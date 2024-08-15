Sofia Vergara Hopes for Modern Family Reboot as She Playfully Teases Ed O’Neill

Sofia Vergara has expressed her desire for a sequel to the beloved series Modern Family. The Colombian actress starred as the cheerful and effervescent Gloria Delgado-Pritchett across all 11 seasons of ABC’s hit sitcom. During an interview with Variety, Sofia, now 52, playfully shared her hopes of reuniting with her co-stars.
She jokingly mentioned that to make this potential reunion a reality, she needs her co-star Ed O’Neill, who played her character’s husband Jay Pritchett, to stay around long enough. Reflecting on moments from their time on set, Sofia revealed how they shared a special bond.
It was so amazing, in 11 years, we didn’t even have one disagreement. He never annoyed me. We tried to do our thing and go home. We didn’t like drama, she reminisced.
Sofia’s Vision for a Reboot
Sofia’s longing for a reboot is driven by the exceptional camaraderie among the cast members. She commented,
I’d die to get back on set with my co-stars, underlining how much she misses the days spent filming alongside her on-screen family from the Pritchett, Dunphy, and Tucker clans.
A Light-hearted Plea for Ed O’Neill
During the interview, Sofia humorously requested her 78-year-old co-star to remain healthy for any possible sequels. She teased that seeing him recently in other projects made her worry about his age. Vergara quipped that after watching O’Neill in Clipped she told him he looked
f—ing old, further joking,
I always joke with him, ‘Ed, don’t die. Because if we do the sequel, it will take some time, and you’re the oldest of us. You can’t be dead!’
The Legacy of Modern Family
Modern Family, which aired from 2009 to 2020, was well-known for its relatable humor and heartwarming narratives. The show’s ensemble cast built lasting connections both on and off-set during their extensive tenure together.
Sofia’s light-hearted plea not only reflects the strong bond she shares with Ed but also showcases her enduring affection for the show and its cast. Fans can only hope that this reunion gets a chance to materialize on screen one more time.
Follow Us