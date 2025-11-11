Looking Up In Hong Kong: The Overwhelming Symmetry Of This Metropolis’ Highrises

Peter Stewart, a travel photographer based in Australia, has found a great way to make Hong Kong’s masses of repetitive high-rise apartment buildings interesting again. His “Stacked – Hong Kong” architectural photography series seeks out some of the most repetitive sights in Hong Kong and turns them into hypnotizing compositions.
“All it takes really is a keen eye for finding the beauty in the monotonous,” Stewart told the Creators Project – “The everyday structures that we often fail to appreciate.” He also explained that night-time was the best time to gain access to certain spaces without human interference. Stewart shot most of this series using a Canon EOS 5D Mark II.
Yick Cheong Buildings in Quarry Bay
“I have spent the majority of 2012/2013 traveling through Asia to countries like Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, South Korea, China & Japan,” Stewart told Bored Panda.
Tak Lee Building in Quarry Bay
“I had used Hong Kong primarily as a base for myself, but kept coming back as the city was just so fascinating for me and a huge draw for various types of photography from shooting street photography in the busy markets, to the huge modern skyscrapers and even landscapes in the outer regions like the New Territories.“
Yick Cheong Buildings in Quarry Bay
“I find that getting all the usual tourist attractions out of the way quickly really opens you up to really explore a city. You feel satisfied that you’ve seen what needed to be seen, now it’s time to find the hidden spots that may prove for more interesting pictures.“
Oi Man Estate in Ho Man Tin, Kowloon
“I find that even in large cities it usually only takes a few days to see what you might describe as the ‘must see’ spots. Take New York for instance, it doesn’t take long to tick off Times Square, Central Park, Statue of Liberty, Brooklyn Bridge, 5th Ave etc. So whats left?“
Montane Mansion in Quarry Bay
Stewart had this to say to aspiring architectural photographers; “always do some ‘virtual’ location scouting before you leave. Take a look on Flickr and Instagram to find some inspiration for areas the locals are shooting at. I like to use Google Maps and street view to scour over areas for new photo spots or opportunities.“
Yick Cheong Buildings in Quarry Bay
Oi Man Estate in Ho Man Tin, Kowloon
Choi Hung Estate in Wong Tai Sin. Home to 19,000 people.
Ping Shek Estate in Wong Tai Sin
Ping Shek Estate in Wong Tai Sin
Ping Shek Estate in Wong Tai Sin
