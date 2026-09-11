Spencer Pratt Points Out Awkward Detail After Christian Doctor Tries To Call Out Adult Content On X

On September 11, Dr. Andrew Zywiec accused X of showing him adult and suggestive content nonstop, but his complaint quickly turned into a heated debate after Elon Musk and X users pointed out one awkward detail about how the platform’s algorithm works.
The Christian doctor said he does not watch adult material and tries to avoid what he considers immodest content.
“Bro, that’s just YOUR feed. This is awkward for you,” wrote one X user.
Spencer Pratt addressed the doctor’s complaint and asked who was going to tell him how X’s algorithm works
The exchange began when Dr. Zywiec, M.D., a physician scientist and CEO of Ekklesia Research Group, a not-for-profit British think tank, posted his complaint on X.
“Can we get the p**nographic garbage off of X, please?” he wrote before asking whether users could petition for it to be removed.
Zywiec complained about opening X and seeing “mostly n*ked women” and what he described as recycled TikTok content.
He ended the post by thanking Elon Musk for his attention.
However, his attempt at shaming the platform backfired spectacularly when TV personality Spencer Pratt chimed in.
“Um. Who’s gonna tell him how the algorithm works?” he asked. “None of us are seeing that on our feeds, bro…”
Musk soon joined the exchange and replied directly to Pratt.
He wrote, “Worth noting that the algorithm thinks you really love certain content if you spend a long time looking at it or go to the trouble of forwarding it to others.”
That gave Zywiec a chance to explain what he actually meant.
Zywiec pushed back against claims of him consuming adult content
Julian/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
“I said p**nographic garbage, Elon. That doesn’t mean I see raw p**nography on X,” he wrote. He said he meant lewd content that he would rather not see.
He specifically mentioned advertisements featuring Sydney Sweeney and images of Ice Spice as examples.
Zywiec argued that partial n*dity had become so normalized that people no longer considered it immodest. He also said he expected people to blame him for the content appearing on his timeline.
The doctor further brought up his previous opposition to hormonal treatments for minors and COVID-19 vaccines and said he had faced criticism over those positions as well.
Returning to the X dispute, he said, “When I’m saying moderate the filth on the internet, I’m the problem. I’m obviously seeking it out… on X, when there are 1000 free p*rn sites in the world.”
He finished by saying the world was “going down the drain” and that the situation was “disgusting.”
Zywiec’s explanation did little to satisfy X users, who took turns mocking him
mojo_cp/Adobe Stock (not the actual photo)
A few X users weren’t convinced Zywiec’s feed represented what everyone sees on X.
One person wrote, “I have the N*FW filter off and I still to this day haven’t seen one thing that’s po**nographic. Homie, the algo is what you make it.”
Zywiec responded that he had not “created” the content in his algorithm.
Another user joked, “Show us your bookmarks to be sure it’s not you”
Zywiec replied that if he watched p*rn, he would admit it and argued that people were more likely to be shamed for being Christian than for being a p*rn star.
Another user told him adult material was part of free expression and suggested muting accounts or words instead. Zywiec strongly disagreed.
Harun Ozalp/Anadolu via Getty Images
The conversation continued when another user asked, “What are you clicking on? My algo is p*rn free.”
Zywiec again pointed to Sweeney and Spice, saying he didn’t follow them but still saw their content.
Meanwhile, other detractors shared their opinion, with one writing, “Um. It’s the algorithm, my dude. You won’t see it if you don’t watch it. I know you say you don’t, but…”
Another user wrote, “Press ‘not interested.’”
Someone else suggested using X’s reporting and blocking options.
One person also pointed out that unwanted content on X is not limited to s*xual material, writing, “X is full of junk, especially when joining for the first time, gore of cutting people’s heads off, street fight videos and other rubbish.”
The heated debate comes as X officially allowed adult content under its updated rules in 2024
chinnarach/Adobe Stock (not the actual photo)
In June 2024, X formally updated its policies to allow consensually produced adult content under certain conditions.
The platform stated, “We believe that users should be able to create, distribute and consume material related to s*xual themes as long as it is consensually produced and distributed.”
The company described s*xual expression as a potential form of artistic expression and said adults should have autonomy over the content they create and consume.
X’s policy also specifically addressed users who do not want to encounter adult material.
For users like Zywiec, X said, “We balance this freedom by restricting exposure to Adult Content for children or adult users who choose not to see it.”
X prohibits content involving exploitation, nonconsensual sexualization, or harm to minors. Adult content also cannot be placed in highly visible areas such as profile photos or banners.
The platform defines adult content as consensually produced and distributed material involving adult n*dity or s*xual behavior that is pornographic or intended to cause s*xual arousal. Its definition also covers photographic, animated, and AI-generated material.
X uses sensitive-content warnings for material that falls under its rules. Users can also report content they believe violates the platform’s policies.
For people who regularly post adult material, X provides a setting that allows them to mark their media as sensitive.
The platform can also adjust an account’s settings if it finds repeated violations involving unmarked sensitive material.
“You gotta be doing something extra special if your feed is full of it,” wrote one netizen
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