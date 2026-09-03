This Artist Drew 29 Comics Showing The Chaos Of Parenting A Toddler (New Pics)

Anyone who has ever spent time around a toddler knows that even the simplest activity can turn into an adventure, a fully researched lecture, or just a plain old tantrum. Cartoonist George Gant captures that wonderfully unpredictable world in “Beware of Toddler,” a comic strip following a stay-at-home dad and his endlessly energetic two-year-old daughter. Bored Panda has featured Gant’s work before, but thankfully for us, the pair have found plenty more ways to turn everyday family life into chaos.
“Beware of Toddler” began in 2019, inspired by his experiences as a stay-at-home father and, more specifically, a game of hide-and-seek with his then-two-year-old daughter. Gant hid in a closet, expecting it to take her some time to find him. Instead, she went straight to his hiding place. He found the moment funny enough to turn it into a comic, and that small parenting story eventually grew into an entire series. Since then, the series has gone from a webcomic to a syndicated strip through King Features and Comics Kingdom. The Chicago-based cartoonist’s work has also earned two Glyph Comics Awards, along with nominations for the Ringo Awards and Webtoon Canvas Awards.
Scroll down to enjoy our latest selection of these cute comics, and let us know which moments feel the most familiar, from either the parent’s or the child’s perspective.
More info: Instagram | geogantart.com
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