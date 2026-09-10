45 Stunning Wildlife Photos By Björn Persson That Might Bring You Closer To The Natural World

What if wildlife photography could capture more than the beauty of an animal, and instead reveal a fleeting moment of connection between two living beings? The most powerful photographs can make us pause long enough to see animals not simply as subjects, but as “sentient, emotional, and intelligent beings.”
It’s this sense of connection that lies at the heart of Swedish fine art photographer Björn Persson’s work, as he captures the character, presence, and emotional world of the animals he encounters.
There is something deeply intimate about the way Björn shares his vision of the natural world. In September 2019, he published The Real Owners of the Planet, opening up a body of work that felt both deeply personal and vulnerable. It was also an opportunity to share that vision with people who have devoted their lives to understanding and protecting nature, including Sir David Attenborough and Jane Goodall, whom Björn had the chance to meet and personally give his photography books to. Now, on September 8, 2026, he is opening that world up once again with the worldwide release of his new book, The Earth We Share, featuring a preface by Dr. Jane Goodall and a foreword by Ellen DeGeneres.
Explore a selection of Björn’s wildlife photography below, and discover the remarkable animals, landscapes, and fleeting moments of connection that make his work so captivating.
#1 Forever Elephants
Image source: Björn Persson
His connection to wildlife has taken him around the world, but Kenya holds a particularly special place in his heart. With its open plains and incredible abundance of wildlife, he describes it as a place where he feels as though his “soul has wings.”
#2 A New Day
Image source: Björn Persson
#3 03
Image source: Björn Persson
One encounter with a white rhino perhaps captures this approach better than any words could. After slowly approaching the animal on foot and patiently sitting in the grass nearby, Björn eventually found himself just over a meter away.
The rhino, curious about the unfamiliar visitor, reached out and touched his camera with its horn. For Björn, it became an unforgettable moment of connection, and one that made him feel “part of something greater than [myself].”
#4 Face Of History
Image source: Björn Persson
#5 Dance Of The Giraffes
Image source: Björn Persson
#6 Bw Mfalme – Persson’s Favorite Photo
Image source: Björn Persson
#7 Dinosaur
Image source: Björn Persson
#8 In Search Of Water
Image source: Björn Persson
#9 Colossal
Image source: Björn Persson
#10 From Earth To Dust
Image source: Björn Persson
#11 Green Hills Of Africa
Image source: Björn Persson
#12 Invictus
Image source: Björn Persson
#13 The Earth We Share (2026 Book Cover)
Image source: Björn Persson
#14 Dust
Image source: Björn Persson
#15 Eden
Image source: Björn Persson
#16 Father And Son
Image source: Björn Persson
#17 Jaws
Image source: Björn Persson
#18 Kilimanjaro
Image source: Björn Persson
#19 Bw King Of Kings
Image source: Björn Persson
#20 King Of Kings
Image source: Björn Persson
#21 Life
Image source: Björn Persson
#22 Living Souls
Image source: Björn Persson
#23 Lord Of The Land
Image source: Björn Persson
#24 Lost World
Image source: Björn Persson
#25 Mfalme
Image source: Björn Persson
#26 Mother
Image source: Björn Persson
#27 My Brother’s Keeper
Image source: Björn Persson
#28 My Brother’s Keeper 02
Image source: Björn Persson
#29 Natural Beauty
Image source: Björn Persson
#30 Natural Power
Image source: Björn Persson
#31 Never Alone
Image source: Björn Persson
#32 Nirvana
Image source: Björn Persson
#33 One For All, All For One
Image source: Björn Persson
#34 One
Image source: Björn Persson
#35 Pride Of Africa
Image source: Björn Persson
#36 Queen Of Africa
Image source: Björn Persson
#37 Resting Giraffes
Image source: Björn Persson
#38 Stripes
Image source: Björn Persson
#39 The Circle Of Life
Image source: Björn Persson
#40 The King
Image source: Björn Persson
#41 The Last Ones
Image source: Björn Persson
#42 The Last Tree
Image source: Björn Persson
#43 The Last Tuskers
Image source: Björn Persson
#44 Together Forever
Image source: Björn Persson
#45 Björn Persson’s Behind The Scenes Of His Favorite Photography
Image source: Björn Persson
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