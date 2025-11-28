“Child Actors End Up Becoming Terrible Adult Actors”: Stranger Things Star Brutally Slammed For His Performance In New Season

by

Fans have declared war on Noah Schnapp’s acting after Netflix dropped the first four episodes of Stranger Things’ fifth and final season on Thursday. 

The 21-year-old, who’s played Will Byers since he was 11, received a lot of major screen time this season, but fans are describing his performance as subpar compared to his co-stars. The criticism of Schnapp’s acting comes as Stranger Things 5 Part 1 received rave reviews for its high stakes and spectacle.

Noah Schnapp’s performance became the internet’s punching bag overnight

Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1 has been hailed as a “masterpiece” by critics, according to the Daily Mail, with many hailing the show for its narrative and intensity.

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, Stranger Things Season 5 features the series’ main characters facing off with the show’s main villain, Vecna. But despite the high stakes in the final season, many netizens praised the show for its interplay between dark and light scenes.

Critics also noted that Stranger Things 5 Part 1 featured strong performances from the cast, who have been involved in the project for the past decade.

The internet, however, begged to differ, with numerous critics stating that Noah Schnapp’s acting leaves far too much to be desired. 

Social media lit up with brutal takes on the 21-year-old’s performance.

“Why does Noah Schnapp’s acting feel like he’s a sock puppet?” one post asked. “The worst acting I’ve seen all year goes to Noah Schnapp,” another declared.

“Noah Schanpp’s acting is horrendous,” a third wrote. “The acting lessons at the Stranger Things set, but Noah Schnapp skipped all the classes,” joked another.

Fans pointed out the evident contrast between Schnapp’s performance and the rest of the cast. “Some of the actors in Stranger Things 5 are so good that it makes Noah Schnapp’s awful wooden acting all the more obvious,” one fan concluded. 

Some viewers also argued that Schnapp “got worse in front of the camera as he’s aged” and that his acting chops will probably make it hard to book roles after Stranger Things ends.

“We need to discuss why so many child actors end up becoming terrible adult actors except for the Fanning sisters,” one viral post on X read.

That love triangle nobody wanted is back in Stranger Things 5 Part 1, and fans are not amused

Noah Schnapp’s performance isn’t the only thing catching heat. The Nancy-Steve-Jonathan love triangle has been resurrected for Stranger Things 5 Part 1, and people are not happy.

As noted by the Mail, the series started with Steve and Jonathan racing up to WSQK ‘The Squawk’ radio tower in an attempt to prove their worth to Nancy, and this continued for several episodes.

Fans complained that this development compromised Steve’s growth, which began way back in Season 1, and that it also threw an unnecessary wrench into Nancy and Jonathan’s relationship, which has been progressing over the seasons. 

“Making Nancy and Jonathan’s failing relationship a big plot point and this stupid a** rivalry between Steve and Jonathan… The Duffers fumble a character arc again,” one widely shared post read.

“The one thing I’m gonna dread this season of ST in the romance department is if they make Steve and Nancy date again because that is sooooo lazy and stupid,” another fan wrote.

Even professional reviewers were not pleased with the return of the love triangle.

Glamour’s Charley Ross begged, “My question is: why is this love triangle still a thing? And can it please die a Stranger Things-related horrific death already?” 

These sentiments were echoed by The Mirror, which called the resurrected love triangle “unnecessary,” since the world is practically ending in the series’ finale.

Despite the hiccups, Stranger Things Season 5 is heading for its penultimate conclusion with a lot of momentum on its back

Despite the backlash about Noah Schnapp’s acting and the Steve-Nancy-Jonathan love triangle, Stranger Things 5 Part 1 is still a resounding success for Netflix. 

According to The Guardian, the streaming giant crashed within minutes of Stranger Things 5 Part 1 being rolled out. This resulted in social media lighting up with complaints about the outage.

Netflix addressed the matter in a comment to Reuters.

“Some members briefly experienced an issue streaming on TV devices, but service recovered for all accounts within five minutes,” the streaming giant stated. 

Ross Duffer, co-creator of Stranger Things, also acknowledged the outages on his Instagram. In a post, he stated that Netflix had “increased bandwidth by 30% to avoid a crash,” but apparently, that was not enough. 

Stranger Things 5 Part 2 drops this coming Christmas Day, with the 2-hour finale hitting on New Year’s Eve.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Noah Schnapp’s acting chops on Stranger Things 5 Part 1 on social media

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
