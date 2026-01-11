Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 11-January-2026

by

Spelling Bee is the New York Times’ daily word challenge that gives you seven letters and one simple rule: every word must contain the center letter.

Sounds easy enough, but words must also have at least four letters, and finding them all is trickier than it looks. The real prize is the pangram, a word using all seven letters, hiding in plain sight.

If today’s puzzle has you stuck, below are subtle hints to nudge you forward, plus the complete list of answers if you want to close it out.

Today’s Pangrams:

companion

Today’s Spelling Bee Answers:

nincompoop

9 letter words:

c********, p********

c*******, m*******

c******, o******, p******

p*****, p*****, p*****, p*****, p*****, p*****

a****, c****, c****, p****, p****, p****, p****

c***, c***, c***, c***, p***, p***, p***, p***, p***, p***

🐝 How to Play the Spelling Bee Puzzle

Smart Tips for Solving the Spelling Bee Puzzle

Struggling to find those last few words? These tips will sharpen your strategy, expand your word list, and help you climb the ranks much quicker.

Can’t get enough of those buzzing words? Browse our NYT Spelling Bee hub for pangrams, hints, and past daily puzzles.

See Also

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Incredible Chocolate Art
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Woman Feels Hostility From New Coworkers, Turns Out They Know About Her Embarrassing One-Night Stand
3 min read
Jan, 6, 2026
“Intrusive Thoughts Won”: Stranger Decides To Braid Woman’s Hair While She Slept On The Plane
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
It’s Time For The Best Parenting Tweets Of The Month, And Here Are The Best Ones This February (50 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Moon Eclipse 27th July 2018, Kraków, Poland
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Evan “Bullet” James Talks about The Craziest Place He’s Done an Intervention
3 min read
Apr, 26, 2016