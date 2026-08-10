“I Went Into PTSD Mode”: 76 Spicy Personal Details People Never Asked To Know About Their Coworkers

If you think your colleagues are saints, think again. For example, 40% of people have cheated on their partner with a coworker. Your workplace is likely full of infidelity, questionable behavior, secret side gigs, and more. But you won’t find out about any of it, unless someone serves you up some juicy gossip.
People spilled the tea about the spiciest secrets they uncovered about their coworkers, and it is shocking what happens behind closed doors. In the mood for some office gossip and drama to share with your work bestie? Let’s dive in.
#1
In a conversation with nurses on my unit one of them casually mentioned that they’re cheating on their husband (who works at the hospital) with a maintenance worker who also works at the hospital, but she’s actually doing it in a respectful way because the guy doesn’t [finish] inside her.
Image source: LoganTheTrapGod, rawpixel.com / Magnific (not the actual photo)
A recent survey by Forbes found that 60% of adults have had a workplace romance. And they are a double-edged sword. In some cases, they lead to long-term relationships. Other times, they involve infidelity, lies, and hurt feelings.
40% of respondents have admitted that they have cheated on their significant others with someone from work. On the other hand, 43% of workplace romances actually led to marriage.
Overall, these romances can lead to more workplace gossip, problems for Human Resources, and your colleagues whispering about unfair favoritism.
#2
Found out one of the quietest people in the office made more money from their spicy side hustle than their actual job.
Image source: Hot_Takis_0595, wayhomestudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)
#3
I knew a guy who one sat at a 4 person table, which included his 1st wife, his current wife, and a lady he was cheating of her with.
Image source: Significant-Web-2317, Ron Lach Pexels (not the actual photo)
Around a third (35%) of workers don’t report their relationship to their employer. Meanwhile, emotional affairs (often as hurtful as physical ones) are very common in workplaces everywhere. A whopping 50% of respondents admitted that they have flirted with their colleagues, Forbes notes.
As reported by the BBC, the workplace is a “prime place” for attraction to develop. According to Amie Gordon, assistant professor of psychology at the University of Michigan, who studies the psychology of relationships, intimacy and familiarity are key drivers of romance.
She emphasized that “just seeing someone repeatedly” can lead to attraction.
#4
We were installing an HVAC unit in a customer’s house, apparently my helper didn’t realize that the guy had cameras everywhere. My helper got caught sniffing the customers panties from the laundry pile.
Image source: Intelligent-Will-913, Getty Images Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#5
Coworker who was a total pain shared her screen with me which had a tab open for a rehab inpatient centre. Suddenly her behavior made a lot of sense. As did her saying she was going on a long leave soon.
Image source: Wise-Living-850, https://kaboompics.com/ Pexels (not the actual photo)
#6
She’s in a throuple. The original couple were looking for a third, found my colleague, and now the guy is leaving his wife for her. We didn’t ask to hear this, she told us without our consent.
Image source: youburyitidigitup, RDNE Stock project Pexels (not the actual photo)
Moreover, it’s not just physical proximity that matters. Amy Nicole Baker, professor at the University of New Haven, who studies workplace romance and organisational psychology, pointed out that emotional and intellectual proximity matter, too.
Interacting with someone over email, Zoom, or Slack also promotes closeness.
Meanwhile, stressful situations and weathering challenges at work can forge strong social bonds.
#7
Our office manager used to sleep with the sales guy, but his wife found out and they divorced. Then she sleeps with the assistant manager. And the parts manager. And two of the other techs in the back. And the new general manager. And the kid who washes cars.
Come to think of it, I may be the only guy she *isnt* sleeping with at work.
Image source: k0uch, Thirdman Pexels (not the actual photo)
#8
She was married, doing long distance with her husband in other country… met a guy here, cheated and got pregnant by him… I knew while that was happening… she used to call her husband when we ate in the breakroom…
Image source: Mindhir, https://kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#9
A long time ago I worked in a restaurant during school, there’s probably 30 things I’d have rather not known.
The most NSFW was catching a waiter/waitress actively boning in the bread + vegetable freezer. They didn’t know where was an actual camera in that one (installed after we caught TL with the ribs in his pants)
Restaurant industry is wild.
Image source: Trapasaurus__flex, Fatima Said Pexels (not the actual photo)
We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments at the bottom of this post.
What’s the spiciest gossip you’ve heard about your coworkers? What are the very worst, most ethically questionable, despicable things they’ve done? Did they get away with it, or did karma clap back?
On the flip side, who is the most outstanding colleague you have, and why?
Let us know! We’ll be waiting for the tea.
#10
Our receptionist in my old job 20 years ago seemed quite upright but friendly, I liked to call into her desk and just chat when I was passing.
One night at a work night out, she was a bit pissed and she told me she didn’t wear knickers to work because when I called into her she liked the thought that she was sitting there with nothing on, and that she would [pleasure herself] about me at work.
