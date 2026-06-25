57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Artificial intelligence continues to dominate the headlines. And understandably so: it’s a polarizing topic. Most of us aren’t sure if the technology will live up to the hype, and we remain sensitive to any news that could reveal whether tomorrow will bring a major breakthrough or an economic crash.
There is a camp, however, that seems to remain pretty pessimistic. The subreddit r/stupidAI is a place where the disillusioned share screenshots of the things AI did that were so cringeworthy, they don’t believe it’s taking over the world anytime soon.
#1 LOL
Image source: UpperDurian5100
#2 Jar
Image source: Much_Drink_5260
#3 Goople
Image source: Dvrx29
#4 Adrian
Image source: Available-Doctor6107
#5 Who Tf Is Jim???
Image source: wolfkiller137
#6 Thousand Doesnt’t Have An A In It
Image source: Steveth3bestcat
#7 No Way It Actually Believed Me
Image source: Neat-Tumbleweed4361
#8 What 💀
Image source: Alive-Top4902
#9 What The Hell Is AI On?
Image source: Alive-Top4902
#10 Good For You I Guess Bro
Image source: Mean-Stuff-4176
#11 Bot Meant To Take My Job
Image source: nxrnssama
#12 Son
Image source: Old-Dress1188
#13 Remove Definition
Image source: GeneralLazy5063
#14 Son
Image source: 995qe
#15 Is This The Mandildo Effect?
Image source: UNCyprusBufferZone
#16 Thanks Bro
Image source: National_Jelly_8483
#17 I’ve This Trick For Months. You Can Use “-AI” To Remove Google AI
Image source: Technical-Security99
#18 Excuse Me?
Image source: LordFlamecookie
#19 Fun
Image source: SplashOfCanada
#20 AI Will Never Replace Us
Image source: Responsible_Bid5881
#21 Convincing Chatgpt That It Is Actually A Joke
Image source: Master-Row650
#22 This Company Is Worth 4.6 Trillion Dollars Btw
Image source: yuval_3
#23 Lobster
Image source: thebrownf0x
#24 I Must Be Hacking
Image source: PhilosopherBig5041
#25 Cheesecake
Image source: Vkdkdsl
#26 I Know Letter Posts Are Overdone But This Was A Bizarre Response To Having The Mistake Pointed Out
Image source: freylaverse
#27 Apple Pie
Image source: Vkdkdsl
#28 Mayonnaise(N)
Image source: No_Supermarket_9705
#29 Decided To Use Gemini For The First Time In A Year. Screw This LOL
Image source: MutaitoSensei
#30 Orange
Image source: Opposite_Mango_8071
#31 Me And My Partner Were On Call And This Happened
Image source: static-beam
#32 Pettengzoo
Image source: Priority_Baggage
#33 Languageys
Image source: Judahpg2-Youtube
#34 27 💀
Image source: Alive-Top4902
#35 Stupid
Image source: WDELTARUNEFAN1
#36 The
Image source: Fragrant_Ad7231
#37 An 8 Lb Girl Might Weigh Around 44 Lbs
Image source: Designer_Cupcake_368
#38 This Is The Definition Of How
Image source: Slow_Kiwi_6325
#39 “O”H Yeah
Image source: Sensitive_King3305
#40 Oy Vey
Image source: Charming_Sock6204
#41 Worst One Of Gotten, How Tf Does This Even Happen
Image source: iPodEnjoyer4G
#42 Google, I Don’t Think You Should Phrase It Like That
Image source: rese-_-
#43 Ok I’m Kinda Being A Hypocrite By Posting This But It Doesn’t Even Know What It Is
Image source: rese-_-
#44 What? How
Image source: External_Software132
#45 Im So Done With Chatgpt
Image source: chill1227
#46 Mj
Image source: -iambecomingrich-
#47 Someone Tell Bro✌️
Image source: mr_minecraft_glitch
#48 No, Literally Nobody Thinks That First One, Chatgpt
Image source: Pretend_Item561
#49 Dauphin 🐬
Image source: ikatako38
#50 I Wasn’t Talking To You Gng
Image source: Silver-Werewolf1509
#51 Gemini Isn’t Okay
Image source: Maleficent-Amoeba752
#52 Ignore Definition
Image source: GeneralLazy5063
#53 Chatgpt Can’t Take A Joke And Thinks Ppl Are Reading The Chat
Image source: May—5
#54 Propaganda
Image source: shottaflow2
#55 How Many Y’s In Arctangent
Image source: FlappyDunkPlusIOS
#56 What The?
Image source: Geography_boii
#57 What
Image source: Judahpg2-Youtube
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