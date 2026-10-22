Influencer And Video Game Creator Loses His Life At 30 After Alleged Horrific Incident On Livestream

German game developer and influencer Manuel Otto, best known for creating the viral multiplayer game Stick Run, has passed away at the age of 30.
Multiple media outlets confirmed the news of his passing on Wednesday, October 21, following a reported incident during a Twitch livestream.
Otto made a name for himself as a teenager by developing the game, which went on to reach millions of players worldwide.
The circumstances surrounding the incident have also raised questions, with authorities examining a fatal fire reported in Bavaria around the same time.
German game developer and internet influencer Manuel Otto created the viral game Stick Run at just 14 years old
Trigger warning: This article discusses sensitive topics that may be distressing to some readers.
Manuel Otto was best known for developing Stick Run, a side-scrolling multiplayer game that gained widespread popularity during Facebook’s early gaming era.
He created the game in 2010, when he was 14, and it became a familiar part of many players’ childhoods.
At the height of its popularity, Stick Run reportedly attracted more than 43 million players worldwide and built a Facebook following of over 5.3 million.
The game’s success helped establish Otto as a young developer whose work reached audiences far beyond his immediate circle.
Following news of his passing, the team behind Stick Run paid tribute to the creator, acknowledging the lasting connection players had formed with the game and the memories they associated with it.
According to The New York Post, Otto’s body was found after emergency services responded to a severe attic fire at a property in Breitbrunn am Chiemsee, Bavaria, on the evening of October 20.
On Wednesday, Otto passed away during a livestream, with reports alleging that he appeared to take his own life
Some reports suggest that a neighbor spotted the blaze and attempted to put it out, but the man inside had already passed away.
Media outlets have linked the individual to Otto, however, police have not publicly confirmed the identity of the man found inside the property.
According to German outlet Passauer Neue Presse (PNP), police in Upper Bavaria South declined to disclose the identity of the fire victim, stating only that the deceased was the “30-year-old occupant of the apartment.”
A spokesperson cited the individuals’ privacy rights when declining to provide further details.
In its initial statement, the Stick Run team said it was aware of a livestream involving Otto in which he “appeared to have taken his own life.”
The official statement read, “We are deeply concerned by this situation and ask that everyone respect the privacy of those involved during this difficult time. We encourage the community to refrain from spreading unverified information or speculation.”
Twitch “quickly” removed his official channel and the livestream as his team asked people to avoid speculation
The team also asked anyone with information that could help clarify the circumstances to contact them or local law enforcement.
Although the Stick Run team later confirmed Otto’s passing, the precise circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.
Following the incident, Twitch reportedly removed Otto’s channel and the associated video to “prevent it from being viewed by others.”
“What took place is horrible, and the mental health and wellbeing of our community matters deeply to us,” the spokesperson added, encouraging anyone experiencing difficulties to seek support and highlighting the platform’s mental health resources.
As of this writing, the Rosenheim criminal investigation department has reportedly taken over the inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the fire.
Because the incident occurred during a live broadcast, authorities are reviewing digital records and platform actions alongside physical evidence to reconstruct Tuesday evening’s events.
German authorities are reportedly investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident
The Stick Run team and authorities have urged people to avoid speculation and allow the investigation to proceed.
Otto’s passing marks a profound loss for the community that grew up with Stick Run.
One fan mourned, “This is too painful to hear. May he rest in peace, and thank you for all the good moments. I really loved his game as a kid…”
Another user added, “If you are struggling with mental health issues, please seek help.”
Others shared their condolences, with one writing, “Regardless of what happened, he and his family will be in the prayers tonight. Just awful…”
Another fan commented, “Thank you Manuel for sharing with us ur incredible game, R.I.P. A piece of our childhood.”
If you or someone you know is struggling with self-h**m or s**cidal ideation, help is available. _International Hotlines _provide resources.
“May the people who loved him find the strength to face the days ahead. Rest peacefully, Manuel,” one netizen wrote
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