I was a bit floored and I asked if she wanted anything real, and she said no thanks, I was just her mental fantasy and she didn’t want to ruin it.
Fair enough.
Image source: ShowmasterQMTHH, magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
#11
When i worked at best buy in my late teens there was a very pretty blonde who would flirt with me and we added each other on Snapchat. We would talk occasionally and I would try to set something up to hang out (gave up after the 2nd try) well one day I asked her why did she keep trying to flirt with me and teasing me? She said it was because I was cute but didnt have enough money to fund her life style. She then proceeded to send me a photo of her and my manager in bed together while she held him ( he was asleep but also he had a wife with 3 kids). Later it came out that she was heavy on doing [illegal substances] and he was also her supplier.
Image source: O-Shen, Mikhail Nilov Pexels (not the actual photo)
#12
Im a male nurse. This question is hilarious. Where to start…
Two nurses on the same unit got knocked up by the same doc at the same time. Doc was creepy and objectively not a good looking dude.
A married male nurse manager was banging his assistant manager who was also married and at least one of his employees (also a nurse, and also married) before getting caught.
Those are just what i have off the top of my head… I should write a book.
Image source: Professional-Sir5905, RDNE Stock project Pexels (not the actual photo)
#13
One of my female co-workers was going through a divorce. She was young when she got married (19) and had never been with anybody but her husband. She was in her late 20s and wanted to build up her confidence I guess so she worked out and got in shape and then went and got a breast lift and like an all new wardrobe.
Not gonna lie, she looked great and I was very happy for her.
I found out one night at a trade show that she had been forbidden from drinking or dancing while married, forbidden from wearing pants or shorts and told she had to only wear makeup when with her husband. He was a real piece of work.
Anyway, once she had built her confidence up she went and kinda “overcorrected” I guess you could say and just went absolutely nuts [sleeping with] whatever men or women she wanted. She spent a couple years just living on adult dating sites for kink and SM fans, getting into the really kinky parties and all that stuff. She was WILDLY popular in this community because an attractive, single woman with no desire to make long-term plans is like a unicorn in some of these places. After a couple years she got it out of her system and settled down with a guy who owned a plumbing company. This was ~15 years ago and she’s married with a kid with this guy now.
How do I know this? She documented a lot of it on an “anonymous” blog I found only because I know somebody else in that community and they sent me a link about their latest party that had gotten a news article written about it. In the article they used the aliases of some of the people they interviewed and her alias was the same as her steamID name. Think something incredibly rare like “HerrMuffinTrout9000” or something. I clicked the link thinking “weird” and it took me to her blog site where she documented EVERYTHING. Pics, videos, etc. she wore a mask or cropped photos, but it was easy to tell who she was due to her body type and some relatively uncommon skin color for our area.
She seemed really, really happy and to be having a lot of fun so I never told anybody about it (well, except my wife. I was like “Hey, remember Jane from work? From the holiday party? Check this out!”).
The blog and the hobby is now long gone, and she’s now an executive here. If people knew, some people would be shocked. She does not seem the type AT ALL. In fact her work persona is extremely stiff and formal, she comes across as “tired of all your immature jokes” sort of. She’s not rude or b****y just very, very serious and hardworking.
Image source: gaqua, Helena Lopes Pexels (not the actual photo)
#14
I know who is spreading chlamydia around the nurses station where i per diem at on occasion.
Image source: cheezitsandbellyrubs, RDNE Stock project Pexels (not the actual photo)
#15
I (F24) was recently promoted to an Account Director, and one of the senior Account Director )M39) congratulated me. We ended up having a really good conversation that lasted about 30 minutes.
For the next two months, we worked closely together. There was some harmless flirting here and there, and during a company dinner one night after he’d had a bit too much wine and beer he admitted that he was attracted to me.
I told him I wasn’t ready for a relationship and, more importantly, I didn’t want to risk my dream job or lead him on. I wanted to keep things professional.
Then he confessed something that completely shocked me.
He said that whenever I worked from home, he would stay late at the office until everyone had left, go into my office, sniff my heels, and [pleasure himself] there.
I was completely speechless. I just walked away.
I haven’t spoken to him in the last five months.
I genuinely don’t know how to process what happened.
Image source: QueenDowager, Ahmet Kurt Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#16
I know a woman on floor 22 slept with an SVP on floor 20 whose wife also works on floor 20.
I know one of my coworkers made out with a director who is 20 years her junior (and she’s married with children!)
I also work with a sales rep who used to fly a different coworker down to Texas for the weekend behind his wife’s back.
Lots going on up in the northeast. I keep my mouth shut.
Image source: elysian_g, cottonbro studio Pexels (not the actual photo)
#17
Not a current colleague, thankfully.
Was in the pub one evening with some friends from work. They spotted some people they knew and invited them over. While chatting, it was revealed that one of the women knew my CEO. Her best friend had dated him a few years prior and had told her everything.
