Steve-O: Bio And Career Highlights

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Steve-O: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Steve-O

June 13, 1974

Wimbledon, London, England

52 Years Old

Gemini

Steve-O: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Steve-O?

Stephen Gilchrist Glover is a British-born American stunt performer and comedian, widely recognized for his daring and often outlandish physical challenges. His unique brand of self-inflicted pain and audacious humor captivates a global audience.

He first burst into the public eye as a pivotal cast member of the MTV reality comedy series Jackass. This groundbreaking show, which premiered in 2000, quickly became a cultural phenomenon due to its shocking stunts and pranks.

Early Life and Education

His early life involved frequent international moves due to his father’s executive role at Pepsi-Cola, leading Stephen Gilchrist Glover to live in multiple countries. He learned Portuguese as his first language and later became fluent in Spanish.

He graduated from the American School in London, then briefly attended the University of Miami before enrolling in the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College, where he honed his performance skills.

Notable Relationships

Currently dating Koral Bickel, Stephen Gilchrist Glover was previously engaged to Lux Wright, with whom he shared a long-term public relationship until 2025.

Prior to these, he was married to Candy-Jane Tucker from 2002 to 2003, and later to Brittany McGraw from 2006 to 2008.

Career Highlights

Stephen Gilchrist Glover rose to international fame through the Jackass television series, which aired on MTV in 2000. He became known for his extreme stunts that often pushed boundaries and garnered millions of viewers.

Beyond television, he expanded his career into stand-up comedy, touring extensively, and launched the successful “Steve-O’s Wild Ride!” podcast in 2020.

Signature Quote

“As far as a compassionate lifestyle and it being healthy for me, for the planet and all the life on it, vegan is really the best way to go.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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