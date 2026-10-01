From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

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Great photography isn’t reserved for the pros. Anyone with a camera can transform an everyday scene into a captivating visual story (if you hit the shutter at just the right moment!).

We peeked into the community ‘I Took A Picture‘, a space dedicated to photography techniques and styles where members share original work and prove that photography is for everyone. The concept is simple: every submission starts with “ITAP” (standing for “I Took a Picture”) followed by a short description. What makes these shots stand out, whether they feature animals, landscapes, birds, insects, or portraits, is how both amateur and professional photographers capture beauty.

To share what makes this group so special, we’ve put together a selection of the most striking photos shared in the community. We invite you to explore the list below and discover these extraordinary moments captured and shared with the rest of the internet.

More info: reddit.com

#1 Itap Of Cat While Trying To Make The Bed

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/Agent_Orange_Tabby

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

#2 Itap Of A Hippo

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/Longjumping_Crew9772

#3 Itap Of A Dog

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/kondmapje

#4 Itap Of An Anna’s Hummigbird

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/9VoltGorilla

#5 Itap Of Fog Rolling Over San Francisco

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/OrganicPictureS

#6 Itap Of Iceland’s South Coast

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/IsakAronV

#7 Itap Of An Owl

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/Srikanth-Ravada

#8 Itap Of A Lizard

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/beadebasr

#9 Itap Of A Road In Japan

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/Brosno1

#10 Itap Of The Moon Landing On A Minaret

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/Willie066

#11 Itap Of A Bald Eagle

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/Professional_Fan1795

#12 Itap Of A Kingfisher

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/FeedMeCheese

#13 Itap Of Young Red Squirrels In A Tree

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/skyflyer8

#14 Itap Of A Woman In A White Dress [portrait]

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/ShalenaOlenaPresets

#15 Itap Of Two Kois

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/WestonWestmoreland

#16 Itap Of A Tiny Frog Sitting In A Rose

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/ZenPerspective

#17 Itap Of A Blue Jay

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/CleverBumble

#18 Itap Of A Puddle

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/ILuvRossiTheKittyCat

#19 Itap Of A Train Trestle In New Hampshire

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/OrganicPictures

#20 Itap Of A Woman In A Lavender Field [portrait]

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/eltscinger

#21 Itap Of A Korean Temple In Autumn

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/mbgraphx

#22 Itap Of A Fire Station

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/Otherwise_Piano3819

#23 Itap Of Someone Walking Their Dog [portrait]

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/Perri1606

#24 Itap Of A Woman Cliff Diving Headfirst Into The Ocean [portrait]

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/Any_Stranger_6971

#25 Itap Of A Pendulum Swing [portrait]

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/YanksFannn

#26 Itap Of A Snail

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/MollieUnleashed

#27 Itap Of My Wife [portrait]

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/ilove6x7

#28 Itap Of A Rosemary Beatle

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/BasMinkePhotography

#29 Itap Of A Bald Eagle

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/Jacksonmatt7367

#30 Itap Of Firefighters Truck Covered In Snow

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/FixIdeja

#31 Itap Of A Mountain

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/afterlive

#32 Itap Of A Masked Monk [portrait]

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/Pflunt

#33 Itap Of A Hallway In A Castle

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/rawsynergy

#34 Itap Of The Assembly Of A Playground Sculpture

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/Outside-Yogurt2983

#35 Itap Of A Curious Pup

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/Rated-E-For-Erik

#36 Itap Of A Cathedral

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/Fragment_Found

#37 Itap Of The Milky Way During 44 Hours

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/igneisnightscapes

#38 Itap Of A Cornish Cove

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/GenerallyLost101

#39 Itap Of Ducks In The Snow

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/FixIdeja

#40 Itap Of A Lighthouse

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/PKilleenPhotography

#41 Itap Of A Wild Horse In The New Forrest

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/3crownking

#42 Itap Of Palais Garnier

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/QueenMcSmall

#43 Itap Of A Bridge’s Cables

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/1965nuji

#44 Itap Of Men Taking Down A Hot Air Balloon [portrait]

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/philosophicalpossum

#45 Itap Of Open Air Museum At Night

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/mentos448

#46 Itap Of Swans In The Lake

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/brightlyColossal

#47 Itap Of Some Houses

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/JvM_Photography

#48 Itap Of A Tree Growing Out Of The Ruins Of Xochicalco, In Mexico

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/lopix

#49 Itap Of A Canyon

“I took this picture while visiting Iceland, hiking up a canyon. I found the landscape awe-inspiring with its vibrant colors and deep contrasts.”

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/asharma_86

#50 Itap Of A Wooden Train Seats

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/Bouyah__

#51 Itap Of A Narrow Alley In Croatia

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/StiopaK

#52 Itap Of Louvre

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/TheJebach

#53 Itap Of The Inside Of A Cave

From Birds To Landscapes: 53 Striking Photos Shared On This Reddit Community

Image source: u/YellowVermin

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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