Which she then told us.
Apparently, said CEO was quite fond of, amongst other things, being p*gged. Often while dressed in women’s clothing.
I wasn’t really able to look him in the eye again after that.
Image source: HighNoonRacoon, Sandro Tavares Pexels (not the actual photo)
#18
My tattoo artist told me that she had regular bi 3 ways with her ex husband who was closeted, and that he wore her clothes all the time. Turns out her ex is my coworker.
I don’t care, it’s 2026, I’m not saying a word.
Image source: NewPornReddit2, AI25.Studio Studio Pexels (not the actual photo)
#19
I’m a teacher. A young female teacher in the grade below me is sleeping with the PTO president’s husband. I think I’m the only one that knows.
Image source: 1995-Braves, Thirdman Pexels (not the actual photo)
#20
About 7 years ago at my job I was moved to another team. Met this guy on the team who seemed cool but after I saw him rubbing something into his long hair (conditioner or lotion) at work I got suspicious.
One day we are talking and he tells me that he served some time but didn’t want to talk about it.
Fast forward 2 years and one Saturday I got curious to see all the s*x offenders living around me and guess who’s face popped up. Was totally shocked.
Guy was like 25.
Image source: bigsteelballs86, https://kaboompics.com/ Pexels (not the actual photo)
#21
My gm (of a restaurant) was messing around with the head chef (while she was married) and had a love child with him. She then got divorced and tried to play off that her 2 year old had the same dad as her other 3 children (he looked very different from the other kids).
Once on Mother’s Day she had all her kids there and the baby yelled “PAPA!” As he walked into the kitchen and saw him. They thought they had their relationship under wraps.
Fast forward two years after not seeing them/working with them.. my husband and I run into them in the Dells.
Image source: ktrain_strange, Getty Images Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#22
I worked in a warehouse once. There was a real nasty couple that worked together. The woman would always laugh or gasp randomly, then pin it on whatever podcast she was listening to. Turns out, she wore vibrating panties every single day and he kept the remote. We only found out because he lost the remote and it got wedged in between two storage racks, the button shoved in and she had an o in front of everyone.
They never came back.
Image source: literatureandlatte, EqualStock IN Pexels (not the actual photo)
#23
I used to work with a chick who casually dropped that she was a Twitch streamer and played Destiny. I also played Destiny at the time so she told me to check out her channel. Her channel linked to her Patreon. And her Patreon linked to her spicy cosplay photos.
Image source: GWindborn, Monstera Production Pexels (not the actual photo)
#24
I had a boss tell me she got Eiffel towered…
Image source: Stimpus_maximus, Pavel Danilyuk Pexels (not the actual photo)
#25
One of my old coworkers started doing OnlyFans and used her same normal online alias as her name there too.
Honestly she was a natural. Only saw it while she had it as free to get started but it was some good content.
Image source: TheJmanRises, Tony Schnagl Pexels (not the actual photo)
#26
Worked with a girl who told me that she was a waitress at the local topless bar. I was like, oh, that’s cool.. I occasionally go there to flirt with the bartender.. Maybe I’ll see you there.
No big deal.
Maybe because she had mentioned it I decided to go that weekend.
Grab a drink, chat up the bartender (she was gorgeous.. I had no chance, but she was still fun to talk to) and grab a table just as the dollar lapdance started (they play about a minute of multiple songs and you get mini lapdances for a buck.
First girl comes around fun behind and says “hey, want a…!”
Yeah, she was not a waitress…
So I got a lapdance.. And then she kinda got into it and made sure to come back every other song.
It was fun at work after that.
Image source: Jester1525, RDNE Stock project Pexels (not the actual photo)
#27
This one office girl was super hot for this guy in the warehouse and he flirted but didn’t want to get too involved until one day she wore some kind of remote controlled panty vibrator thing to work and gave the guy in the warehouse the remote. That was years ago and they’re happily married now. He told me they’ve done it all over the warehouse since then.
Image source: Rad_5, Bulat843 Pexels (not the actual photo)
#28
I bartend and had a server (my at the time work wife) told me that when she wears skirts/dresses she never wears panties.
Image source: StopLoading_, cottonbro studio Pexels (not the actual photo)
#29
I will keep it short but she was doing our whole board of directors.
Image source: ChairRealistic5019, Artem Podrez Pexels (not the actual photo)
#30
Coworker was groomed by a widow roughly three times his age. He was 17. She gave him large quantities of walking around money, like a sugar baby. She would cry every time she came.
He tells this story with absolute fondness.
Image source: CroakamancerLich, Ron Lach Pexels (not the actual photo)
#31
At my old part time job, 3 of my colleagues told me that they had a 3some together and it was only the 4 of us on the shift. Incredibly awkward. It was a guy and two girls.
Image source: CreepyMosquitoEater
#32
Oh man I have a good one:
At work, we were all required to get a certain certification by 6 months of employment start date. There was an office study guide that was paid for but the company that we would all use to study and prep for the exam.
