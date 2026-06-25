57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

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Artificial intelligence continues to dominate the headlines. And understandably so: it’s a polarizing topic. Most of us aren’t sure if the technology will live up to the hype, and we remain sensitive to any news that could reveal whether tomorrow will bring a major breakthrough or an economic crash.

There is a camp, however, that seems to remain pretty pessimistic. The subreddit r/stupidAI is a place where the disillusioned share screenshots of the things AI did that were so cringeworthy, they don’t believe it’s taking over the world anytime soon.

#1 LOL

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: UpperDurian5100

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

#2 Jar

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: Much_Drink_5260

#3 Goople

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: Dvrx29

#4 Adrian

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: Available-Doctor6107

#5 Who Tf Is Jim???

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: wolfkiller137

#6 Thousand Doesnt’t Have An A In It

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: Steveth3bestcat

#7 No Way It Actually Believed Me

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: Neat-Tumbleweed4361

#8 What 💀

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: Alive-Top4902

#9 What The Hell Is AI On?

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: Alive-Top4902

#10 Good For You I Guess Bro

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: Mean-Stuff-4176

#11 Bot Meant To Take My Job

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: nxrnssama

#12 Son

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: Old-Dress1188

#13 Remove Definition

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: GeneralLazy5063

#14 Son

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: 995qe

#15 Is This The Mandildo Effect?

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: UNCyprusBufferZone

#16 Thanks Bro

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: National_Jelly_8483

#17 I’ve This Trick For Months. You Can Use “-AI” To Remove Google AI

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: Technical-Security99

#18 Excuse Me?

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: LordFlamecookie

#19 Fun

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: SplashOfCanada

#20 AI Will Never Replace Us

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: Responsible_Bid5881

#21 Convincing Chatgpt That It Is Actually A Joke

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: Master-Row650

#22 This Company Is Worth 4.6 Trillion Dollars Btw

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: yuval_3

#23 Lobster

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: thebrownf0x

#24 I Must Be Hacking

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: PhilosopherBig5041

#25 Cheesecake

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: Vkdkdsl

#26 I Know Letter Posts Are Overdone But This Was A Bizarre Response To Having The Mistake Pointed Out

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: freylaverse

#27 Apple Pie

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: Vkdkdsl

#28 Mayonnaise(N)

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: No_Supermarket_9705

#29 Decided To Use Gemini For The First Time In A Year. Screw This LOL

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: MutaitoSensei

#30 Orange

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: Opposite_Mango_8071

#31 Me And My Partner Were On Call And This Happened

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: static-beam

#32 Pettengzoo

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: Priority_Baggage

#33 Languageys

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: Judahpg2-Youtube

#34 27 💀

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: Alive-Top4902

#35 Stupid

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: WDELTARUNEFAN1

#36 The

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: Fragrant_Ad7231

#37 An 8 Lb Girl Might Weigh Around 44 Lbs

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: Designer_Cupcake_368

#38 This Is The Definition Of How

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: Slow_Kiwi_6325

#39 “O”H Yeah

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: Sensitive_King3305

#40 Oy Vey

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: Charming_Sock6204

#41 Worst One Of Gotten, How Tf Does This Even Happen

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: iPodEnjoyer4G

#42 Google, I Don’t Think You Should Phrase It Like That

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: rese-_-

#43 Ok I’m Kinda Being A Hypocrite By Posting This But It Doesn’t Even Know What It Is

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: rese-_-

#44 What? How

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: External_Software132

#45 Im So Done With Chatgpt

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: chill1227

#46 Mj

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: -iambecomingrich-

#47 Someone Tell Bro✌️

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: mr_minecraft_glitch

#48 No, Literally Nobody Thinks That First One, Chatgpt

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: Pretend_Item561

#49 Dauphin 🐬

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: ikatako38

#50 I Wasn’t Talking To You Gng

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: Silver-Werewolf1509

#51 Gemini Isn’t Okay

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: Maleficent-Amoeba752

#52 Ignore Definition

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: GeneralLazy5063

#53 Chatgpt Can’t Take A Joke And Thinks Ppl Are Reading The Chat

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: May—5

#54 Propaganda

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: shottaflow2

#55 How Many Y’s In Arctangent

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: FlappyDunkPlusIOS

#56 What The?

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: Geography_boii

#57 What

57 AI Fails That Are Both Horrifying And Hilarious

Image source: Judahpg2-Youtube

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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