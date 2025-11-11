Son Secretly Replaces Family Photos With Steve Buscemi And His Mum Doesn’t Notice It

by

Wisconsin-based Kevin Manion had a master plan to swap all the family photos to pictures of the famous American actor and film director, Steve Buscemi. He would swap a single picture ever day until eventually, his mom noticed.

Kevin’s sister, Clare, has been documenting the Buscemi invasion on Twitter, with fans rooting for Kevin. Sadly, their mom noticed the photos on the 5th day. “She was in the kitchen and could tell something was wrong with my brother’s senior photo like the colors were wrong, and his head was too big, so she walked over to it and started laughing so hard”, Clare told Buzzfeed.

More info: Twitter (h/t: neatorama)

Kevin had a master plan to prank his mom…

Son Secretly Replaces Family Photos With Steve Buscemi And His Mum Doesn&#8217;t Notice It

He would swap a single picture every day, and his sister documented it on Twitter

Son Secretly Replaces Family Photos With Steve Buscemi And His Mum Doesn&#8217;t Notice It

4 days past and his mother still hadn’t noticed anything

Son Secretly Replaces Family Photos With Steve Buscemi And His Mum Doesn&#8217;t Notice It

“My dad noticed [on] the second day but my mom didn’t notice until the fifth day”, said Clare

Son Secretly Replaces Family Photos With Steve Buscemi And His Mum Doesn&#8217;t Notice It

“She was in the kitchen and could tell something was wrong with my brother’s senior photo like the colors were wrong, and his head was too big, so she walked over to it and started laughing so hard”

Son Secretly Replaces Family Photos With Steve Buscemi And His Mum Doesn&#8217;t Notice It

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
A Christmas Story Musical? Yup, This is Happening
3 min read
Aug, 10, 2017
80 Book-Inspired Tattoos For Bookworms
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Why Lady Sif Deserves Her Own Solo Series or Movie
3 min read
Jul, 11, 2021
Curse of Oak Island Thinks “Sonic Drilling” Could Help Find Treasure
3 min read
Jul, 12, 2018
Cats Photographed in Cardboard Costumes
3 min read
Jul, 19, 2025
Designer Reveals Secrets Behind Sydney Sweeney’s Gravity-Defying Dress That Left Fans Speechless
3 min read
Nov, 1, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.