One day, after I was promoted to supervisor, I realized the book and study guide were old/out of date so I decided to purchase a new one. As I’m getting ready to toss out the old one, I just b******t and thumb through the pages and found what I thought were some old study notes or something.
Turns out, it was an after visit summary of an old coworkers recent Dr. appt which had an HSV-2 diagnosis on it along with instructions for Acyclovir. Funny thing is EVERYONE in the dept drooled over her including customers.
I felt bad for reading too much and immediately shredded it afterward and have never told anyone until you all.
Image source: T-WrecksArms
#33
One of them told (or at least heavily implied) that she had a one night stand and was out really late the night before because of it. Which is not like, SUPER scandalous, but I think that was like the 2nd conversation I had with her because she was new. Also I think she has a husband?
Not sure what she wanted me to do with that information tbh, but I was just kinda like haha U go queen.
Image source: Personal-Let9955
#34
Got a super religious coworker who doesn’t believe in dinosaurs.
‘What? Like Jurassic Park? Come on, dude’ says the person earning triple what I do.
Image source: -JasmineDragon-
#35
A woman coworker went to get a massage in Las Vegas. I jokingly told her to get the whole package. She did. She wasn’t aware what a happy ending was. She now knows very well.
Image source: wonkow
#36
Just recently a coworker quit and as she was handing back all her stuff she was like oh actually I better hold onto my phone and give that back later so I can’t delete all spicy stuff… I was like … You know the company backs everything up on your phone to the server every night right? Why would you take n**es on a company phone!?
Image source: WaterBottleOnAShelf
#37
I fix broken junk as a favor to others. Our young house cleaner gave me her computer with broken screen to fix, put a new screen on, tested WiFi, Bluetooth, speakers, mic, then clicked on a desktop .mp4 with an innocent filename to test codec and it was her and some dude making an adult film. No warmup, movie opened with them immediately going at it from a well lit camera angle. Closed the file and left it for her to pick up on her next visit. Turns out there are side hustles best left unseen.
Image source: Jayches
#38
I was working in a typical cube farm. The lady in the cubicle next to me was trying to get pregnant. One day, probably around 11am, she wheels around the wall of her cubicle into mine. She’s got something sticky she palpating between two fingers and her thumb. She says to me “would you describe this as viscous?” I was like “excuse me?” She says “this is my cervical fluids and I’m trying to figure out if I’ve already ovulated or not.”
She’s fingered out a glob of her own cervical fluid. At her desk. And asked me about the consistency. The look on my face and the silence drove her back to her cubicle and we never spoke of it again.
Image source: darthdelicious
#39
My company is remote. Throughout the year we have full company events or meet with clients as a team in different states. Obviously we work and do what we need to do for our jobs, but once the work day is done we tend to go out for the night as a company since we don’t see each other regularly. Lots of fun times.
We had a company event in Miami in 2024 and due to the amount of people we stayed at two different hotels, but they were right across the street from each other. After we had a company dinner close to 30 people including me went bar hopping. We got back to our hotels at around 3am and 5 of my colleagues and I took the elevator to the third floor since we all had rooms on the same floor. When we got off the elevator we saw the regional sales manager walking to the elevator fixing his pants.
We were all confused because he was staying at the hotel across the street. He said he got confused because the hotels look alike, but then the door down the hall opened. Someone was calling him in a playful way and was about to say something, but once she saw us all talking she quickly closed the door back. That person was the director of marketing. Word got around about what we saw and it turns out there was already rumors about them being together during these events. At that point it was obvious because during events and during work they were always together
The messed up part is we met the sales managers wife during an event in 2022 in his home state in Denver. He also has 2 kids and apparently been cheating on his wife during these events. He isn’t with the company anymore, but I don’t think his wife ever knew about it.
Image source: theysocool
#40
One of my employees is on a popular adult site. My company does the usual social media background checks before hire, but most staff (including me until recently) didn’t know HR does these checks annually. When HR brought it to my attention, I told them I didn’t care because they are an amazing employee. They pressed for dismissal but I was resolute that I would not support it.
I don’t know what site (I can assume) nor have I tried to look it up. To each their own.
Image source: packetshepherd
#41
Was at a couple’s only All-Inclusive with my wife for our 10th wedding anniversary. Ran into a coworker who I didn’t know that well there who I assumed was there with her wife. I didn’t know she was gay. We hung out quite a bit that week. Did a couple excursions, had dinner one night, and drank way more than we should have.
The last night the 4 of us were pretty drunk at one of the bars, and she pulled me aside and asked me not to mention who she was there with at work. I assumed it was because she wasn’t Out yet, and being drunk I assured her that her secret was safe with me.
A few days after we got back, I stopped by her desk to say hi, and there’s a photo of her family on her desk. Her husband and 3 kids.
