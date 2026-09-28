St. Vincent: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
St. Vincent
September 28, 1982
Tulsa, Oklahoma, US
44 Years Old
Libra
Who Is St. Vincent?
Anne Erin Clark, known professionally as St. Vincent, is an American singer-songwriter celebrated for her boundary-pushing art-rock and virtuoso guitar style.
Her highly distorted guitar solos and stunning theatrical stage presence consistently challenge traditional music structures.
Early Life and Education
Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, US, Anne Erin Clark spent her childhood raised in Dallas.
Her mother gave her a plastic toy guitar at age five, and her touring jazz-musician uncle later introduced her to the road.
She later attended Lake Highlands High School and participated in theater programs.
After graduating, she studied at the Berklee College of Music before dropping out to pursue a full-time professional career.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances marked St. Vincent’s public personal life.
The singer dated model Cara Delevingne for eighteen months before briefly embarking on a highly publicized romance with actress Kristen Stewart.
The musician shares no children from her past relationships.
She has remained single in recent years while focusing her energy on her evolving musical style and tours.
Career Highlights
Her self-titled fourth album, St. Vincent, secured her first major Grammy Award.
The acclaimed record topped year-end critic lists and established her as the first solo female artist to win that alternative category in two decades.
She designed a signature Ernie Ball Music Man guitar line for female players.
In addition to her custom instruments, she fronted major Tiffany campaigns and collaborated on a stylish activewear collection.
To date, she has collected three Grammy Awards and critical acclaim.
These prestigious accolades and her highly innovative songwriting cement her as an enduring icon of modern alternative music culture.
Signature Quote
“I’ve always been interested in things that are beautiful and terrifying at the same time.”
Follow Us