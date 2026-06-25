45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

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‘Sea Legacy’ is a global ocean conservation organization that uses powerful photography and storytelling to raise awareness about the importance of protecting our oceans. Through expeditions, films, and conservation campaigns, they highlight both the beauty of marine life and the urgent threats it faces, inspiring people to take action for a healthier planet.

Today, we’ve selected some of the most fascinating wildlife photography shared on their page, featuring animals both beneath the ocean’s surface and above it. Scroll down to explore stunning images that offer an authentic glimpse into life in the wild and how animals live and behave across our planet.

More info: Facebook | sealegacy.org | youtube.com | Instagram

#1

Polar bears are built for the brutal Arctic cold, with generous fat reserves and thick coats designed to trap heat.

It’s incredibly useful when temperatures plunge below freezing, but a little overwhelming when things start to warm up. To keep cool, they do what comes naturally, which in this case is to belly flop into the snow.

As record heatwaves scorch Europe this week, we’re thinking of everyone out there and hoping you’re finding ways to stay cool and safe!

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

#2

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#3

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#4

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#5

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#6

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#7

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#8

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#9

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#10

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#11

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#12

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#13

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#14

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#15

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#16

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#17

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#18

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#19

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#20

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#21

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#22

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#23

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#24

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#25

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#26

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#27

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#28

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#29

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#30

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#31

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#32

One August evening, on a quiet stretch of riverbank, a mother and her cub materialized from the brush just eight feet away from our co-founder, Paul Nicklen.

She knew Paul was there, but paid him no attention, focusing instead on a large male upstream. For hours, Paul photographed them as she tried to teach her young one to fish, though the lesson wasn’t sticking. The cub was far more interested in splashing through the shallows.

These are the same bears Alaskan wildlife officials have been shooting from helicopters. The controversial predator-control program has been in place since 2023, and the Alaskan government just renewed it for another season.

The Mulchatna caribou herd, once peaking near 200k animals in the 90s, fell to around 12k in 2019. The Alaskan government says predators are preventing their recovery, justifying the cull. We want the caribou to recover, but the state is going about it entirely the wrong way.

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#33

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#34

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#35

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#36

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#37

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#38

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#39

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#40

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#41

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#42

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#43

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#44

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

#45

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos From ‘Sea Legacy’ That Show Life Above And Below The Ocean Surface

Image source: sealegacy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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