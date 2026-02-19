Guy’s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman’s Dessert

by

Proposing in public can sometimes be tricky. There can be variables that even the most meticulous planners won’t be able to control and foresee. Still, 39% of American couples claimed they had a public proposal in 2025. But I doubt that any of them went downhill as fast as this one.

This guy was ready to pop the question during a Valentine’s dinner. But, after a hilarious mix-up, his ring ended up at another couple’s table, resulting in an incredibly awkward “OMG Yes!” The guy didn’t have any choice but to interrupt, but later started wondering whether he had made the whole thing even more awkward.

A guy planned the perfect Valentine’s proposal for his GF at a fancy restaurant

Guy&#8217;s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman&#8217;s Dessert

Image credits:

But the restaurant staff messed up and the ring ended up at another couple’s table

Guy&#8217;s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman&#8217;s Dessert
Guy&#8217;s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman&#8217;s Dessert
Guy&#8217;s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman&#8217;s Dessert
Guy&#8217;s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman&#8217;s Dessert
Guy&#8217;s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman&#8217;s Dessert
Guy&#8217;s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman&#8217;s Dessert

Image credits:

Guy&#8217;s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman&#8217;s Dessert
Guy&#8217;s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman&#8217;s Dessert
Guy&#8217;s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman&#8217;s Dessert
Guy&#8217;s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman&#8217;s Dessert
Guy&#8217;s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman&#8217;s Dessert

Image credits:

Commenters urged the guy to share the video and hold the restaurant accountable: “Screwed this up extremely badly for all 4 of you!”

Guy&#8217;s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman&#8217;s Dessert
Guy&#8217;s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman&#8217;s Dessert
Guy&#8217;s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman&#8217;s Dessert
Guy&#8217;s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman&#8217;s Dessert
Guy&#8217;s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman&#8217;s Dessert
Guy&#8217;s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman&#8217;s Dessert
Guy&#8217;s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman&#8217;s Dessert
Guy&#8217;s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman&#8217;s Dessert
Guy&#8217;s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman&#8217;s Dessert
Guy&#8217;s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman&#8217;s Dessert
Guy&#8217;s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman&#8217;s Dessert
Guy&#8217;s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman&#8217;s Dessert
Guy&#8217;s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman&#8217;s Dessert
Guy&#8217;s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman&#8217;s Dessert
Guy&#8217;s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman&#8217;s Dessert
Guy&#8217;s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman&#8217;s Dessert
Guy&#8217;s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman&#8217;s Dessert
Guy&#8217;s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman&#8217;s Dessert
Guy&#8217;s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman&#8217;s Dessert
Guy&#8217;s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman&#8217;s Dessert
Guy&#8217;s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman&#8217;s Dessert
Guy&#8217;s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman&#8217;s Dessert

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This is Where the Show “Outer Banks” is Really Filmed
3 min read
Aug, 6, 2021
NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 04-February-2026
3 min read
Feb, 4, 2026
NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 15-November-2025
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
75 Funny Usernames That May Make Your Day Online
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Couple Uses A Retro Process To Photograph Dubai
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
This AI Turns Pics Into 15th Century Portraits And Here’s What 30 Celebs Look Like
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025