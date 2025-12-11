SAHM At A Loss When Husband Asks For Divorce And She Never Planned For This

Many argue that being a stay-at-home mom is harder work than going into an office. There are no financial benefits, no paycheck, barely any time off, and often, very little thanks. Previous research has found that a SAHM’s salary should actually be over $145,000 a year if you factor in all the roles and tasks she performs.
One woman says she’s been a SAHM for more than 10 years. She’s always depended on her husband financially and doesn’t even have her own bank card. The mom of two was left reeling recently when her husband said he wants a divorce and would be cutting off her access to his finances. In a TikTok video, the woman has warned others of the dangers of being a SAHM, but not everyone feels sorry for her.
This stay-at-home mom has always depended on her husband for money, but now he wants a divorce
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
She’s 37 with 2 kids, no income, no safety net, and doesn’t even have her own bank account
Image credits: cortneygetsfit
Image credits: jet-po / freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: cortneygetsfit
And you can watch her video here:
A stay-at-home mom could, or should, earn around $145,235 annually, if not more
It is said that a mother’s work is never done. And some might even argue that even that is an understatement. One report found that the work mothers do in and around the home could be worth the equivalent of a six-figure salary.
The Insure.com Mother’s Day Index revealed that a stay-at-home mom could, or should, earn around $145,235 a year, if not more. That figure is up 4% from 2024.
These figures aren’t just thumb-sucked. The team uses data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, along with hourly rates, to work out the salary.
“Stay-at-home mothers juggle multiple jobs behind the scenes without compensation,” says Insure.com Managing Editor Nupur Gambhir. “The Mother’s Day Index is our way of recognizing some of the economic value of caregivers – their extraordinary workload would easily earn them six figures in the job market.”
As many moms will tell you, they’re juggling dozens of tasks daily. They’re chefs, childminders, cleaners, hairdressers, stylists, and even mental health counselors, to name a few.
According to Insure.com, many of the jobs a mom does have seen rises in their average hourly rate over the last year. This, in turn, pushed up the amount of money a mom should be paid.
Image credits: Kireyonok_Yuliya / freepik (not the actual photo)
Here’s a breakdown of a SAHM’s potential salary, based on their many jobs:
These are the figures listed on the Insure.com 2025 Mother’s Day Index.
Together, it totals 183 hours per week on average, and is equal to an annual salary of $145,235. But as we know, most of, if not all of this work is performed for free.
People were divided, with some saying the woman should have known better
Follow Us