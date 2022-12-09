Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Reveals Release Date Alongside First Gameplay Footage

Good news for all fellow Star Wars fans out there! Star Wars Jedi: Survivor just revealed the newest release date alongside the first gameplay trailer.
Star Wars is one of the most popular sci-fi movies of all time. It has been successfully expanded to media and adapted into different movies, books, and, you’ve guessed it, video games. Created by the one and only George Lucas, the franchise is now moderated by Lucasfilm, and it’s undoubtedly one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time.
Because of the loyal fanbase, the Star Wars franchise continues to grow and expand. The two games (Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor) are probably just the start of their franchise’s reign in the virtual reality world as well.
So if you’re a fan of both movies and video games, you’re going to want to hear everything about the newest game release and first footage details. Continue reading on to find out.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Reveals Release Date
Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment finally revealed the official release date alongside the first look at the gameplay footage. You probably know that earlier this year, we got a confirmation from EA that the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was in the works. It was also confirmed that it would come out during the year 2023. But since then, we haven’t heard anything new in regard to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. That is, until now!
We now have the official release date alongside the first footage of this highly-anticipated action-adventure game.
EA recently confirmed previous leaks and announced that Survivor will be released on March 17, 2023. And if you’re a hard-core fan of the Star Wars universe, you might be interested in pre-orders for the game. Apparently, those will go live later this month, alongside some bonus items that will be offered to early birds.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available on current-generation platforms, which include PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
What Will The New Game Be About?
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the narratively driven single-player action-adventure, will again follow Padawan Cal Kestis as he continues to desperately fight to protect the galaxy from falling into darkness.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up where Jedi: Fallen Order left off. After being pushed to the galactic outskirts by the Empire, Cal and his companions (one of them being droid BD-1) face some new and old threats. Cal continues improving his Jedi abilities and evading the Empire as they turn against him. Because he’s one of the last reminders of the once-powerful Jedi Order, Cal is the chosen one who needs to go through some of the darkest times the galaxy has ever experienced.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Expected Improvements
With every new video game come new improvements. And Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is no exception.
The new game is going to have some vast improvements. Cal will have fresh equipment and Force abilities, such as grappling hook and mounts. Thanks to these improvements, he will be able to go places he’s never been before. He’ll be able to navigate dangers much more efficiently and find out even more secrets across the galaxy.
Because of advanced combat stances (dual lightsabers for lightning-fast fighting and the crossguard stance), you’ll be able to forge your own fighting identity as a Jedi. These will come in handy against Cal’s greatest enemies, such as Stormtroopers and Imperial Sentry Droids.
It looks like Survivor will come with a lot of exciting improvements. By the looks of it, it will fulfill our very high expectations and make the gaming experience even more exciting than the Jedi: Fallen Order. The trailer looks promising to say the least, and it seems that the newest release will expand on the narrative in ways that will surprise fans across the world.
Are you excited about the newest addition to the Star Wars universe? We know we are!