Image source: jimmy_three_shoes
#42
Colleague opens his phone to show me a pic, and up comes a topless photo of his very attractive wife. I totally didn’t even see it….
Image source: slower-is-faster
#43
Coworker is really into dragon d**dos… Make of that info as you will. I’m still confused to this day as to why she told me this.
Image source: Cheetodude625
#44
We were friends on Fetlife before I started working here. Haven’t conversed about it yet.
Image source: ioDare
#45
She was a daily long distance runner and apparently s**t her pants while jogging. Twice. At least one of the times she was on antibiotics and it straight up went down her leg to her sock. I’m not sure why her friend/co-worker told me about this, but it was hard to ever get out of my head. She’d be doing a presentation and I’d be listening but also thinking about how she s**t her pants while jogging a couple times.
Image source: Ok-with-seeing-boobs
#46
Person I worked with wanted recs for a tat artist. I did and they went. Later I saw said artist and he was like ‘hey, thanks for sending X my way, super cool to tattoo her.’ I was like, ‘X?! Her name is Y,’ to which he said ‘I don’t know who Y is, but she’s definitely X.’ I thought it was a super weird conversation and later looked up the name he gave and, well, she’s an adult performer and s*****e girl (back when those were a thing) (are they still?). I was like ‘oh damn! Y is X!’
Image source: ShamiGnu
#47
Coworker handcuffs and gags his girlfriend often. What can i say, school staff are freaks!
Image source: Lizard0526
#48
Don’t be me
Newbie at a company
Huge crush on the boss’s secretary, texting each other, things going well…
Boss knows I know about IT
Boss asks me to back up data from his old phone to the new one.
Data backup program starts scrolling through thumbnails of photos (from pre-2008 phones) slowly on my screen… boss sexing with the secretary in a good dozen different positions.
I never managed to look or talk to the girl properly again, because every time I looked I went into PTSD mode.
Image source: eddyjay83
#49
I work with a certified poacher , we grew up together and he got me the job but this guy has ruined peoples lives/ relationships and his current gf has no idea what a POS he is.
So bad that he exiled himself from our friend group because one of our friends drunkenly threatened to tell his girlfriend he was hooking up with another one of our buddy’s gf of 10 years during the time he started his relationship with his current gf.
Image source: BackStabbathOG
#50
I get along well with a remote colleague of mine, added him on instagram, I sent him a pretty harmless meme about goth chicks, and he immediately flooded me with memes about his f****h for feet & getting dominated by women.
He’s a cool dude and it almost seemed like he just wanted to get it off his chest somehow, I just tell him “You do you” and he doesn’t send me a lot of these memes anymore.
Image source: lukiii_508
#51
Married admin girl, and shipper receiver half her age (38-19) were caught banging in the first aid room when somebody needed a bandage.
Image source: aoteoroa
#52
I used to work in the middle of the countryside and the company let staff store motorhomes and caravans on its land as it had a lot of space. Staff even sometimes used them over the weekend and a little sort club thing started, bbqs, music events, lots of booze. It all became a bit social. Company had to stop it after one woman was having s*x with anyone and everyone and at one point there was a queue outside her caravan of about 10 guys… waiting to have a turn with her.
Image source: Snaggl3t00t4
#53
Old coworker was about to buy a house with her man, but then decided to sleep with the crippled security guy at work and HAD HIS BABY lmaooooooooo.
Image source: han-tyumi666
#54
My manager at work had a foursome with a couple and another extra. They all work at our company and in management roles.
Image source: mcdouchethewonderman
#55
I worked in Corrections. Some very high-level leadership bribed our Police to let them go from a DUI.
Image source: Hippogoeschomp
#56
A guy I worked with showed me pictures of him having s*x with a customer I recognized. I knew he flirted with her. I didn’t know it worked.
Image source: Lopsided_Tomatillo27
#57
Husband and wife both work in the same ED.
Wife was intoxicated at a party and taken advantage of by a female colleague in another department at the same hospital who was also at that event.
Husband discovered the tryst mid way through.
In a fit of rage he went to work next shift and put his wife on blast in front of the whole department and then went to their department head and told them to fire her. Didn’t happen (obviously) because “drunken affair outside work” isn’t a sackable offense.
Then went to the other department where the second worker is and did a similar thing with their department head (also no outcome beyond humiliation)
Not only does most of the hospital know about this drunken misadventure, but two departments also have a huge personnel issue because all three need to be shift separated now for patient safety.
When people ask what can go wrong when dating/married to a colleague: its this.
Image source: W2ttsy
#58
I only know this because they’ve been observed on two separate occasions browsing their furry f****h discord on their phone during an in person all hands meeting at work.
Last thing people expected to see looking to their right/left was a blue deer with massive t**s.
Image source: Flaccidkek
#59
I went to a local biker bar for the first time and saw one of my female sales reps swinging n**ed on a swing.
