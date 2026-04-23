These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

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Every winter, Niagara Falls takes on a completely different character, and in 2026, Niagara Parks turned that transformation into a celebration of cold-weather photography through the Niagara Frozen Falls Social Media Contest. Organized by Niagara Parks, the contest invited visitors and content creators to capture the falls during one of their most dramatic seasonal shifts, when ice, mist, and snow reshape the entire landscape around them. The winning entries came from Mytny Photography, who took first place; Ajo Mathew of The Soul Photography, second; and Rob Miller, third, with each image offering a striking look at this rare winter spectacle. Niagara Parks launched the contest during a period of particularly icy conditions and invited people to share their photos and videos on social media as the falls once again became a major attraction.

Part of what makes the scene so fascinating is that Niagara Falls does not actually freeze solid in the way many people imagine. Even when photos make it look as though the waterfall has stopped completely, huge volumes of water are still moving beneath the ice. What visitors are really seeing is a combination of freezing mist, thick ice buildup, and river ice collecting below the falls. Over time, these conditions create the illusion of a frozen waterfall, while the current continues flowing underneath. Niagara Parks explains that this is what gives the falls their famous “Frozen Falls” appearance: not a full freeze, but a powerful waterfall partially hidden by layers of ice and snow.

Make sure to pick your favorites by scrolling down and voting on the images.

More info: niagaraparks.com | niagaraparks.com

#1

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: The Soul Photography

#2

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: Parker Burkett

#3

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: Lei Yang

#4

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: Kevin Rowan

#5

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: Mytny Photography

#6

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: Sane Sunny

#7

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: Poli Bertolai Photography

#8

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: Lei Yang

#9

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: Julian Hincapie

#10

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: Faegheh Farokhizad

#11

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: Jonathan Serrano

#12

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: Katie O'Connor

#13

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: Rob Miller

#14

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: Mytny Photography

#15

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: Shannon Dawn

#16

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: Marlene MacAskill

#17

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: Argen Elezi

#18

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: MapleLensworks

#19

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: MapleLensworks

#20

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: stanmilitiagirl

#21

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: Louie W

#22

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: the_bmw_guy__

#23

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: Rick Vyrostko

#24

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: Tahir Qazi

#25

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: Poornima Rangachar

#26

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: nl_scenes

#27

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: Ray Karima Dhanji

#28

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: Kyle Wicks

#29

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: gim.gimbongseon

#30

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: Fabián Alza

#31

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: bmtraveltrips

#32

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: Bhadra Vemulapati

#33

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: John T

#34

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: a.f.e.t.c.art

#35

These 35 Top Photos From The 2026 Niagara Frozen Falls Contest Turn Niagara Into A Winter Dream

Image source: Jonathan Blizzard

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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