Sofía Vergara Shares Thoughts on a Potential Modern Family Reunion with Ed O’Neill

Sofía Vergara is interested in the prospect of more Modern Family, provided her onscreen husband, Ed O’Neill, is involved.
I always joke with him,” the actress told Variety in a new interview, Ed, don’t die. Because if we do the sequel, it will take some time, and you’re the oldest of us. You can’t be dead!
Vergara played Gloria Delgado-Pritchett for 12 years on Modern Family, opposite O’Neill’s Jay Pritchett. She was nominated for four Emmys for this role, but even without a win, Modern Family made her a star.
Pining for a Reunion
Vergara recently expressed enthusiasm about a potential reunion project.
I’d die to be on that set, she commented on the sitcom’s potential return after its 11-season run concluded in 2020. Suggesting what form a reunion could take, she said,
It’d be so much fun. A TV movie maybe?
Banter With O’Neill
The connection between Vergara and O’Neill seems solid off-screen as well. After seeing O’Neill’s recent work in FX’s miniseries Clipped, Vergara joked with him,
You look f—ing old.
Diverse Roles
Vergara has been promoting her Netflix miniseries Griselda, where she co-produced and starred as Griselda Blanco, an infamous Colombian drug lord. Her performance earned her an Emmy nomination, making her the first Modern Family core cast member to get such recognition since the show ended in 2020.
The Challenge of Griselda
The complexity of portraying Griselda is apparent.
Back then, my lines were easy… It wasn’t like monologues. Stepping into the part of a ruthless crime boss required Vergara to remind herself,
Sofía, this woman just killed hundreds of people and kids.
Follow Us