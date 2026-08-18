Woman Blindsided By Sudden End To Her “Rock Solid” Relationship Of 5 Years

You can never know what goes on in another person’s head, and misreading people can often lead to heartbreak in relationships. One partner might think they’re in the perfect relationship while the other is on a completely different page. One study has found that one in four people keep secrets from their romantic partner, and some secrets might make or break a relationship.
This woman was blindsided by the things her boyfriend of five years was hiding from her. While she imagined he was her best friend and dreamed of getting married, he was on a completely different page. Although he kept telling her he wanted the same things, in his heart, he was doing it only because of his people-pleasing tendencies. So, when he finally came clean one evening, the woman found out their relationship wasn’t as perfect and rock solid as she’d imagined.
A guy shocked his girlfriend of five years after revealing he had doubts about their relationship
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She thought it was “perfect” and “rock solid,” and was even contemplating marriage
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The girlfriend was ready to give her partner space and not pressure him about marriage
Commenters advised her not to panic: “Even the best relationships with the best communication need help sometimes”
However, when the woman came back with an update, all the advice seemed unnecessary
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“He is a liar, coward, and a boy,” the commenters wrote
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