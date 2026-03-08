Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 08-March-2026

by

Spelling Bee is the New York Times’ daily word challenge that gives you seven letters and one simple rule: every word must contain the center letter.

Sounds easy enough, but words must also have at least four letters, and finding them all is trickier than it looks. The real prize is the pangram, a word using all seven letters, hiding in plain sight.

If today’s puzzle has you stuck, below are subtle hints to nudge you forward, plus the complete list of answers if you want to close it out.

Today’s Pangrams:

intoxication, intoxicant

Today’s Spelling Bee Answers:

intoxication

11 letter words:

c**********, i**********

i*********, a*********, c*********, i*********, i*********

a********, c********, c********, t********

c*******, i*******, n*******, n*******, t*******

c******, c******, c******, t******

a*****, a*****, a*****, a*****, a*****, a*****, a*****, c*****, i*****, i*****, i*****, n*****, n*****, n*****, t*****, t*****, t*****

a****, a****, a****, c****, c****, c****, c****, i****, o****, t****, t****, t****, t****, t****, t****, t****

a***, a***, c***, c***, i***, i***, i***, t***, t***

🐝 How to Play the Spelling Bee Puzzle

Smart Tips for Solving the Spelling Bee Puzzle

Struggling to find those last few words? These tips will sharpen your strategy, expand your word list, and help you climb the ranks much quicker.

Can’t get enough of those buzzing words? Browse our NYT Spelling Bee hub for pangrams, hints, and past daily puzzles.

See Also

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Most Bizarre Favorite Animal? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Grace and Frankie
Grace and Frankie Season 1 Episode 4 Review: “The Funeral”
3 min read
May, 26, 2015
We Illustrated 20 Interesting Facts About New Zealand That You Probably Didn’t Know
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Power Book II: Ghost – Will Davis Maclean Meet The Same Fate of Protcor?
3 min read
Dec, 18, 2021
‘Black Donors Needed:’ People Call This Ad ‘Racist’, Receive A Calm Answer About Why They’re Wrong
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
From Airlifting Rhinos To Using Calvin Klein To Catch Leopards: My Daily Life As A Wildlife Vet (10 Pics)
3 min read
Dec, 12, 2025