Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become

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When we love someone, we’re often willing to go above and beyond for them without thinking twice. We trust that if we ever needed the same in return, they’d be there for us too. Sadly, that doesn’t always turn out to be true.

One woman learned that the hard way after lending her boyfriend $25,000. She later discovered he was a con man and had no intention of paying her back. So she decided to make sure he wouldn’t get away with it, setting off a chain of events that eventually cost him more than half a million dollars.

The woman lent her boyfriend $25,000 when he told her he was struggling financially

Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become

Dragana_Gordic (not the actual photo)

Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become

But after finding out he was actually a con man, she came up with a revenge plan that ended up costing him more than half a million dollars

Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become

cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become

Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)

Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become

Patricia Bozan (not the actual photo)

Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become

eliksir_mtl

Readers had plenty of different opinions on the story, but many were impressed by just how much she managed to pull off

Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become
Man Refuses To Repay His Girlfriend $25K, Has No Idea How Expensive That Decision Will Become

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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