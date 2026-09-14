Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become

When we love someone, we’re often willing to go above and beyond for them without thinking twice. We trust that if we ever needed the same in return, they’d be there for us too. Sadly, that doesn’t always turn out to be true.
One woman learned that the hard way after lending her boyfriend $25,000. She later discovered he was a con man and had no intention of paying her back. So she decided to make sure he wouldn’t get away with it, setting off a chain of events that eventually cost him more than half a million dollars.
The woman lent her boyfriend $25,000 when he told her he was struggling financially
Dragana_Gordic (not the actual photo)
But after finding out he was actually a con man, she came up with a revenge plan that ended up costing him more than half a million dollars
cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)
Patricia Bozan (not the actual photo)
Readers had plenty of different opinions on the story, but many were impressed by just how much she managed to pull off
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