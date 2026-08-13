25 Beautifully Candid Moments From The Streets By Sami Uçan (New Pics)

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For more than 16 years, Sami Uçan has explored the streets of Istanbul with his camera, documenting the city’s ever-changing rhythm through moments most people would simply walk past. His photographs rely on patience, impeccable timing, and a keen eye for visual relationships, capturing the brief instant when people, animals, architecture, reflections, and light unexpectedly fall into perfect harmony.

While Istanbul’s free-roaming cats have become one of the defining subjects of Uçan’s photography, leading to the publication of his photobook Kedi in 2018 and, more recently, inclusion in Hoxton Mini Press’s Cat anthology, they are only one part of a much broader visual narrative. Below, we’ve gathered a selection of the artist’s photographs that celebrate the unexpected poetry of everyday life, where perfectly timed gestures, reflections, shadows, and chance encounters come together for a fraction of a second before disappearing again.

More info: Instagram

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25 Beautifully Candid Moments From The Streets By Sami Uçan (New Pics)

Image source: sami_ucan

25 Beautifully Candid Moments From The Streets By Sami Uçan (New Pics)

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25 Beautifully Candid Moments From The Streets By Sami Uçan (New Pics)

Image source: sami_ucan

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25 Beautifully Candid Moments From The Streets By Sami Uçan (New Pics)

Image source: sami_ucan

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25 Beautifully Candid Moments From The Streets By Sami Uçan (New Pics)

Image source: sami_ucan

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25 Beautifully Candid Moments From The Streets By Sami Uçan (New Pics)

Image source: sami_ucan

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25 Beautifully Candid Moments From The Streets By Sami Uçan (New Pics)

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25 Beautifully Candid Moments From The Streets By Sami Uçan (New Pics)

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25 Beautifully Candid Moments From The Streets By Sami Uçan (New Pics)

Image source: sami_ucan

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25 Beautifully Candid Moments From The Streets By Sami Uçan (New Pics)

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25 Beautifully Candid Moments From The Streets By Sami Uçan (New Pics)

Image source: sami_ucan

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25 Beautifully Candid Moments From The Streets By Sami Uçan (New Pics)

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25 Beautifully Candid Moments From The Streets By Sami Uçan (New Pics)

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25 Beautifully Candid Moments From The Streets By Sami Uçan (New Pics)

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25 Beautifully Candid Moments From The Streets By Sami Uçan (New Pics)

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25 Beautifully Candid Moments From The Streets By Sami Uçan (New Pics)

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25 Beautifully Candid Moments From The Streets By Sami Uçan (New Pics)

Image source: sami_ucan

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25 Beautifully Candid Moments From The Streets By Sami Uçan (New Pics)

Image source: sami_ucan

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25 Beautifully Candid Moments From The Streets By Sami Uçan (New Pics)

Image source: sami_ucan

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25 Beautifully Candid Moments From The Streets By Sami Uçan (New Pics)

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25 Beautifully Candid Moments From The Streets By Sami Uçan (New Pics)

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25 Beautifully Candid Moments From The Streets By Sami Uçan (New Pics)

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25 Beautifully Candid Moments From The Streets By Sami Uçan (New Pics)

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25 Beautifully Candid Moments From The Streets By Sami Uçan (New Pics)

Image source: sami_ucan

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25 Beautifully Candid Moments From The Streets By Sami Uçan (New Pics)

Image source: sami_ucan

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25 Beautifully Candid Moments From The Streets By Sami Uçan (New Pics)

Image source: sami_ucan

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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