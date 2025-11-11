25 Of The Best Photos From The 2015 Sony World Photography Awards Shortlist

The 2015 Sony World Photography Awards gathered some of the best amateur and professional photos around the world and showcased them in an epic collection of the year’s best photos. The shortlist for this year’s photo contest is sure to please, featuring a series of beautiful and powerful images from a range of different categories.
The photography contest received a record total of 173,444 images from 171 countries this year – 24% more than in 2014. The overall World’s best photography winners, who will be revealed on April 23rd, are competing for a total of $30,000 in cash prizes. Participants competed in 13 professional, ten open, and three youth categories.
The contest is an inexhaustible well of beautiful pictures done by the best photographers – when we wrote about the contest several months ago, we highlighted a completely different set of cool images, all of which were stunning and none of which are highlighted here.
More info: worldphoto.org (h/t: huffpost)
“On the Tundra” by Simon Morris — People, Open
“Frog Story” by Harfian Herdi — Nature & Wildlife, Open
“Old Shepherd” by Saeed Barikani — People, Open
“Cat Mothers” by Ramil Gilvano — Lifestyle, Professional
“CAESAR” by Christian Berthelot — Professional, Portraiture
“Sweat and Blood” by Marcin Kloce — Sport, Professional Competition
“Pray” by Muhammad Berkati — Arts & Culture, Open
“Restricted Areas” by Danila Tkachenko — Landscape, Professional
“Underwater Grace” by Jonathan Yeap Chin Tiong — Sport, Professional
“Blue Fields” by Simon Butterworth — Landscape, Professional
“The secondary trainer” by Anthony Kham — Sport, Professional
“Acid Survivors in India” by Jordi Pizarro — Conceptual, Professional
“Animal Behaviour” by Kimmo Metsaranta — Still Life, Professional
“Swedish dads” by Johan Bavman — People, Professional
“Shadow City” by Ronaldo Land — Sports, Professional
“Pelican Feeding” by Melissa Little — Nature & Wildlife, Open
“Exuberance” by Christine Kapuschinsky Johnson — Smile, Open
“Miracle Mile” by Gina Nero — Architecture, Open
“Hundred And Forty Centimeters” by Sabine Lewandowski — People, Professional
“A Life Apart: The Toll Of Obesity” by Lisa Kranttz — Contemporary Issues, Professional
“Glasgow; Second City of The Empire. On the run up to the Scottish Referendum,” by Dougie Wallace — Portraiture, Professional
“Headless” by Adrian Jaszczak — Arts & Culture, Open
“Futuristic Archaeology” by Daesung Lee — Conceptual, Professional
“Une Crise Humanitaire2” by Corentin Fohlen — Contemporary Issues, Professional
Follow Us