Image source: lotterytom
#60
My favourite office coworker was talking about vacations with me and we’re close enough that she admitted she went to New Orleans as a 17 year old to live with an online boyfriend, and this was in the late 90s. He’d been chatting with her since she had been 14.
I didn’t say anything but I know she had been groomed.
Image source: Thrownawaybyall
#61
A supervisor was a swinger. Their spouse worked with us, but on opposite shifts. That was okay by me.
However their play partner was a person who looked and acted like an [jerk]. My only thought was “Really? That’s the best you could do?”.
Image source: Zinsurin
#62
Decades ago I worked in a bank that was taken over by the FDIC. One of the tellers had trysts in a broom closet with one of the FDIC security guys.
Image source: Fearchar
#63
A dude I used to work with at a high tech company was moonlighting as an exotic dancer. He would describe his show in great detail from his desk phone. He had no office, this was in cubicle land.
He would also describe the s****l acts he would perform on any man or woman in the audience who was interested. He would then point out that prospective customers didn’t have to worry if they couldn’t afford his rates because he wasn’t really in it for the money.
He was retired military, past 50, and had a face like an old leather boot.
The thing is, he was also a serial joker and everyone figured there was a 50/50 chance he was talking to a dial-tone when “booking appointments” just to mess with us. That was until one of the women in the office (who thankfully, I guess???, was already aware of the stories) was looking to hire a dancer for her sister’s bachelorette party and found his profile on Craigslist. Nobody else wanted to look, but she assured us that the pics and videos in the profile matched the descriptions of his shows he had been giving over the phone.
Image source: Voltae
#64
They were caught trying to meet with a minor.
Image source: __whitecheddar__
#65
I’ve seen two of my coworkers n*ked thanks to OF.
Image source: randalljhen
#66
This is pretty tame now but not when I was an 18 year old virgin/kid at his first real summer job.
I worked an overnight shift at a bank data center on weekends — the only one in the building. My boss worked normal M-F hours so if I needed to talk to him I would stop by his office on Monday morning. On this particular morning his door was ajar so I opened it and walked in to see his secretary bending down on the floor in front of him with her legs spread wide showing him what’s up … Hmmm, actually he was showing her what was up …
I meekishly (but politely) excused myself. “I will catch you another time and will close this door on my way out. Have a good day Sir.”.
Image source: seawood
#67
Theye found homemade [adult content] on the IT guy’s computer when he was fired. I don’t care if it’s fifty years from now if I ever run into him again I’m going to say “So, tiger poster above the bed huh?” Just to see how pale he goes.
I am thankful to have not had to see it myself.
Image source: BridgetteBane
#68
One films herself and her husband having s*x and posts it online. I don’t know where and I’ve never looked for it, but I overheard her tell another female co-worker.
Image source: sebrebc
#69
Of my peer at work (management). Started an onlyfans and quit thinking she’d buy an RV and travel the world while selling T&A pics online. Last I heard she works for a different company in the same industry, got super religious, and married her neighbor.
Image source: dadbod9000
#70
Students told me a long time ago about the former French teacher. One of them found her online quickly and she was so hot that I said, “No it’s not.” They insisted it was. I never told them that later, looking if they were telling the truth, I found her ad looking for other swingers.
Image source: FlavorD
#71
I had a co worker who beheaded her boyfriend.
Image source: ghentres
#72
Worked the front desk at a hotel many years ago, and when I came into a shift one day somebody from a previous shift had left a book bag behind. We didn’t know whose it was, so we opened it up to look inside find an ID, and found a Polaroid picture of one of my male coworkers kneeling in the middle of a circle of n*ked guys…
Image source: ResponsibilityPlus99
#73
I once came across a coworker on Reddit when he commented in our (rather small) local subreddit with way too much identifying information about where he worked. Found out from his history that he had some rather… Out there kinks. I’m nobody to yuck anyone’s yum, but one would assume you would keep that kind of activity on a separate account.
On my last day of work I made sure to say bye to him… Using part of his reddit name. He went ghost white, lol.
Image source: RallyX26
#74
Lol back in the day of Craigslist personals, I threw up an ad one night after splitting a 12 pk with a coworker. (The ad was for me as crossdresser to meet men to play around with) and 10 minutes after I walked my coworker home, he emailed a reply to my ad with faces pics so I knew it was him. I ended up not replying but I always remember that he did want to meet me as a crossdresser.
Image source: Excellent_Speed6929
#75
I found my friend and his wife’s spicy Reddit.
Image source: BrutalBearMan
#76
I had a colleague who followed 100s of accounts of bigger women in lingerie. I don’t know what you call that, but he clearly had a thing for plus sized women and was not at all aware that years ago you could see all of someone’s likes and activity like that more easily on instagram lol.
Image source: boujeemooji
#77
He put a 30A fuse where a 10A fuse should have gone and there was a wee bit of a fire.
Image source: mvsr990
#78
My last job – all the younger employees were doing Adderall together.
