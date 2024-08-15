Sofia Vergara Hints at Modern Family Reunion with Ed O’Neill

Sofia Vergara is keen on the prospect of more Modern Family — so long as her onscreen husband, Ed O’Neill, is around to take part too.
In a new Variety interview, she revealed, “I always joke with him, ‘Ed, don’t die. Because if we do the sequel, it will take some time, and you’re the oldest of us. You can’t be dead!'”
Vergara starred for 12 years on Modern Family as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, the tempestuous and much younger wife to O’Neill’s Jay. Despite not taking home the gold, she was nominated for four Emmys for the role. More importantly, Modern Family launched her into stardom.
The Irresistible Charm of a Comeback
“I’d die to be on that set,” said Vergara about the sitcom. After 11 seasons and a concluding special in 2020, fans still miss their beloved Pritchett family. Vergara speculated regarding a reunion’s form:
It’d be so much fun. A TV movie maybe?
Discussing her special bond with O’Neill, 78, she mentioned how their screen dynamic mirrored their off-screen relationship. After seeing him play L.A. Clippers owner Donald Sterling in FX’s miniseries Clipped, Vergara quipped to O’Neill, “You look f—ing old.”
Vergara’s Transformative Role in Griselda
The actress has been promoting Griselda, a Netflix miniseries chronicling Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco’s life. From its announcement in 2021 to its January streaming premiere, it took years of effort. This emotionally taxing role saw Vergara demanding significant physical transformations.
The show’s director, Baiz, stated that ensuring every facial aspect was different empowered Vergara:
Any difference that would give Sofía confidence was what became important — in the eyebrows, the nose, hair, she wanted to feel like a different person.
An Emmy Nod for Griselda
This performance earned Vergara an Emmy nomination, marking her as the first principal Modern Family cast member nominated post-show wrap-up. It’s a significant achievement for an actress deeply associated with Gloria Pritchett.
Murderous Machinations Versus Domestic Antics
The contrast between playing Gloria and portraying Griselda couldn’t be starker. Reflecting on the daunting switch, Vergara said, “Back then, my lines were easy… It wasn’t like monologues.” She had to remind herself of Blanco’s menacing nature:
Sofía, this woman just killed hundreds of people and kids.
Follow Us