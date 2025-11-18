3D Street Art That Transforms Walls Into Optical Illusions, By Sergio Odeith (19 New Pics)

Street artist Sergio Odeith continues to shock us with his realistic 3D murals. We featured this artist before, so make sure to see our previous post.
Since childhood, Sergio has been fascinated by graffiti, but nowadays, at the mature age of 48, the artist has refined his skills. As Sergio wrote: “I have been drawing since I was a little kid, but I never expected to get this far.” Some of his notable achievements are as follows: creating large murals for well-known national and global brands such as Samsung, Coca-Cola, and Kingsmill and representing Sport Lisboa e Benfica, a prominent football team, as well as various city halls in Portugal.
More info: Instagram | odeith.com | Facebook | youtube.com

#1

Image source: odeith

#2

Image source: odeith

#3

Image source: odeith

#4

Image source: odeith

#5

Image source: odeith

#6

Image source: odeith

#7

Image source: odeith

#8

Image source: odeith

#9

Image source: odeith

#10

Image source: odeith

#11

Image source: odeith

#12

Image source: odeith

#13

Image source: odeith

#14

Image source: odeith

#15

Image source: odeith

#16

Image source: odeith

#17

Image source: odeith

#18

Image source: odeith

#19

Image source: odeith