My current job – My older colleague subscribes to multiple Snap+,OF,PornHub,and XHampster accounts….like a third of his weekly paychecks go to these sites.
Image source: vicflair666
#79
The reception for the executive was once a s******r. She was scouted by the executive on a night out. She performed a pole dance at her house for the execs and it was recorded. One of the execs didn’t know his system was being backed up and as my team was cleaning storages for large files and we ran across it. We didn’t say anything but everytime we walked past her that’s all we can think about.
Image source: def_struct
#80
She had a MMMMFMMM 8-way. Then found a boyfriend. When she moved in with him, she found out the 7 other dudes were his next-door neighbors.
Image source: ThePhiff
#81
My boss knowingly married a pedophile and makes excuses for him about it.
Image source: EdgeKey5631
#82
I’ve seen her naked… I’m a stay at home dad… my colleague is my wife….
Image source: Driftinfoot_Malone
#83
We had a SCIF in Afghanistan. Just chock full of intelligence, cameras everywhere…. including several facing the entrance ( Top Secret area). Well the Officer in charge and the NCOIC had taken a very big “not my husband, not my wife” shine to one another. So how would the star crossed lovers resolve this terrible situation? If you answered they would got OUTSIDE the SCIF to an unlit area and frantically get each other nakes in front of the night vision camera you’d be right. I know the image was in white and green but dammit I can recognize a pair of bare asses and a set of t**s! The TOC (Command center) had cameras covering that whole area.
Image source: Mike7676
#84
My formwe coworker and her brother have herpes from being r***d by their father as infants. She stays with an a*****e boyfriend who doesn’t work, cheats on her, and spends all of her money because she thinks hes the only one who’d ever put up with her. And he doesn’t tell his cheating partners they’re at risk for an STD.
Image source: lemlemons
#85
Pulled out a pocket p***y in front of the boss at the time just to prove he didn’t have m**h. Spoiler alert: the m**h crystal fell out. None of us were amused!
Image source: moonstorm5000
#86
Had a coworker show me a picture of the newest addition to her dragon d***o collection. Thing was huge, coworker was very short.
Image source: DreadEx117
#87
A couple of years back I found out a colleague had a s*x tape on p**n hub. Yes I watched it, no it wasn’t good.
Image source: Burladden
#88
Caught my happily married boss with a child jerking off to gay p**n at work.
Image source: marmite1234
#89
This girl would always complain to me about UTIs. She told me one day that she finally figured out the cause… her boyfriend would always put it in her b**t before putting it in her v****a. Could never look at her the same after hearing that.
Image source: Aggravating_Spot_728
#90
Worked at an Amish restaurant when I was 15 and 1/2, right after I got my license. The cooks were all related and they made me burn my arm with a lighter. They then considered me part of the gang, and shared all the s**t they were doing. They gave me a lot of my firsts. First beer, first hard liquor, first hardcore d**g, first a**l from the sister that was a waitress. They sold d***s out of the back. Had a brothel down the street. I just did the lighter thing to try to be cool, I had no idea what they were doing. It was so wild the s**t they would get up to. Still to this day I shake my head when I think about it. Nothing gross, like food tampering or anything. They would get SUPER pissed if you even mentioned something about the food.
Still to this day I have the lighter scar on my arm, makes me laugh. It hurt but it is a funny memory.
Image source: SLoSHaPPy
#91
My old boss shaves his balls every week. He told me on a drunk night out.
Image source: kh250b1
#92
She’s late 30’s, really unassuming, a larger lady, not conventionally attractive, never dated, no one in the office is in to her.
The stars aligned before COVID and found out she is absolutely filthy, when working alone in the office at night, she loved to masturbate on other people’s chairs, she loves a**l, she has many large toys, took her to a party and she loved having one guy in every hole. We lost touch during COVID but I will take those memories to the grave!
Image source: inebriatedWeasel
#93
Just to preface when we work, we live together in the same camp, so we end our days with dinner together. We all shared our body couts, then a guy said he noticed the wifi was better because he could watch p**n.
Image source: Far-Manufacturer-43
#94
A co-worker moonlighted as the web page designer for a local strip club. Edited all the videos and pictures for the dancers. He was dating one, and asked me if I wanted to see a video of her. I figured it would be one from the page but nope, it was a video of her blowing him. Also have two friends in the same store, one male and one female. They are the two biggest sluts I have ever known, their combined body count is probably somewhere in the 300’s.
Image source: Ryans4427
#95
That they have full nudes with face pics and real name on fetlife.
Image source: qx3okc
#96
My girl and I are the story. We work together in a conservative environment but we’re swingers.
Image source: Acesfullodeuces
#97
The dude was a bit weird and talked a lot about how he was Into “my little pony” he called himself by
brony.. acting a bit nerdy sometimes but he did his job great, so it was ok and we didn’t think much of it.
