSarovir

#12 Boiled Chicken, Greek Yogurt And White Rice

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: NevOTheTransporter

#13 It’s Probably Sanitary But Still

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: SteponkusCeponas

#14 My Failed Attempt At An Omelette In A Non-Stick Pan. I Tried

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: Cozy-Coffee-Cupz36

#15 Philly Cheesesteak At “The Swamp”

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: zurbles

#16 Pepperoni Pizza

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: teddyrupxin

#17 One Of The Worst Burgers I Have Seen

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: Kratomius

#18 Til This Is What’s Considered “Pizza” In Altoona, Pennsylvania 🤢

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: FuriNorm

#19 Because Regular Ice Cream Is Too Healthy

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: crowbar_k

#20 Is This A Fish Cake…

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: No_Broccoli_4053

#21 I Made Deviled Eggs For My Brother’s Gender Reveal Party

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: TeepingDad

#22 Notorious Chocolate Onions

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: Forsaken-Peak8496

#23 The King’s Hand: A Royal Mess

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: Forsaken-Peak8496

#24 Pasta-Flavored Coffee

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: Forsaken-Peak8496

#25 My Twin Brother Made His Own Dinner

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: AkkaiM

#26 It Just Looks Too Big 🤢

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: RaggedMountainMan

#27 Vegan Night On Campus

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: mentallyillsyd

#28 My Balkan Stonehenge. Picklehenge

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: redzy1337

#29 The Catering Company Should’ve Clarified That “Reduce Packaging” Meant “Mix All The Individual Items Together”

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: blart_institute

#30 Dubai Chocolate Cola In Russia(Price One Dollar, Volume Liter )

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: Adlerherz

#31 What Did My Family Get For Thanksgiving

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: Dyl_Manbearpig

#32 My Brother Accidentally Cockspatched A Turkey

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: bgo

#33 Wife Finished The Christmas Shopping

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: Franck_Costanza

#34 No Words At All…

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: BritMae

#35 For My Entire Life, My Dad Cuts Steaks In Half To See If They’re Done Cooking, And They’re Always Incinerated Regardless Of How We Want Them Done

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: Salty-Passenger-4801

#36 Today On This Sub: An Artificially Made Post Of Non Existing Food Got 30k Upvotes

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: Impressive-Koala4742

#37 Pickles Are Noch Thicker Than The Patty

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: Forward-Position798

#38 My Brother’s Celery Water

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: snoozepooze1234

#39 The Early 2000s Were An Especially Stupid Time For Food. Remember The Special Colored Bottles Of Ketchup?

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: CommunityBig9626

#40 Does My Wife Wasting Her Caviar In Instant Ramen Count?

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: EL_Jefe510

#41 This Was Served As Caprese Salad

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: xingrubicon

#42 Steak Was Sent Back For Being “Undercooked”

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: Exotic_Increase5333

#43 The “Salad” My Mom Ordered

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: LandOfAhZ

#44 At Gordon Ramsey Burger Las Vegas. Ceasar Salad. It Was Annoying To Eat

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: zaraahmed1

#45 Boyfriend Brought This “Soup” For My 17 Year Old Who Wasn’t Feeling Well

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: misterrandom1

#46 $3 Meal Created From 1000s Of Simulations By The Us Government

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: ImaginaryCoffeeTable

#47 Starbucks Drinks These Days

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: Gluesniffs

#48 My Coworker Pays For A Dietician And Now This Is What He Eats For Breakfast And Lunch

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: blart_institute

#49 This Was My 2.5$ Dinner In Angola,africa, With My Two Parents

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: Such-Competition-816

#50 12/10 The Dumbest Lunchable I Have Ever Had

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: MementoMaria

#51 Suggested Creative Uses Of The Chocolate Fountain I Received As A Gift

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: mrtravelfun69

#52 Did Someone Post This Yet?

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: BullishPennant

#53 Apparently You Can Make Make Pancakes In The Microwave

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: pettyGandalf

#54 This Wicked Themed Mystery Color Mac And Cheese That I Bought

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: pineapplepizza8705

#55 Looks Alright At First Glance, But When You Eat Them

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: Regular_Weakness69

#56 Are Dog Treats Allowed?

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: eddmario

#57 What’s The Point?

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: leonard017

#58 Every Time My Boyfriend Cooks Any Meat, The Skillet Looks Like This

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: MidnightMass2

#59 My Friend’s Snapchat Story Featuring Hotdog Spaghetti

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: SuccessfullyDrained

#60 Keep Seeing This Velveeta Ad… This Shit Does Not Look Appetizing

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: TidalJ

#61 Is This What The Brits Mean By Beans On Toast?

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: Blerkm

#62 Definitely Not Enough Sauce For All That Meat

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: Forsaken-Peak8496

#63 Not Sure If This Is The Right Sub But This Is How I Eat My Baked Beans

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: Germmie1

#64 Burger I Was Served Yesterday

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: TheDudeWhoCanDoIt

#65 The Ultimate Clean Eating For Fitness Bro

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: lllavien

#66 Parmesan Crusted Water From Longhorn

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: Sable-Industries

#67 I’m Not Sure How To Attack This Thing

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: R4ndomlyJ0n

#68 Ran Out Of Regular Pickles

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: Thewildclap

#69 Is This Stupid Food? It Was My Grandma’s Favorite Snack – Pitted Avocado With Ketchup And Salt. Eaten With A Spoon Like Ice Cream

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: HipHopAnonymous23

#70 Rocky Mountain Oyster Pizza

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: HippyDippyGypsyGrl

#71 Mcdonald’s Germany Releasing A Grimace Meal With A Burger With A Purple Bun And Cheese

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Literature2535

#72 Well, Never Ordering That Again

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: GloomyLingonberry509

#73 Our Expensive Resort Dinner Course 1/4

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: survivorblonde

#74 I Cooked Carp For The First Time

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: CryptoMango89

#75 Caused A Scandal Posting These Snow Globe Cookies Because I Used Plastic Ornaments. Do These Belong Here 🙈?

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: ChampionshipNo5707

#76 Mom Did It. Please Tell Me What Kind Of Cut Is This Haahaa

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: WarmSoupTheory

#77 Someone Posted This In A Discord Server I’m In. Collectively Got Flamed On

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: PaleontologistSad448

#78 My Friends Midnight Creation

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: Clean_blean

#79 I’m Offended, But I Wanted It Because Of The Pistachios

79 Dishes So Stupid, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Actually Decided To Make Them (New Pics)

Image source: tejbinka

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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