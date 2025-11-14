I Illustrated What Spongebob Characters Would Look Like As Humans (10 Pics)

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Definitely not humans, but that didn’t stop me from reimagining the lovable sea sponge in his human version along with some of his friends from the show SpongeBob SquarePants. Growing up watching SpongeBob on a regular basis has impacted me in a lot of ways, but mainly, it helped me develop my art style. Something about the diversity of the character designs and the general feel of the show always amazed me, and still does. After revisiting The SpongeBob Movie (2004) for the 4th time (if you couldn’t tell, I’m obsessed with this show), I came up with the idea: what if there was a special episode that featured the human versions of these characters? So without hesitation, I picked up my drawing gear and started illustrating that vision. Who knows, maybe it’ll happen one day, but for now, here they are. Let’s just hope we don’t run into a real-life Handsome Squidward—we wouldn’t be able to handle it.
#1 Sandy
#2 Squidward
#3 Gary
#4 Spongebob
#5 Patrick
#6 Mr. Krabs
#7 Plankton
#8 Mrs. Puff
#9 Pearl
#10 Larry
