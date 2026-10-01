From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Great photography isn’t reserved for the pros. Anyone with a camera can transform an everyday scene into a captivating visual story (if you hit the shutter at just the right moment!).
We peeked into the community ‘I Took A Picture‘, a space dedicated to photography techniques and styles where members share original work and prove that photography is for everyone. The concept is simple: every submission starts with “ITAP” (standing for “I Took a Picture”) followed by a short description. What makes these shots stand out, whether they feature animals, landscapes, birds, insects, or portraits, is how both amateur and professional photographers capture beauty.
To share what makes this group so special, we’ve put together a selection of the most striking photos shared in the community. We invite you to explore the list below and discover these extraordinary moments captured and shared with the rest of the internet.
More info: reddit.com
#1 Itap Of Cat While Trying To Make The Bed
Image source: u/Agent_Orange_Tabby
#2 Itap Of A Hippo
Image source: u/Longjumping_Crew9772
#3 Itap Of A Dog
Image source: u/kondmapje
#4 Itap Of An Anna’s Hummigbird
Image source: u/9VoltGorilla
#5 Itap Of Fog Rolling Over San Francisco
Image source: u/OrganicPictureS
#6 Itap Of Iceland’s South Coast
Image source: u/IsakAronV
#7 Itap Of An Owl
Image source: u/Srikanth-Ravada
#8 Itap Of A Lizard
Image source: u/beadebasr
#9 Itap Of A Road In Japan
Image source: u/Brosno1
#10 Itap Of The Moon Landing On A Minaret
Image source: u/Willie066
#11 Itap Of A Bald Eagle
Image source: u/Professional_Fan1795
#12 Itap Of A Kingfisher
Image source: u/FeedMeCheese
#13 Itap Of Young Red Squirrels In A Tree
Image source: u/skyflyer8
#14 Itap Of A Woman In A White Dress [portrait]
Image source: u/ShalenaOlenaPresets
#15 Itap Of Two Kois
Image source: u/WestonWestmoreland
#16 Itap Of A Tiny Frog Sitting In A Rose
Image source: u/ZenPerspective
#17 Itap Of A Blue Jay
Image source: u/CleverBumble
#18 Itap Of A Puddle
Image source: u/ILuvRossiTheKittyCat
#19 Itap Of A Train Trestle In New Hampshire
Image source: u/OrganicPictures
#20 Itap Of A Woman In A Lavender Field [portrait]
Image source: u/eltscinger
#21 Itap Of A Korean Temple In Autumn
Image source: u/mbgraphx
#22 Itap Of A Fire Station
Image source: u/Otherwise_Piano3819
#23 Itap Of Someone Walking Their Dog [portrait]
Image source: u/Perri1606
#24 Itap Of A Woman Cliff Diving Headfirst Into The Ocean [portrait]
Image source: u/Any_Stranger_6971
#25 Itap Of A Pendulum Swing [portrait]
Image source: u/YanksFannn
#26 Itap Of A Snail
Image source: u/MollieUnleashed
#27 Itap Of My Wife [portrait]
Image source: u/ilove6x7
#28 Itap Of A Rosemary Beatle
Image source: u/BasMinkePhotography
#29 Itap Of A Bald Eagle
Image source: u/Jacksonmatt7367
#30 Itap Of Firefighters Truck Covered In Snow
Image source: u/FixIdeja
#31 Itap Of A Mountain
Image source: u/afterlive
#32 Itap Of A Masked Monk [portrait]
Image source: u/Pflunt
#33 Itap Of A Hallway In A Castle
Image source: u/rawsynergy
#34 Itap Of The Assembly Of A Playground Sculpture
Image source: u/Outside-Yogurt2983
#35 Itap Of A Curious Pup
Image source: u/Rated-E-For-Erik
#36 Itap Of A Cathedral
Image source: u/Fragment_Found
#37 Itap Of The Milky Way During 44 Hours
Image source: u/igneisnightscapes
#38 Itap Of A Cornish Cove
Image source: u/GenerallyLost101
#39 Itap Of Ducks In The Snow
Image source: u/FixIdeja
#40 Itap Of A Lighthouse
Image source: u/PKilleenPhotography
#41 Itap Of A Wild Horse In The New Forrest
Image source: u/3crownking
#42 Itap Of Palais Garnier
Image source: u/QueenMcSmall
#43 Itap Of A Bridge’s Cables
Image source: u/1965nuji
#44 Itap Of Men Taking Down A Hot Air Balloon [portrait]
Image source: u/philosophicalpossum
#45 Itap Of Open Air Museum At Night
Image source: u/mentos448
#46 Itap Of Swans In The Lake
Image source: u/brightlyColossal
#47 Itap Of Some Houses
Image source: u/JvM_Photography
#48 Itap Of A Tree Growing Out Of The Ruins Of Xochicalco, In Mexico
Image source: u/lopix
#49 Itap Of A Canyon
“I took this picture while visiting Iceland, hiking up a canyon. I found the landscape awe-inspiring with its vibrant colors and deep contrasts.”
Image source: u/asharma_86
#50 Itap Of A Wooden Train Seats
Image source: u/Bouyah__
#51 Itap Of A Narrow Alley In Croatia
Image source: u/StiopaK
#52 Itap Of Louvre
Image source: u/TheJebach
#53 Itap Of The Inside Of A Cave
Image source: u/YellowVermin
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