45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

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What if wildlife photography could capture more than the beauty of an animal, and instead reveal a fleeting moment of connection between two living beings? The most powerful photographs can make us pause long enough to see animals not simply as subjects, but as “sentient, emotional, and intelligent beings.”

It’s this sense of connection that lies at the heart of Swedish fine art photographer Björn Persson’s work, as he captures the character, presence, and emotional world of the animals he encounters. 

There is something deeply intimate about the way Björn shares his vision of the natural world. In September 2019, he published The Real Owners of the Planet, opening up a body of work that felt both deeply personal and vulnerable. It was also an opportunity to share that vision with people who have devoted their lives to understanding and protecting nature, including Sir David Attenborough and Jane Goodall, whom Björn had the chance to meet and personally give his photography books to. Now, on September 8, 2026, he is opening that world up once again with the worldwide release of his new book, The Earth We Share, featuring a preface by Dr. Jane Goodall and a foreword by Ellen DeGeneres.

Explore a selection of Björn’s wildlife photography below, and discover the remarkable animals, landscapes, and fleeting moments of connection that make his work so captivating.

#1 Forever Elephants

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

His connection to wildlife has taken him around the world, but Kenya holds a particularly special place in his heart. With its open plains and incredible abundance of wildlife, he describes it as a place where he feels as though his soul has wings.”

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

#2 A New Day

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#3 03

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

One encounter with a white rhino perhaps captures this approach better than any words could. After slowly approaching the animal on foot and patiently sitting in the grass nearby, Björn eventually found himself just over a meter away.

The rhino, curious about the unfamiliar visitor, reached out and touched his camera with its horn. For Björn, it became an unforgettable moment of connection, and one that made him feel “part of something greater than [myself].”

#4 Face Of History

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#5 Dance Of The Giraffes

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#6 Bw Mfalme – Persson’s Favorite Photo

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#7 Dinosaur

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#8 In Search Of Water

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#9 Colossal

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#10 From Earth To Dust

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#11 Green Hills Of Africa

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#12 Invictus

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#13 The Earth We Share (2026 Book Cover)

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#14 Dust

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#15 Eden

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#16 Father And Son

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#17 Jaws

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#18 Kilimanjaro

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#19 Bw King Of Kings

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#20 King Of Kings

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#21 Life

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#22 Living Souls

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#23 Lord Of The Land

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#24 Lost World

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#25 Mfalme

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#26 Mother

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#27 My Brother’s Keeper

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#28 My Brother’s Keeper 02

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#29 Natural Beauty

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#30 Natural Power

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#31 Never Alone

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#32 Nirvana

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#33 One For All, All For One

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#34 One

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#35 Pride Of Africa

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#36 Queen Of Africa

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#37 Resting Giraffes

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#38 Stripes

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#39 The Circle Of Life

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#40 The King

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#41 The Last Ones

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#42 The Last Tree

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#43 The Last Tuskers

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#44 Together Forever

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

#45 Björn Persson’s Behind The Scenes Of His Favorite Photography

45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

Image source: Björn Persson

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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