Until…
He quit his job and couple months later I was watching TV and there was a documentary about mentally ill people. And there was this dude telling how he had an obsession for horses, so much that he even secretly SA those animals…. And even though they blurred his face I recognized him immediately. I send the video to my other coworkers and they all saw that it was him too.
D**n. Crazy f****d up world we live in sometimes. 🥲.
Image source: Electrofreak1
#98
My former boss informed me on shift that she had peed her pants while she was sneezing. “No big deal” I thought, she’s a mom. That’s normal. It turns out that she no longer has continence because her husband fists her with his entire forearm (she was a tall, large woman but holy s**t.) and after telling me that, her husband showed up with a pair of shorts for her to change in to. Never saw them the same again.
Image source: Shitposies
#99
I worked with a girl for a bit, she was nice but got fired for d**g use. Weed I’d guess. I still had her phone number so I was messaging her afterwards saying it was unfair and f****d up and stuff. Anyways we talked for a few days and then I didn’t hear from her again for like a year.
One random day a while later she messaged inviting me to her onlyfans… with a few sample images. So, I know what she looks like n**e now.
Image source: DarkRoomBrightScreen
#100
They k****d a bunch of elderly people by not wearing a mask and encouraging them to take theirs off while they were postive.
edit: this is real, not an illusion to political figures. People I knew died. Thanks.
Image source: AmountNew2152
#101
I uh worked with someone who was on the show TLC Unexpected. In fact the PILOT season was her season and she had a second season. Not saying names but a lot of you will know who i’m talking about.
She was a very sweet girl but misled, and was a****d by her boyfriend at the time, broke up with him and got back with him a few times. Also did onlyfans.
Unfortunately one of my other coworkers had us all watch the entire season once she found out who we were hiring. So we knew a lot of things about her that we shouldn’t have, and honestly no young girl shouldve had her life blasted like that on tv.
Image source: Mundane_Abroad_9284
#102
My IT found a bunch of nudes pics of me that I didn’t realize had synched to my work laptop. That was an interesting conversation with HR.
Image source: jendo7791
#103
Working in academia. Faculty is surprisingly tame, I know about three to four people well enough that we shared some surface level intimate knowledge (“I have some rebound s*x after my breakup and it’s nice” kind of things), but nothing and no one could prepare me to see so many student nudes. They are everywhere, despite not actively looking for them and being for the most part grossed out and/or afraid of being labeled a pervy teacher, but students reaching out to me on socials with their t**s out is something no vocational training mentioned.
Image source: _citizenzero
#104
Someone made a joke about it being steak and bj day, March 14th. He told me it had been 3 months since his last bj. He was engaged and like 25 years old. I told him we are coworkers and not that close.
Image source: notwhoyouthinkmaybe
#105
D**n I need to create a burner account for this. It’s not good stuff.
Image source: Aedzy
#106
Very born again Christian, talks about God all the time, the rapture, sinners and what have you. Found his profile on fetlife with a large number of listed kinks, including but not limited to c**k and ball t*****e, enemas, gang bangs, nun and priest play.
Image source: Lifestyle_Choices
#107
A coworker of mine uses magic mushrooms to calm herself after a stressful day. She has also brought magic mushrooms to work and takes them at work then when they start to kick in she clocks out and leaves.
Image source: wood_good
#108
Found their OF after randomly recognizing them on Fetlife ~.
Image source: radlerma01
#109
The other day my manager was showing me pictures of his livestock. And right as he showed me the phone, he got a grindr notification saying, “I’m ready for your huge load.” I hope he doesn’t know I saw it.
Image source: 810501
#110
How their d**k feels in my a*s lmao.
Image source: supernova2368
#111
My boss sent me a tasteful n**e once. I didn’t mention it, and we never discussed. I was married and very much not looking.
Image source: AltrusiticChickadee
#112
That we fired him after he backed up his user profile to a team share drive and our automated software flagged a TON of n**e pictures. It was him and various strippers/Call Girls from cities he would do sales visits. They were all labeled with city and girls name, file dates matched his travel.
About two years later someone noticed he was on the s*x offenders list for distribution of underage pictures.
Image source: punksmurph
#113
I mean, I’ve encountered a few of my co-workers’ grindr profiles and other similar apps. Usually blocked after pursuing, but I know what they’re into. I also saw my former boss participating in a naked bike ride.
Image source: milleribsen
#114
Someone I worked with once walked in and, after sitting down, let me know that she was struggling to get comfortable because she had a**l for the first time last night and it’s still hurting. Lovely.
I was her boss, male and about ten years older than her.
Image source: ozzieowl
#115
Guy at work has put his hands on his wife a few times. A bunch of people know. Anyone who doesnt know, just sees him as a likeable goofball. Sometimes people bring it up when they get annoyed with him and its hilarious. I wish his wife would leave him, she does pretty well for herself. Poor lady.
Image source: Jefffahfffah
#116
My coworker gets wet when she blows a guy. Or so she told me…
One of many things I know.
Image source: PoeticDeath
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