32 Stunning Winning Photos From The 2026 Analog Sparks International Film Photography Awards

The winners of the 2026 Analog Sparks International Film Photography Awards have been announced, and this year’s selection is a wonderful reminder of why so many photographers continue to shoot on film.
From intimate portraits and everyday moments to experimental techniques and powerful visual stories, the winning images reveal just how diverse and expressive film photography can be. Each photograph offers a different take on the medium, showcasing the unique character that makes analog photography so enduring.
Below you’ll find 32 standout photographs from this year’s awards, celebrating the artists who continue to explore the beauty, unpredictability, and timeless appeal of film. Scroll down, explore the winning images, and leave a comment about your favorites.
More info: analogsparksawards.com | Instagram
#1 “Horizons” By Volodymyr Voznyy, Ukraine
“Nearly every month, my little daughter and I would visit Boryslav, where my wife’s grandmother had lived her entire life. The incredible atmosphere of these lands interested me and made me delve deeper into its history.”
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#2 “And So I Watch You From Afar, Concertina” By Aindreas Scholz, United Kingdom
“Made through a climate-adapted 19th-century iron-based photographic process, it invites sunlight, polluted seawater, acidic rain, salt and weather to act directly on the page.”
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#3 “A Moment For Them” By Tommaso Bacchelli, Italy
“This is a cool, spontaneous portrait of a beautiful couple just got married. I slightly posed the bride while the groom naturally posed himself in a very casual way and the final result looks very relaxed and natural. Taken on kodak gold 200 with an Olympus trip AF mini.”
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#4 “New York City After Dark: The Disco Years” By Bill Bernstein, United States
“My photographs capture the wild, flamboyant energy of New York City’s 1970s disco scene—from Studio 54’s glittering hedonism to Paradise Garage’s soulful pulse and GG’s Barnum Room’s playful extravagance.”
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#5 “Between Hooves And Horizons” By Wes Colvin, France
“The valley moved slowly with the horses as I lay in the grass. Mountains stood timeless above. One looked at me—present, unbothered. Film made me pause, feel, decide.”
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#6 “Good Gravy!” By Carlos Del Rio-Bermudez, Spain
“Through +5 years of meticulous experimentation in the kitchen and in the darkroom, this ongoing project focuses on the manipulation of 35mm photographic film using food products and cooking techniques, resulting in brewed, boiled, fried, baked, cured, and fermented images.”
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#7 “Steps In Grain” By Manfred Gruber, Austria
“This image deconstructs the Viennese escalator into its core elements of lines, light, and silver grain.”
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#8 “Before The City Wakes” By Giuseppe Scianna, Italy
“In Sicily, far from official racetracks, illegal horse races take place at dawn on public roads turned into improvised tracks. “
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#9 “Limpha” By Katarzyna Kalua Kryńska, Poland
“Limpha cyanotype series directs attention to the need to find balance by combining opposites. Inspired by my grandfather’s vintage stamp collection, it reflects a social and cultural system in which men held power while women remained marginalized.”
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#10 “Mont Blanc” By Fabio Menino, Italy
“In this photograph, the mountain magically emerges from the autumn mists, revealing only the ridgeline l With Hasselblad 500 CM, a Carl-Zeiss 250 mm lens, and Kodak Tri-x 400 film.”
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#11 “Under The Mulberry Trees” By Giuseppe Riccardi , Italy
“The Montecalvario neighborhood is part of Naples’ historic center, an area of the city that has undergone significant urban and social transformations over the centuries.”
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#12 “Dancing Your Dream Awake” By Anita Andrzejewska, Poland
“‘Dancing Your Dream Awake’ is a visual journey through space and time, inspired by the metaphor of life as pilgrimage.”
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#13 “As If I Were” By Regina Pretscher, France
“‘As If I Were’ – is a series of manipulated polaroid self-portraits about face dysmorphia, where self-perception becomes unstable and detached from how others see the same face.”
