Guy’s Planned Proposal Goes Awry When His Ring Ends Up In Another Woman’s Dessert

Proposing in public can sometimes be tricky. There can be variables that even the most meticulous planners won’t be able to control and foresee. Still, 39% of American couples claimed they had a public proposal in 2025. But I doubt that any of them went downhill as fast as this one.
This guy was ready to pop the question during a Valentine’s dinner. But, after a hilarious mix-up, his ring ended up at another couple’s table, resulting in an incredibly awkward “OMG Yes!” The guy didn’t have any choice but to interrupt, but later started wondering whether he had made the whole thing even more awkward.
A guy planned the perfect Valentine’s proposal for his GF at a fancy restaurant
Image credits: mstandret (not the actual photo)
But the restaurant staff messed up and the ring ended up at another couple’s table
Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Queasy-Impact-2981
Commenters urged the guy to share the video and hold the restaurant accountable: “Screwed this up extremely badly for all 4 of you!”