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#14 “Somnium” By Marek Majewski, France
“Somnium is an ongoing body of work exploring dreams, memory, and altered states of perception. The project was first developed as a self-published book titled Somnium.”
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#15 “Faces Of Future” By Stefan Milev, Bulgaria
“A face is never merely a face. It is a threshold between memory and possibility. These portraits are not representations, but fragments of an inner landscape—echoes of the past and premonitions of what is yet to come.”
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#16 “Purgatory Paradise” By Sinziana Velicescu, United States
“‘Purgatory, Paradise’ examines civic and commercial architecture across the American landscape—corporate centers, museums, strip malls, municipal buildings—photographed in moments of stillness.”
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#17 “Volver A Chile” By Nicolas Villela-Berrios, Austria
“‘Volver a Chile’ is a medium format black-and-white series exploring memory, exile and identity through a personal return to Chile – the country my father was forced to flee during the dictatorship. Created with a medium format Hasselblad 500CM.”
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#18 “Silver Paper” By Daniel Casares-Roman, Spain
“Rather than seeking easy impact or sensationalism, these images arise from a desire to observe and understand a reality that often remains hidden or is oversimplified by stigma. Through direct images captured at the moment of consumption, the camera becomes a silent witness.”
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#19 “Beautiful Monster” By Michal Korta, Poland
“‘Beautiful Monster’ is a photographic project on Skopje’s Brutalist architecture, shaped by the 1963 earthquake and international reconstruction at Brutalism’s peak.”
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#20 “After Transit” By Juan Taberner Van Der Kleij, Netherlands
“This photograph belongs to an ongoing project in which I explore interiors around the world as quiet containers of human presence.”
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#21 “Timeless Interventions” By Andrei Farcasanu, Spain
“The series challenges the main concept of photography itself, as it is known that we perceive the photography as a way of freezing the time.”
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#22 “Polaroid Diptychs” By Ángel Gurría-Quintana, United Kingdom
“A single picture captures a moment. Viewed alongside another, it can tell a story. I made them using the emulsion lift process, which pushes the unpredictable chemistry of instant photography even further. “
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#23 “You Are Everything To Me” By Angela Crosti, United Kingdom
“Developed with my daughter as performer, this project explores motherhood and womanhood as states shaped by love, sacrifice, and endurance.”
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#24 “Unknown Forest Land” By Eva Brandin, Sweden
“Some years ago I started to get to know a new part of a forestland. I have come to love this bit of land and used my cameras as tools for preserving something important and intangible here in the form of photo gravures.”
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#25 “Sanatorium” By Giulio Zanni, Serbia
“Abandoned sanatorium in Kutaisi, Georgia.”
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#26 “Tethered” By Irina Chernikova, France
“Tethered is a photographic exploration that blends traditional darkroom techniques with experimental processes.”
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#27 “If We Could Change History” By Mateusz Detyniecki, Poland
“This project aims to draw attention to a significant gap in history: the absence or very limited number of photographs of people with disabilities. The exclusion of these individuals from photography has a symbolic dimension, as it reflects their marginalization and alienation from social life.”
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#28 “The Edge Of Blue – The Stillness Of Projection” By Renzo Cicillini, Switzerland
“‘The Edge of Blue’ looks at coastal structures where human order meets the sea. Photographed with Medium Format Slide Film.”
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#29 “Shine Together” By Fanni Sutus, Hungary
“A minimalist fashion editorial captured on medium format, where natural light and linen take center stage in the photographer’s studio.”
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#30 “Solitude In Motion” By Ari Jaaksi, Finland
“One step at a time, alone in the fog.”
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#31 “Mexican Rodeo” By Alfredo Contreras, Mexico
“This serie portraits the participants of the Mexican Rodeo, which can go from the cowboys and cowgirls, the rodeo clowns and the animals involved.”
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#32 “Untitled” By Sara Fragano, Italy
“These photos are part of an ongoing personal project dedicated to horses, embodying of freedom and mystery of the unknown.”
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